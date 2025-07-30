List of Countries and Islands Prone to Tsunami

Tsunamis are enormous, potentially destructive sea waves caused primarily by subaquatic earthquakes, volcanic activity, or landslides. Areas exposed to tectonic activity along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", Indian Ocean coastlines, and some areas of the Atlantic are particularly at risk.
Read along to get an extensive, up-to-date list of countries and islands susceptible to tsunamis, taken from recent international warnings and historical records.
Regions at Risk (Most Global Tsunami-Affected Regions)
-
Pacific Ring of Fire: Runs along the coasts of the Americas, Southeast and East Asia, and Oceania.
-
Indian Ocean Basin: South and Southeast Asian nations.
-
Mediterranean and North Atlantic: Southern Europe, North Africa, Eastern Mediterranean.
Recent Tsunami Threats (Following Russian Far East Earthquake, 2025)
The tsunami threat levels are categorized by wave height potential, offering a clear indication of risk severity.
|
Tsunami Threat Level
|
Countries and Islands
|
Waves Over 3 Meters Possible (Highest Risk)
|
Russia (Kamchatka Peninsula, Kuril Islands), Ecuador, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands
|
Waves Between 1 to 3 Meters Possible (High Risk)
|
Japan, Chile, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, Guam, Hawaii, Jarvis Island, Johnston Atoll, Kiribati, Midway Island, Palmyra Island, Peru, Samoa, Solomon Islands
|
Waves Between 0.3 to 1 Meter Possible (Moderate to Low Risk)
|
Antarctica, Australia, Chuuk, Colombia, Cook Islands, El Salvador, Fiji, Guatemala, Howland and Baker Islands, Indonesia, Kermadec Islands, Kosrae, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niue, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Pitcairn Islands, Pohnpei, Taiwan, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wake Island, Wallis and Futuna, American Samoa, Yap
|
Waves Less Than 0.3 Meters Possible (Small Wave Potential)
|
Brunei, China, North Korea (DPRK), Malaysia, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Vietnam
-
Some specific islands under threat include the Aleutian Islands (Alaska, USA), Hokkaido (Japan), Maui/Oahu/Kauai (Hawaii, USA), Micronesian Islands such as Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae, and Yap, as well as Johnston and Midway Atolls, Marshall Islands, Wake Island, Vanuatu, Palau, Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Northern Mariana Islands.
-
Areas affected historically by tsunamis and often under frequent alerts include Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Russia's eastern coast, the US (Alaska, Hawaii, Pacific Coast), Chile, Peru, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, India (including Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Thailand, Sri Lanka, Greece, Turkey, New Zealand, and Italy (Sicily).
High Risk (Waves between 1 and 3 meters possible):
-
Japan
-
Chile
-
Costa Rica
-
French Polynesia
-
Guam
-
Hawaii
-
Jarvis Island
-
Johnston Atoll
-
Kiribati
-
Midway Island
-
Palmyra Island
-
Peru
-
Samoa
-
Solomon Islands
Moderate to Low Risk (Waves 0.3 to 1 Meter Possible):
-
Antarctica
-
Australia
-
Chuuk
-
Colombia
-
Cook Islands
-
El Salvador
-
Fiji
-
Guatemala
-
Howland and Baker Islands
-
Indonesia
-
Kermadec Islands
-
Kosrae
-
Marshall Islands
-
Mexico
-
Nauru
-
New Caledonia
-
New Zealand
-
Nicaragua
-
Niue
-
Northern Mariana Islands
-
Palau
-
Panama
-
Papua New Guinea
-
Philippines
-
Pitcairn Islands
-
Pohnpei
-
Taiwan
-
Tokelau
-
Tonga
-
Tuvalu
-
Vanuatu
-
Wake Island
-
Wallis and Futuna
-
American Samoa
-
Yap
Small Wave Potential (Waves less than 0.3 meters possible):
-
Brunei
-
China
-
North Korea (DPRK)
-
Malaysia
-
South Korea (Republic of Korea)
-
Vietnam
Islands Regularly Under Tsunami Threat
-
Aleutian Islands (Alaska, USA)
-
Hokkaido (Japan)
-
Maui, Oahu, Kauai (Hawaii, USA)
-
Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Yap (Micronesia)
-
Johnston and Midway Atoll
-
Marshall Islands
-
Wake Island
-
Vanuatu
-
Palau
-
Solomon Islands
-
Fiji
-
Northern Mariana Islands
Most Tsunami-Affected Countries (Historical Risk and Frequency)
Based on historical tsunami databases, the following countries have endured the greatest number of tsunamis or face continual high risk:
-
Indonesia (Pacific & Indian Ocean coasts)
-
Japan
-
Philippines
-
Russia (Far East coast)
-
United States (Especially Alaska, Hawaii, Pacific Coast)
-
Chile
-
Peru
-
Mexico
-
Papua New Guinea
-
Solomon Islands
-
India (East coast, Andaman & Nicobar Islands)
-
Thailand
-
Sri Lanka
-
Greece
-
Turkey
-
New Zealand
-
Italy (Sicily)
Key Reasons Why These Regions Are Prone
-
Tectonic Boundaries: Proximity to or location atop active fault lines.
-
Volcanic Activity: Islands and coastal areas near undersea volcanoes.
-
Shallow Coastal Seas: Amplify the reach and impact of tsunamis.
-
Historical Events: Past catastrophic events (e.g., 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, 2011 Japan tsunami).
Important Caveats
-
Tsunami risk is often closely tied to earthquake risk but can increase from volcanic eruptions and landslides, both on land and underwater.
-
Even areas not directly facing tectonic boundaries can experience tsunamis if distant seismic events produce large enough waves.
The global tsunami hazard map is constantly updated based on seismic activity. In the Pacific and Indian Oceans, many nations and islands remain especially vigilant. Comprehensive alert systems, public education, and disaster drills are central to mitigating risk in these exposed zones.
