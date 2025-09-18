AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly Headlines Today (19 September): EPFO introduces single login system, India’s GDP Expected to Remain Stable, GST Reforms and Other News in English

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 18, 2025, 18:32 IST

This news article provides a comprehensive overview of today's top headlines for school assemblies on September 19, 2025. It covers national, international, sports, business, science, and technology news, and concludes with a "Thought of the Day" quote. For more details, please refer to the complete article. 

Get here the latest news headlines in English for School Assembly
School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.

Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • EPFO introduces single login system to enhance member access and satisfaction

  • Ministry of Finance sets 30th September as deadline for switching to Unified Pension Scheme

  • Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: Department of Justice Promotes Clean and Green Public Spaces

  • Tokyo 2025: Neeraj Chopra Cruises into Final with First-Attempt 84.85m Throw

  • India’s GDP Growth Expected to Remain Stable, Says CEA Dr. V Ananth Nageswaran

  • FM Sitharaman Calls for Industry Partnership to Skilling Youth via AI-Driven ITIs

  • GST Reforms: Bicycle Industry Gets Major Relief with Tax Reduction

  • Annapurna Devi Launches Childcare Centres for Women’s Welfare in Delhi

  • Election Commission Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations on Vote Deletion as Baseless

International News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • India and FAO Join Hands to Build World-Class Blue Ports for Sustainable Fisheries

  • PM Modi Speaks with Nepal’s Interim PM Sushila Karki, Offers Condolences and Support

  • India Stresses UN Action Against Terrorist Exploitation of Afghanistan at UNSC Briefing

  • Former PM Sheikh Hasina and Relatives Denied Overseas Voting for 2026 Election Over Locked NIDs

  • Trump Hails US-UK ‘Special Relationship’ at State Dinner in Windsor Castle

  • Trump Designates Antifa as Major Terrorist Organization Following Charlie Kirk’s Death

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Marium Fatima becomes Bihar’s first Woman FIDE Master

  • PV Sindhu Cruises into China Masters Quarterfinals with Straight-Game Win

  • AsiaCupT20: Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in an important match of Group B.

  • Eight Indian Shooters Qualify for ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha

  • Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes World No.1 Bowler In T20I

  • India Beat Australia by 102 Runs in 2nd Women’s ODI, Series Level at 1-1

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • GST Reforms Slash Rates on Textile Goods, Making Fashion More Affordable

  • Sensex Rises 313 Points, Nifty Ends Higher as Markets Close in Green

  • GST Reforms to Cut Tax Burden, Benefit Common Man: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • US Market: Wall Street Closes in Red as Investors Await Fed Decision

  • Next Generation GST Reforms Slash Tax Rates from 12% to 5% on Key Items

Thought of the Day

"The expert in anything was once a beginner."

Meaning: This simple thought is a powerful reminder that every great achievement begins with a learning process, which includes making mistakes. It encourages us to be patient with ourselves and not be afraid of failure. It teaches us that practice, perseverance, and the willingness to learn from errors are the true ingredients for becoming an expert. This thought is a great way to inspire students who may feel discouraged by initial difficulties.

