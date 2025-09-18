ICSE Class 10 Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 - FREE PDF Download

ICSE Biology Half-Yeary Sample Paper: Preparing well for the ICSE Class 10 Biology Half Yearly Exam 2025 requires regular practice and familiarity with the type of questions that may be asked in the paper. The ICSE Class 10 Biology Sample Paper 2025-26 provided in this article, has been designed by subject experts keeping in mind the latest exam pattern, important questions, and the marking scheme. Practicing this paper will help students strengthen their conceptual understanding, improve their writing speed, and gain confidence before the exam. Students can also download the ICSE Class 10 Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 PDF from the link provided below for offline practice. The general format of this ICSE Biology half yearly sample paper is as follows: Total Marks: 80

80 Time Allowed: 2 hours + 15 minutes reading time

2 hours + 15 minutes reading time Sections: Two sections (Section A – Compulsory, Section B – Any four questions)

Two sections (Section A – Compulsory, Section B – Any four questions) Question Types: Multiple choice questions, short answer type, diagram-based questions, match the columns, fill in the blanks, reasoning-based questions, and descriptive answers.

This structured paper not only tests theoretical knowledge but also application-based concepts, making it the best practice material for the upcoming ICSE Class 10 Biology Half Yearly Exam 2025. Students are advised to solve the entire paper within the time limit for better time management and improved confidence in the exam. Also Check| ICSE Class 10 Biology Syllabus 2025-2026 ICSE Class 10 Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025-26 SECTION A (40 Marks) (Attempt all questions from this Section) QUESTION 1 (1x15=15M) (i) Reabsorption of all the glucose and most of the water occurs in (a) distal convoluted tubule (b) Proximal convoluted tubule (c) Loop of Henle (d) Collecting duct (ii) Which of the following blood vessels in man carries with it the least concentration of urea? (a) Hepatic vein (b) Hepatic artery

(c) Renal artery (d) Renal vein (iii) A disease caused by prolonged exposure to radiation (a) Typhoid (b) Jaundice (c) Cancer (d) Allergy (iv) The following features are shown by the dividing cell in a stage of mitosis: the nuclear membrane reappears; spindle fibres disappear; chromatids become thin; daughter nuclei are formed. Which stage is being discussed here? (a) Prophase (b) Metaphase (c) Anaphase (d) Telophase (v) Match the items of Column I with those in Column II and select the correct option: COLUMN I COLUMN II (A) Australopithecines (i) Probably ate meat (B) Homo erectus (ii) Walked liked gorillas (C) Neanderthal man (iii) Hunted with stone weapons but essentially ate fruits (D) Ramapithecus (iv) Lived in near east and central Asia (a) (A)-(i), (B)-(ii), (C)-(iii),(D)-(iv)

(b) (A)-(ii),(B)-(i), (C)- (iv), (D)-(iii) (c) (A)-(iii), (B)-(i), (C)-(iv), (D)-(ii) (d) (A)-(iv),(B)-(iii), (C)-(ii),(D)-(i) (vi) Which one of the following was not explained by Darwinism? (a) Natural Selection (b) Struggle for existence (c) Use and Disuse (d) Survival of the fittest (vii) Assertion: Imbibition involves the absorption of water molecules by living or dead plant cells through their hydrophilic surfaces. Reason: When seeds germinate, the seed coat breaks due to the imbibition pressure. (a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion. (b) If both assertion and reason are true, but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion. (c) If assertion is true but reason is false. (d) If both assertion and reason are false. (viii) Permanently open structures seen on the barks of old woody stems :

(a) Stomata (b) Hydathodes. (c) Lenticels (d) Epidermal pores. (ix) On a cool and wet day, people urinate more because of (a) The kidney is more active on a wet day (b) The uriniferous tubule no longer absorbs water (c) Reduced rate of sweating (d) All of these (x) Gigantism and Acromegaly are due to: (a) Hyposecretion of Thyroxine (b) Hyposecretion of Growth hormone (c) Hypersecretion of Thyroxine (d) Hypersecretion of Growth hormone (xi) Match the items of Column I with those in Column II and select the correct option: COLUMN I COLUMN II (A) Cactus (i) Exudation of sap from the injured part (B) Banana Leaf (ii) Special pores at the tip of veins (C) Hydathodes (iii) Water droplets along the margin of the leaf only in the morning (D) Bleeding (iv) Leaf spines

(a) (A)- (iv), (B)-(iii), (C) - (ii), (D) - (i) (b) (A)-(iv), (B) - (ii), (C)-(iii), (D) - (i) (c) (A)-(iv), (B) – (iii), (C)-(i), (D) - (ii) (d) (A)-(iv), (B)-(i), (C)-(iii), (D) - (ii) (xii) Equatorial plane is formed in: (a) Anaphase (b) Metaphase (c) Telophase (d) Interphase (xiii) The leaves of mimosa are sensitive to: (a) Heat (b) Touch (c) Light (d) Smell (xiv) Ideal contraceptive should not be (a) user-friendly (b) effective (c) easily available (d) expensive (xv) Find the odd statement about hormonal IUDs. (a) They are inserted in the uterus to prevent contraception. (b) They prevent the release of egg (c) They are inserted in the scrotum (d) They increase the phagocytosis of sperms in the uterus QUESTION 2 (i) Read the explanation given below and name the structure: (1x5=5M) (a) The force which helps in conduction of water in plants.

(b) The waxy layer on the epidermis of the leaf meant to reduce transpiration. (c) The process of conversion of ADP into ATP during photosynthesis. (d) The blood vessel that carries blood from the liver. (e) The hormone that helps to increase the absorption of water from the kidney tubules. (ii) Match the items given in Column I with the most appropriate ones in Column II and rewrite the correct matching pairs. (1x5=5M) COLUMN I COLUMN II A. Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) 1. Stimulates thyroxine secretion B. Thyroid Stimulating hormone (TSH) 2. Growth of Graafian follicles and oestrogen secretion C. Follicle Stimulating hormone (FSH) 3. Stimulates secretion of adrenal cortex D. Luteinizing Hormone (LH) 4. Reabsorption of water from kidney E. Placenta 5. Maintenance of corpus luteum 6. Progesterone

(iii) Arrange and rewrite the terms in each group in the correct order so as to be in a logical sequence beginning with the term that is underlined. (1x5=5M) (a) Glomerulus, Henle’s loop, Bowman’s capsule, Proximal Convoluted tubule (b) Metaphase, Prophase, Anaphase, Telophase, Interphase (c) Grana, Photons, Oxygen, Photolysis, Water molecules (d) Epidermis, Cortex, Endodermis, Pericycle, Root hairs, Xylem vessels. (e) Palisade mesophyll, Spongy mesophyll, Cuticle, Lower epidermis, Upper epidermis. (iv) Name of following: (1x5=5M) (a) A tuft of blood capillaries found in the Bowman’s capsule of nephron. (b) The nitrogenous base that pairs with guanine. (c) The stage of mitosis where chromatin materials condense to form chromosomes. (d) The statistical study of the human population.

(e) The phase of the cardiac cycle in which the ventricles get filled with blood from the atrium. (v) Fill in the blanks with suitable words. (1x5=5M) To test the leaf for starch, the leaf is boiled in water to (1)______.It is next boiled in methylated spirit to (2)_______.The leaf is placed in warm water to soften it. It is then placed in a dish and (3)_________solution is added . The region, which contains starch turns (4)____________ and the region, which does not contain starch turns(5)_______. SECTION B (40 Marks) (Attempt any four questions from this Section) QUESTION 3 (i) State the difference between autosomes and sex chromosomes. (1M) (ii) Draw a metaphase stage of mitosis showing four chromosomes in an animal cell. (2M) (a) Name the factor being studied in this experiment.

(b) Why was the plant kept in a darkroom before conducting the experiment? (iii) Expand the following: (a) NADP (b) ADP (2M) (iv) The given diagram represents an experiment conducted to prove the importance of a factor in Photosynthesis. Study the same and then answer the questions that follow: (2M) (v) The diagram given below represents an endocrine gland in the human body. Study the diagram and answer the following questions: (3M) (a) Name the parts numbered (i) and (ii). (b) Name the hormone which in deficiency causes Diabetes Insipidus (c) How does this disorder differ from Diabetes Mellitus? QUESTION 4 (i) Sterilisation in men means preventing the flow of sperms into the seminal vesicles by cutting or ligating the vas deferens. Can there be a corresponding operation made in women? If yes, where? (1M)

(ii) State Mendel’s law of Independent Assortment. (1M) (iii) Name any one X linked disease found in humans. (1M) (iv) Give the technical terms: (2M) (a) The difference between birth rate and death rate (b) Developments without disturbing the developments of the future generation. (v) Give reasons for the following: (2M) (a) Droplets of water may sometimes be seen along the margins of the leaves of a banana plant, growing in wet soil, in the mornings. Are these dew drops? Comment upon your answer. (b) On a bright sunny day, the leaves of certain plants roll up. (vi) A homozygous plant having round (R) and yellow (Y) seed is crossed with homozygous plant having wrinkled (r) and green (y) seeds: (3M) (a) Give the scientific name of the plant on which Mendel conducted his hybridization experiments.

(b) Give the genotype of the F1 generation. (c) Give the dihybrid phenotypic ratio and the phenotype of the offspring of the F2 generation when two plants of the F1 generation are crossed. QUESTION 5 (i) List two measures for controlling water pollution. (2M) (ii) The diagram given below represents basic structure of a renal tubule. Study the diagram and answers the questions that follow. (5M) (a) Label the parts marked A, B, C and D. (b) Where does ultrafiltration take place?. (c) Where is the most water absorbed? (d) Which structure contains the lowest concentration of glucose? (iii) Potato cubes 1 cm in size were placed in two containers, one containing water, the other containing concentrated sugar solution. After about 24 hours when the cubes were examined, then those placed in water were found to be firm and had increased in size by a few millimeters. Those placed in concentrated sugar solution were found to be soft and had decreased in size. Use the above information to answer the questions that follow : (3M)

(a) Account for the firmness and increase in size of the potato cubes which were placed in water. (b) Account for the softness and decrease in size of the potato cubes which were placed in the sugar solution. (c) Name and define the physical process being investigated in this experiment. QUESTION 6 (i)Name the gland which is heterocrine in function. Mention the names of hormones released from it. (2M) (ii) Distinguish between the following on the basis of what is given in the bracket: (2M) (a) Homo erectus and Homo Habilis (Cranial capacity) (b) Australopithecus and Neanderthals (Period of living) (iii) Given below is a diagram of the external features of the heart. (3M) (a) Name the parts 3 and 4. (b) What happens if the coronary artery gets an internal clot? (c) What type of blood do 5 carry?

(iv) The diagram represents the four stages of cell division. Study the diagram carefully and then answer the following questions : (3M) (a) What are the four stages of cell division? (b) Label the various parts indicated after rearranging the four stages in sequential order. QUESTION 7 (i) Define Mutation (1M) (ii) Write difference between Mitral Valve and Semilunar Valve (2M) (iii) Rapid rise of population demands the use of non-conventional use of energy. Comment. (2M) (iv) The given diagram is a diagrammatic representation of the internal structure of an organelle found in a plant cell. Study the same and answer the questions that follow: (5M) (a) Name the phases of the process occurring in the part 1 and 2. (b) Write the chemical equation which takes place in the above organelle.