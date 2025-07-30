Russia Earthquake led Tsunami Impacting Countries with Waves as High as…

A powerful earthquake that struck Wednesday, June 30, close to Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, prompted evacuation orders and tsunami warnings for sections of Alaska, the Pacific, Japan, and Russia. The earthquakes, which had a preliminary magnitude of 8.0, started at 8:25 a.m. (2325 GMT Tuesday). Eventually, the magnitude was raised to 8.8.

In the next hours, regions along the shores of Russia, Japan, and other locations may see dangerous tsunami waves, some of which might reach heights of up to three meters.

Tsunami Alerts for Countries:

Here are the potential wave heights in Russia, Japan, Hawaii, California, and other locations based on the most recent alerts, as reported by The Guardian: