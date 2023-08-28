Personality Test: Way You Cross Your Thumbs Reveal Your True Personality

Thumb Personality Test: Clasp your hands together. Which thumb is on top? Do you place your left thumb on top or right thumb on top? Or do you align both thumbs aligned? Why do we ask this? Because the way you cross your thumbs can reveal hidden personality traits about you. Today, we will explore what your thumb crossing style reveals about your personality.

Are you a practical and logical thinker? Are you good at making decisions and solving problems? Do people find you to be reliable and trustworthy? Or are you an intuitive and emotional thinker? Are you often told that you are good at understanding people and situations?

Personality Test: Your walking style reveals these personality traits

Personality tests are a great way to learn more about yourself and your strengths and weaknesses. They can also help you to understand how you interact with others, how you make decisions, find your ideal career, improve your communication skills, build better relationships, and navigate difficult situations.

Personality Test: What your thumb says about your personality?

SHARE this interesting Thumb Personality Test with your friends & family to help them discover what their thumb reveals about them!

#1 Right Thumb on Top Personality Traits

What does it mean when you have your right thumb over your left?

If you place your right thumb on top, your personality traits reveal that you are practical and logical. You are a 'head over heart' kind of person who makes decisions based on facts and figures. However, you are not unfeeling. You are simply more rational and less impulsive than others.

You are also calm and patient. You take your time to make decisions and consider all options before you act. You are also reliable, responsible, and resourceful. You are always there for your friends and family, and you are always willing to help out.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Sleeping Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

You are also intelligent and curious. You are always learning new things and exploring new ideas. You are also quick-witted and funny. You can make even a sad person laugh.

You are also wise and know exactly the right things to say. You are a great listener, and you always know how to make people feel better. You are also looking for a partner who can engage in mentally stimulating conversation.

Here are some examples of careers based on your personality traits:

You might be a good accountant, as you would be able to carefully analyze numbers and make logical decisions.

You might also be a good engineer, as you would be able to think creatively and solve problems.

You might also be a good teacher, as you would be able to explain complex ideas in a clear and concise way.

#2 Both Thumbs Aligned Personality Traits

What is your personality if you align your both thumbs?

If you align your thumbs, your personality traits reveal that you are a balanced and detail-oriented person. You are always paying attention to the little things and you often have the most insightful facts to share with the world. You are a diplomatic leader with a commanding presence. People are drawn to you because you handle things and situations in a calm and authoritative way.

You are also good at making people feel comfortable, even in stressful situations. You are empathetic and you are able to understand what others need. You are also respectful of other people's opinions and you take your decisions carefully. You are committed to your goals and you are always willing to put in the hard work to achieve them.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Sitting Posture Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

You like things straight, clear, and honest. You can be blunt at times, but people appreciate your honesty. You are also good at companionship and you know how to make your partner or friends feel special. You are capable of creating amazing experiences for people.

Overall, you are a well-rounded person with a lot to offer the world. You are a valuable asset to any team and you are sure to achieve great things in life.

Here are some examples of careers based on your personality traits:

You might be a good project manager, as you would be able to carefully plan and execute projects.

You might also be a good lawyer, as you would be able to argue your case clearly and concisely.

You might also be a good therapist, as you would be able to listen to others and understand their needs.

#3 Left Thumb On Top Personality Traits

What does it mean when you have your left thumb over your right?

If you place your left thumb on top, your personality traits reveal that you have high levels of self-awareness. You are highly in tune with your feelings and emotions. You are also highly empathetic and can sense the change in energy in a room or anybody close to your heart. People may have told you that you are like a fresh breath of air and they feel extremely comfortable around you.

Noticing little things is like second nature to you. You are always aware of what is happening in your surroundings even if you do not speak much. This helps you in keeping track of things and opportunities that people may miss out on otherwise.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Pinky Finger Length Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

You are also good at reciprocating feelings. In the world, you may put up a tough front. But in relationships and family, you are caring and a good listener. You are exceptionally good at meeting their emotional needs. In fact, people who are close to you love your presence.

Overall, you are a magnetic personality. You are kind, caring, and always willing to help others.

Here are some examples of careers based on your personality traits:

You might be a good therapist or counsellor, as you would be able to understand and empathize with your client's feelings.

You might also be a good salesperson, as you would be able to read your customers' needs and desires.

You might also be a good leader, as you would be able to motivate and inspire others.

Want to test your IQ? Check these puzzles and optical illusion challenges!

Also try: Spot 5 Differences In Garfield Cartoon In 5 Seconds, Prove You Have Sharp Vision!

Also try: Only People With 20/20 HD Vision Can Spot The Deer Hidden In Jungle In 5 Secs!

Also try: Try This Head-Scratching Cat Puzzle, Count How Many Cats Are There Within 10 Seconds!