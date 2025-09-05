List of Ancient Trade Routes of India that are Still in Existence

The paths on Google Maps would have looked significantly different a thousand years ago. India was a country with a network of dusty trails, twisting hill routes, and seaside lanes that transported more than simply traders long before freeways and rapid trains. These routes carried not only precious stones, salt, silk, and spices, but also tales, cultures, and societies. Many of these historic trade routes still exist today, giving tourists today the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of traders, monks, and explorers. Ancient Trade Routes of India Check some of India’s ancient trade routes that still exist today: Ancient Trade Route State/Region Covered Main Goods Carried Grand Trunk Road Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar General trade goods, textiles, grains, spices Salt Road Kerala Rice, spices, salt Old Silk Route Sikkim Silk, wool, spices Dakshinapatha Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra Diamonds, cotton, spices Kalinga Coast Trade Route Odisha Textiles, ivory, spices

Grand Trunk Road (Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh & Bihar) How to Reach: Cities like as Delhi, Kanpur, or Amritsar provide access to the Indian portion. Trains and buses stop at several locations along the route. The Grand Trunk Road is one of the oldest and longest highways in Asia, extending from Chittagong, Bangladesh, to Kabul, Afghanistan. With stories of emperors, traders, and travelers spanning more than 2,500 years, it travels across Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar in India. In the 16th century, Sher Shah Suri renovated it, adding shade trees and caravanserais, many of which are still visible today. Today, walking through sections of it is like entering a living museum. Salt Road (Kerala)

How to Reach: The best places to start are Kochi or Kozhikode, both of which have excellent rail and air connections. You can then travel to smaller sections of the coast by local buses or taxis. Kerala's coastal routes and backwaters transported caravans of rice, spices, and salt long before modern trade. The Salt Road linked the Arabian Sea with the hinterlands by connecting villages to trading ports like Kochi and Kozhikode. Today, strolling here entails navigating through fishing villages, riverbanks, and coconut groves. Old Silk Route (Sikkim) How to Reach: Take the road from Siliguri or Bagdogra Airport to Gangtok. To enter the Nathang Valley and Zuluk, local licenses are needed. The renowned Silk Road, which transported silk, wool, and spices across the Himalayan passes, formerly linked Tibet and India via Sikkim. Traders had to risk freezing weather and dangerous terrain in order to go to markets in Kalimpong and beyond.

Trekking along the Old Silk Route today offers breathtaking vistas of Kanchenjunga, tight hairpin curves, and the Zuluk, Nathang Valley, and Gnathang Monastery. Dakshinapatha (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka & Maharashtra) How to Reach: Hospet train station or Hubli Airport are good ways to get to Hampi (Karnataka), which is a fantastic base. Local buses and cars take you to locations along the historic trail from here. The Dakshinapatha was the historic south-bound route that ran from Magadha (in modern-day Bihar) to the deep south. It transported diamonds, cotton, and spices across the Deccan plateau. Parts of this ancient track now cross roads that pass through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Discovering the areas surrounding Hampi and Badami provides a chance to see cave paintings, temples, and trading sites that were formerly prosperous along this route.