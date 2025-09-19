This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 September

Every day has a history tied to it. Have you ever thought about what September 19 brought through time? On this day, battles were fought, rights were claimed, leaders spoke, and disasters struck. Each event helped shape the world we live in. On September 19, 1777, the First Battle of Saratoga took place in the American Revolutionary War. In 1796, George Washington's Farewell Address was published. In 1893, New Zealand became the first country to grant women the vote.

In 1881, U.S. President James A. Garfield died from wounds after being shot. There was also a massive earthquake in 1985 in Mexico City that killed thousands and left many more homeless. In this article, we'll explore each event in more detail. We'll also share lesser-known moments from September 19.