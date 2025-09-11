You are among the top 1% with high visual prowess if you spot the mistake in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles engage your brain and test your logical and analytical abilities. IQ tests are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. With regular practice, there is a high chance that you will develop better problem-solving skills and a sharper brain. Are you someone with a high visual prowess? Let’s find out! You’ve 20/20 Vision If You Can Find Two Hidden Faces in 11 Seconds! IQ Test: Spot the Mistake in 5 Seconds Source: Brightside This IQ test, presented in the form of a picture, will test your visual skills and intelligence. The picture shared above depicts a mother and her daughter in the kitchen. The daughter is rolling the dough.

While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not. There is one mistake in the picture, and only those with high attention to detail can spot that mistake in 5 seconds. Can you? Your time starts now! Look at the image and see if you can spot anything unusual. If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you can easily spot the mistake in the picture. Have you spotted it? Time is running out, so act quickly. Did you find the mistake? Keep looking; it is right there. And... Time’s up. Congratulations to those who have found the mistake in 5 seconds. You people are among the top 1% with a high visual prowess and an intelligent brain. For those who are still unable to find the mistake. Do not worry; the answer is provided below. Check out the solution now! Keep practising more of such puzzles so that you can improve your observation skills.