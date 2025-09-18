School Holiday on 19th September 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

Although Friday, September 19, 2025, isn't designated as a school holiday, a significant number of states are anticipated to have extended breaks to commemorate the upcoming Dussehra festival. This particular date falls within the festive period. Furthermore, certain localized areas might experience school closures due to the observance of specific regional celebrations, heavy rainfall or other significant local events. Therefore, while not universally observed.

Some schools in certain states were closed on, September 17, 2025, primarily due to the regional holiday of Vishwakarma Puja, a major festival celebrated predominantly in Eastern and Northeastern states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura, where many schools and educational institutions observe a holiday. In addition, some areas experienced continued disruptions from heavy rainfall and flooding, leading to localized closures announced by local district administrations while cleanup and safety assessments are conducted. While most regions are back to a normal schedule, parents and students in certain areas must stay updated on last-minute announcements.