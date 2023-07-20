Personality Test: Your Pinky Finger Length Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Pinky Finger Personality Test: What is the length of your little finger? Is the little finger shorter than the ring finger? Is the little finger longer than the ring finger? Did you know the length of your little finger reveals your personality traits? What does your pinky finger say about your personality? Well, just as your forehead shape, sleeping position, nose shape, sitting positing, the way you make your fist, etc can reveal your hidden personality traits, similarly, your pinky finger reveals your true personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, nature, mindset, and behaviour style.

Personality Test: What Does Your Pinky Finger Say About Your Personality?

#1 Pinky Finger and Ring Finger At The Same Level

If your pinky finger length ends at the second base of your ring finger from the top, your personality traits reveal that you are highly self-aware of your needs and wants. You are in tune with your inner voice. You exude a calm aura which makes people feel comfortable around you. You do not rush into taking any decision, you will weigh all the options carefully. You may be into meditation or practices that help you stay focused.

You have levels of commitment to your goals. You put your heart and mind into achieving your milestones. You are also highly disciplined. You possess excellent self-control. You always work on keeping your emotions in check. You tend to stay in places away from noise and clutter. You enjoy serene locations that help you rejuvenate and recharge. You do not like chaos or disorderly conduct.

You may have learned to balance your extrovert and introvert side. It may not be easy to trigger you or upset you. You may be highly passionate about something but on the surface, you may appear like a volcano that can erupt any minute. You may however also be quite dull at times in the pursuit of being calm and controlled. You may also be good at sensing when someone is sending bad energy towards you.

TIP: You should engage in activities that help you maintain your zeal and energy. Sometimes, being too quiet can make you dull. You can practice dancing or take up some sports to keep your motivation levels high.

#2 Pinky Finger Longer Than Ring Finger

If your pinky finger length exceeds the second base of your ring finger from the top, your personality traits reveal that you are often seen as a natural leader. You are confident and assertive, and you are not afraid to take charge. You are also good at motivating and inspiring others. People with little finger longer than ring finger are often gifted with analytical skills. You are good at seeing patterns and making connections.

You are able to solve problems logically as well as creatively. You are also good at planning and organizing. People with little finger longer than ring finger are often creative and artistic. You have a unique way of looking at the world. You are able to come up with new and innovative ideas. You are also good at expressing yourself creatively.

You are also empathetic, caring, and passionate. You are good at understanding and connecting with others. You are able to put yourself in other people's shoes. You are also good at providing support and comfort to others. You are also good at persuading people to do things if they lack vigour. You have a quality about you that makes things happen. You must at times learn to listen more than take action in every situation.

TIP: You may at times blur the line between self-confidence and ego. It would help if you tried to be humble and grounded. You should spend time in nature to learn to manage your excessive energy.

#3 Pinky Finger Shorter Than Ring Finger

If your pinky finger length ends below the second base of your ring finger from the top, your personality traits reveal that you are a kind-hearted person who is highly empathetic and emotionally charged. You may have a hard time containing your emotions during some years of your life. However, with experience and hurts, you learn to take control of your emotional side. You still face some difficulties expressing your deepest emotions in romantic relationships. You may want to say something but find it hard to articulate.

You are most probably an empath. As you grow up, you learn to take charge of things and situations without being overwhelmed by emotions. You learn to embrace your flaws and express your individuality fearlessly. As a child, you may have suffered from an inferiority complex but in your later years, most probably 25 years of age onwards, you tend to shed shyness and outshine in situations that you may have never thought you could.

However, no matter how bold or extroverted you become, you value emotions greatly. That is why, your natural response to being hurt is to completely withdraw or cut ties with that person in your life. You however do not hold a grudge. You become oblivious to the presence of that person. You take betrayal quite seriously.

TIP: You can practice writing a journal to unload all your emotions. This will help you articulate and understand yourself better. Whatever that is troubling you or you want to say out loud, you can write it down so that you feel at ease and freer.

Did you enjoy reading about your pinky finger personality traits?

