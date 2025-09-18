AICTE Launched Three Pioneering Initiatives: Check details here

Project PRACTICE:- The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) launched three new projects on Engineer’s Day, which is celebrated annually on September 15, to completely transform the technical education system. Dr Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Higher Education, Government of India, announced the launch of

This newly launched Project PRACTICE aims to improve academic achievements in the tier 2 and tier 3 engineering and technological universities through project-based learning, increased employability skills, and live industrial projects. This new project is funded by Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), LEAP, and CRISP, which requires an investment of Rs. 23.31 crore, which is divided equally by AICTE and partners.

While launching this project on Engineer’s Day, Dr Vineet Joshi emphasised the importance of training India’s engineering graduates for global leadership in technology and innovation. Dr Joshi recounted several benefits of the recently launched Project PRACTICE, which are as follows:-

What are the Benefits of Project PRACTICE?

Project PRACTICE intends to benefit 20 lakh students and 10,000 faculty members over three years by strengthening industrial links and encouraging innovation in engineering across the country ecosystem This new project will prepare India’s engineering graduates for global leadership in technology and innovation. This new project will also allow free access to AI tools like ChatGPT and Preplexity Go for students to save time on routine tasks and focus on research and critical learning.

Know more about the newly launched Project PRACTICE from Professor T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE.

“AICTE has always strived to nurture not just employable engineers but leaders of innovation and nation-building. Project PRACTICE will redefine project-based learning and strengthen industry-academia collaboration, particularly in aspirational colleges with untapped potential. Together with the Research Internship Portal and R&D Cell, students will gain access to meaningful research opportunities, while the establishment of Climate Cells in institutions will foster environmental responsibility and drive India’s commitment to sustainable development goals.”

AICTE-approved universities in India, with over 30 lakh students in 5,868 engineering and diploma colleges, aim to address the employment gap, particularly in developing disciplines such as AI, data science, and cloud computing.

(Information Source: Official Press Release of AICTE on their official website https://www.aicte.gov.in/node/3284)

