Puzzle To Test Your IQ: Logical reasoning is a crucial skill to solve logical puzzles. They can be challenging as you are required to think with your brain and apply knowledge to figure out the answer. They require you to remember what you have studied in your life through subjects like physics, mathematics, etc.

Logical brain teasers and riddles also help to test your intelligence and increase IQ levels. They can be beneficial in improving your memory and problem-solving skills. They can also help you to concentrate better and apply logic in difficult situations. They can also help you to improve your skills in everyday life.

Which Side The Scale Will Tilt In Water? Test Your IQ Level

Look at this puzzle question.

A stone of 2kg and an iron balance of 2kg weight are kept on each side of a scale - and immersed in water. Which side of the scale will tilt?

Can you solve this puzzle?

We know about the weights of the objects. Both objects have the same weight. Jog your memory and recall the principles you studied in physics.

It is a difficult puzzle so think hard and carefully before answering in haste. Use your intelligence and critical thinking skills to answer correctly.

Which side of the scale will tilt in water? Will the scale with stone tilt? Or the scale with the iron balance title?

If you scratching your head by now to find the answer to this logic puzzle, you can check the solution below.

Logic Puzzles Answers

Amazing! If you figured out the answer. However, if you are still looking for the solution, see below.

Answer: The scale will tilt towards the side with stone. Why? It is because of the principle of Buoyancy. When an object is immersed in water, it displaces an amount of water equal to its own volume.

