School Holiday on 19th September 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

Although Friday, September 19, 2025, isn't designated as a school holiday, a significant number of states are anticipated to have extended breaks to commemorate the upcoming Dussehra festival. This particular date falls within the festive period. Furthermore, certain localized areas might experience school closures due to the observance of specific regional celebrations, heavy rainfall or other significant local events. Therefore, while not universally observed.
Some schools in certain states were closed on, September 17, 2025, primarily due to the regional holiday of Vishwakarma Puja, a major festival celebrated predominantly in Eastern and Northeastern states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura, where many schools and educational institutions observe a holiday. In addition, some areas experienced continued disruptions from heavy rainfall and flooding, leading to localized closures announced by local district administrations while cleanup and safety assessments are conducted. While most regions are back to a normal schedule, parents and students in certain areas must stay updated on last-minute announcements.
Dehradun Schools and Anganwadi Centres Closed
As of now, it is uncertain whether Schools and Anganwadi centres will remain shut tomorrow or not. If the situation remains unchanged, the authorities may extend the holidays considering everyone's safety. We will update this page whenever an official confirmation is released.
Maharashtra School Holiday
Several districts in Maharashtra, including Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Latur, Osmanabad, and Gondia, are under a yellow alert due to anticipated thunderstorms and lightning. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is predicted for Ahmednagar, Beed, Buldhana, Akola, and Amravati. There has been no official declaration of school holidays in Maharashtra in response to these weather forecasts. Students and parents should stay informed by checking official weather updates and announcements from school administrations concerning potential school closures.
States with School Holidays for Dussehra
Karnataka: Schools will be closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025, for the Dussehra festival. This means they will be open on September 19, but the holiday begins the next day.
Telangana: Schools will be closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025 for Dussehra.
Andhra Pradesh: Schools have a nine-day holiday from September 24 to October 2, 2025.
Regional and Local Holidays
Maharashtra: Schools in the state follow a holiday calendar that includes the Dussehra festivals.
West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, and Odisha: These states have school closures for Durga Puja, which is a significant festival towards the end of the month, from September 29th and 30th.
Haryana: The state has a regional holiday for Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on September 22.
It's important to note that while these dates are generally official, local school administrations may make their own adjustments. Parents and students are advised to confirm the exact holiday schedule with their respective schools.
