To help you with increasing your brain power and intelligence, we bring you another mind-twisting puzzle. This water glasses puzzle is known for testing your logical reasoning, quick-wittedness, and IQ level.

Can you solve this logical puzzle to beat the 99% who failed to find the answer to this puzzle?

The 6 water glasses puzzle is a good way to test your logical thinking skills and your ability to solve problems under pressure. If you can solve the puzzle, it means that you are able to think clearly and intelligently.

How Intelligent Are You? Move Only 1 Glass To Arrange 6 Glasses Full And Empty Alternatively

Six glasses are in a row. The first three glasses are full of orange juice whereas the remaining three glasses are empty.

Can you arrange these six glasses so that the filled and empty glasses are arranged in alternate order which will be full glass, empty glass, full glass, empty glass, full glass, and empty glass?

That is the half of the challenge. The most difficult part of this challenge is that you can move only 1 glass to arrange the filled and empty glasses alternatively.

Your time starts now!

You can always check the solution at the end of this article when time runs out.

Do not worry! we have provided the answer below.

Six Glasses Full Empty Puzzle Answer

Bravo! If you were able to figure out the answer. However, if you are still wondering how can move only 1 and arrange all the glasses in alternate order, see below.

Answer: You pour the orange juice from glass 2 into glass 5.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to arrange the full and empty glasses in alternate order.

