Russia Earthquake led Tsunami Impacting Countries with Waves as High as…

A powerful earthquake that struck Wednesday, June 30, close to Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, prompted evacuation orders and tsunami warnings for sections of Alaska, the Pacific, Japan, and Russia. The earthquakes, which had a preliminary magnitude of 8.0, started at 8:25 a.m. (2325 GMT Tuesday). Eventually, the magnitude was raised to 8.8.
In the next hours, regions along the shores of Russia, Japan, and other locations may see dangerous tsunami waves, some of which might reach heights of up to three meters.
Tsunami Alerts for Countries:
Here are the potential wave heights in Russia, Japan, Hawaii, California, and other locations based on the most recent alerts, as reported by The Guardian:
-
Waves above three meters could be seen in Russia.
-
Waves of one to three meters could be seen in Japan.
-
Waves of one to three meters could be seen in Hawaii.
-
Waves of one to three meters may be seen on Pacific islands such as Palmyra Island, Johnston Atoll, and Midway Island.
-
Waves of 0.3 to 1 m were possible in the Philippines, the Marshall Islands, and Palau.
When will Tsunami occur in Countries near Russia
According to the Visalia Times-Delta, wave arrival times in the United States are expected to be between 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, in Northern California cities like Fort Bragg and Crescent City and approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, in Southern California locations like Newport Beach, Oceanside, and La Jolla.
The height of the waves in California is uncertain. If a tsunami is created, it is expected to arrive in San Francisco approximately seven hours after the earthquake, at 12:40 am on Wednesday.
The West Coast states of Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska were all under the tsunami watch. The first tsunami wave is predicted to arrive in Hawaii at either 7:17 p.m. Hawaii time or 10:17 p.m. Pacific time. In some areas of Alaska, it is approximately 9:30 p.m.
Note: All these timings are based on Eastern Standard Time (EST). India Standard Time is 9.5 hours ahead of EST.
