Top AI Courses to Explore After Class 12th: Check Details Here

After completing their 12th class, many students start looking for courses which offer job opportunities and are future-ready. One such field which is rapidly growing is the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI, or Artificial Intelligence, has silently crept into our daily lives, influencing everything from how we seek information to how we manage our tasks and communicate with people.

As more and more industries are now using AI, including the healthcare industry, education, banking, e-commerce, and entertainment, the demand for skilled professionals is increasing by the day. There are various courses offered in Artificial Intelligence, which the students can pursue to gain strong technical knowledge and problem-solving skills, and these courses will also prepare them for fascinating careers in Data Science, Engineering, AI Research, Machine Learning and Robotics.

Before we dive into the list of top AI courses to explore after class 12th, we have placed a set of questions to make the article more knowledgeable and informative

1. What programming language is most commonly used in Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning? 💻