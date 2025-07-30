List of Countries and Islands Prone to Tsunami

Tsunamis are enormous, potentially destructive sea waves caused primarily by subaquatic earthquakes, volcanic activity, or landslides. Areas exposed to tectonic activity along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", Indian Ocean coastlines, and some areas of the Atlantic are particularly at risk.

Read along to get an extensive, up-to-date list of countries and islands susceptible to tsunamis, taken from recent international warnings and historical records.

Regions at Risk (Most Global Tsunami-Affected Regions)

Pacific Ring of Fire: Runs along the coasts of the Americas, Southeast and East Asia, and Oceania.

Indian Ocean Basin: South and Southeast Asian nations.

Mediterranean and North Atlantic: Southern Europe, North Africa, Eastern Mediterranean.