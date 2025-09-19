This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 September

Every day has a history tied to it. Have you ever thought about what September 19 brought through time? On this day, battles were fought, rights were claimed, leaders spoke, and disasters struck. Each event helped shape the world we live in. On September 19, 1777, the First Battle of Saratoga took place in the American Revolutionary War. In 1796, George Washington's Farewell Address was published. In 1893, New Zealand became the first country to grant women the vote.
In 1881, U.S. President James A. Garfield died from wounds after being shot. There was also a massive earthquake in 1985 in Mexico City that killed thousands and left many more homeless. In this article, we'll explore each event in more detail. We'll also share lesser-known moments from September 19.
What Happened on this Day – September 19?
Here's what happened in history on September 19:
1777 – First Battle of Saratoga
- On September 19, 1777, British General John Burgoyne launched a three-column attack on American forces led by General Horatio Gates.
- The battle is also known as the Battle of Freeman's Farm.
- Fierce fighting broke out, and American forces resisted strongly.
- It marked the beginning of the Saratoga campaign, a turning point in the American Revolution.
1827 – Jim Bowie's Famous Knife Fight
- On September 19, 1827, Jim Bowie fought in a violent brawl on a sandbar near the Mississippi River.
- During the fight, Bowie used an early version of the knife that later carried his name.
- He killed banker Norris Wright and became a frontier legend.
- The "Bowie knife" soon became famous in American history.
1881 – President James Garfield Dies
- On September 19, 1881, President James A. Garfield died from wounds caused by an assassin's bullet.
- He had been shot 80 days earlier by Charles Guiteau.
- Garfield served less than four months in office before his death.
- His passing brought Chester A. Arthur to the presidency.
1893 – New Zealand Grants Women the Right to Vote
- On September 19, 1893, Governor Lord Glasgow signed the Electoral Act.
- New Zealand became the first self-governing nation to give women the right to vote.
- Nearly 32,000 women signed petitions demanding the change.
- It would take 27 more years before U.S. women gained the same rights.
1941 – Germans Bombard Leningrad
- On September 19, 1941, German bombers attacked the city of Leningrad during World War II.
- More than 1,000 civilians were killed in the raid.
- Hitler's forces had invaded the Soviet Union earlier that summer.
- The attack was part of the brutal siege that lasted almost 900 days.
1955 – Perón Deposed in Argentina
- On September 19, 1955, Argentine President Juan Domingo Perón was overthrown in a military coup.
- Perón had ruled since 1946 with strong support from workers.
- After the death of his wife, Eva Perón, his popularity declined.
- The coup ended his decade of power, forcing him into exile.
1957 – First Underground Nuclear Test ("Rainier")
- On September 19, 1957, the U.S. carried out the Rainier nuclear test in Nevada.
- It was part of Operation Plumbbob.
- The 1.7-kiloton device was detonated underground.
- It was the first nuclear test fully contained with no radioactive fallout.
1959 – Khrushchev Barred from Disneyland
- On September 19, 1959, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev visited Los Angeles.
- He was told he could not tour Disneyland for security reasons.
- Khrushchev reacted angrily and accused U.S. officials of insulting him.
- The moment became a strange episode in Cold War history.
1969 – Nixon Cancels Draft Calls
- On September 19, 1969, President Richard Nixon reduced military draft calls.
- Drafts for November and December were cancelled.
- He lowered the total call-up by 50,000 men.
- The move was part of his plan to reduce U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
1973 – Gram Parsons Dies
- On September 19, 1973, musician Gram Parsons died at age 26.
- The cause of death was multiple drug use, including morphine and tequila.
- He was a pioneer of country-rock music.
- Friends later stole his body and tried to cremate it in the desert.
1985 – Earthquake Strikes Mexico City
- On September 19, 1985, a massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City.
- About 10,000 people were killed, and 30,000 were injured.
- Thousands were left homeless as buildings collapsed.
- The disaster remains one of Mexico's worst tragedies.
1995 – Unabomber Manifesto Published
- On September 19, 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the "Unabomber Manifesto".
- The FBI hoped someone would recognise the author.
- The document criticised modern technology and industrial society.
- The writings helped identify Ted Kaczynski as the Unabomber.
2000 – Michael Chabon Publishes The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay
- On September 19, 2000, Michael Chabon's novel was first published.
- The book tells the story of two Jewish cousins creating comic book heroes.
- It won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2001.
- It is considered one of Chabon's most significant works.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 19?
September 19 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Births on September 19
1911 – William Golding
- Born September 19, 1911, in Cornwall, England.
- Author of Lord of the Flies.
- Won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1983.
- Died in 1993.
1941 – Cass Elliot
- Born September 19, 1941.
- Singer with The Mamas & the Papas.
- Famous for "California Dreamin'."
- Died in 1974 at age 32.
1974 – Jimmy Fallon
- Born September 19, 1974.
- Comedian and actor on Saturday Night Live.
- Host of The Tonight Show.
- Known for celebrity impressions and music skits.
Notable Deaths on September 19
- James A. Garfield (1831-1881) — 20th President of the United States. He died from wounds after being shot.
- Gram Parsons (1946-1973) — American country-rock singer-songwriter.
- Slim Dusty (1927-2003) — Iconic Australian country music singer and songwriter.
- Jackie Collins (1937-2015) — English novelist of romance.
- Orville Redenbacher (1907-1995) — Entrepreneur known for the popcorn brand.
- Zine El Abidine Ben Ali (1936-2019) — Former President of Tunisia.
- John Turner (1929-2020) — 17th Prime Minister of Canada.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation