How Many Bunnies Are There In The Picture? Pass This Challenge In 10 Seconds!

Optical Illusions reveal how your senses gather visual information and send it to your brain. Illusion images create deception using colour, light, and patterns to mess with your visual perception. That is why only people with sharp vision can figure out an optical illusion.

These optical illusion images can also be used to measure your IQ levels and even look into your skills such as logical reasoning, critical thinking skills, and ability to spot hidden information.

Try out this optical illusion to find out if you have the sharpest vision.

Can You Count The Number Of White Bunnies In The Optical Illusion Within 10 Seconds?

This optical illusion challenge looks cute and simple. All you have to do is count the number of white bunnies atop the snowy train track.

The challenge, however, gets interesting and difficult as you will get only 10 seconds to solve it.

Most people could not find the correct number of bunnies in the picture. Some guessed there are 19 bunnies while some said 22. But they were incorrect.

We can spot a few 5-7 bunnies clearly in the picture. But there are more bunnies if you look closely.

Can you spot them all in less than 10 seconds?

If you are unable to spot all the bunnies within the time limit, you can check the optical illusion answer below.

Optical Illusions Answers

Amazing! If you spotted all the white bunnies. However, if you are still looking for them, we have marked their location in the image below.

SHARE this optical illusion picture with your friends and family. Challenge them to spot all the white bunnies within 10 seconds.

