ACI Foundation Fellowships & Scholarships 2025-26: Eligibility, Benefits & Application Process

ACI Foundation Awards for 2025-26 Applications for the ACI Foundation's 48 yearly grants, which are available to undergraduate and graduate students, are now being accepted for the 2026–2027 season. Students enrolled in recognized universities in the United States, Canada, or Mexico who are working toward a degree in a discipline linked to concrete are the target audience for these awards. The two primary forms of financial aid offered by the foundation are scholarships and fellowships. An esteemed group of awards are the ACI Foundation fellowships. Candidates from qualified nations may also submit applications for regional honors including the Saudi Arabia Student Excellence Award and the ACI Foundation MENA Student Excellence Award. ACI (American Concrete Institute) members must provide one of the two recommendations, which is a crucial prerequisite for all candidates.

Important ACI Foundation Award Details Detail Description Application Deadline November 1, 2025 (11:59 PM EDT) Organizer American Concrete Institute (ACI) Foundation Award Type Fully funded scholarships and fellowships Eligibility Open to applicants of all nationalities Number of Awards 48 annual awards Benefits of the ACI Foundation Scholarship & Fellowship 2025-26 The ACI Foundation offers fellowships and scholarships, each with unique advantages, to help students pursuing disciplines linked to concrete. The foundation supports the industry and its future experts in large part through these prizes. Fellowship Benefits A USD 10,000 stipend is given to fellows to help with living expenses, books, and other educational fees. Fellows get financial assistance as well as important professional exposure, such as paid travel and recognition in Concrete International magazine at two ACI congresses. Finding a mentor in the field to assist with career growth is a big advantage. Certain fellowships may entail a 10- to 12-week summer internship. Finalists must show up for a mandatory interview at the Spring ACI Convention. Scholarship Benefits A USD 5,000 stipend is given to scholarship recipients to assist with books, tuition, and other expenses (two of these scholarships are provided in CAD). Like fellows, scholarship recipients are also featured in Concrete International magazine and on the ACI Foundation website. Students studying bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees are eligible for these grants. MENA/Saudi Arabia Award Benefits A specific award is available to students in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area. The honorarium for this award is USD 7,000. In addition, MENA and Saudi Arabia grantees receive compensated travel expenses, lodging, and registration to attend a Middle East conference, an in-person interview, and an ACI Concrete Convention in North America. Also Read: Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025 Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025 Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!