How many Toy Trains are there in India? Check Location and No. of Stations

India boasts one of the biggest railway networks in the world. Only a few nations have surpassed it to the top. Modern trains that travel at high speeds and provide excellent comfort have been observed over the years. However, compared to certain older trains, these new, air-conditioned trains do not offer the same opportunity to appreciate the natural beauty of the surroundings. Some of these routes pass through valleys, mountains, and lush forests; these are quite scenic and are best experienced slowly. This is where the history of India and toy trains is relevant. List of Toy Trains in India The majority of these toy trains are located in the nation's hilly tourist regions. These trains provide a thrilling experience and help people of all ages make memories. Train Name Starting Point Ending Point Number of Stations Matheran Hill Railway Neral Matheran 5 Kalka–Shimla Railway Kalka Shimla 18 Nilgiri Mountain Railway Mettupalaiyam Udhagamandalam 13 Kangra Valley Railway Pathankot Jogindernagar 33 Darjeeling Himalayan Railway New Jalpaiguri Darjeeling 17

ALSO READ: Top 10 UNESCO World Heritage Caves: Two Famous Sites from India Included Matheran Hill Railway (Neral – Matheran) The Matheran Hill Railway was constructed between 1901 and 2007. This diesel-powered train travels about 21 kilometers between the hill station of Matheran and the town of Neral. It operates on a 610 mm narrow gauge and is managed by Central Railway. The route to Matheran crosses the railway line twice. The trip takes roughly two hours and twenty minutes to finish. The trip passes through forests and cliffs with ascents and descents, and it offers some amazing vistas of the Sahyadri highlands (Western Ghats). There are five stations on it. Kalka–Shimla Railway (Kalka – Shimla) The construction of this railroad line lasted from 1898 to 1903. As the name implies, the train travels around 96 kilometers on a 762 mm narrow gauge between Kalka (Haryana) and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh). The trip passes via 864 bridges and 103 tunnels in roughly five hours and thirty minutes. It offers amazing views as it climbs from 656 meters to 2,075 meters across the Himalayas.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kalka-Shimla Train is run by Northern Railways. It consists of eighteen stations. Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Mettupalaiyam – Udhagamandalam) The construction of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway took forty-five years. By 1903, it was operational. It connects Mettupalaiyam with Udhagamandalam in the Tamil Nadu state. Udhagamandalam is situated on the plateau at an elevation of about 2,200 meters, whereas Mettupalaiyam is in the foothills of the Nilgiri mountains at an elevation of around 330 meters. The line, which is approximately 46 km long and has a maximum gradient of 8.33%, the steepest in Asia, is measured with a 1,000 mm meter gauge. The railroad travels across hilltops, steep terrain, and lush woods while crossing 250 bridges and 16 tunnels. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is run by Southern Railways. It includes thirteen stations.

ALSO READ: List of Places Removed from UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Check Name, Location and Factors Kangra Valley Railway (Pathankot – Jogindernagar) The Kangra Valley Railway crosses the sub-Himalayan Kangra Valley between Pathankot, Punjab, and Jogindernagar, Himachal Pradesh. It was constructed between 1888 and 1974, with the first part being made public in 1929. It is 164 kilometers long and operates on a 762 mm narrow gauge. It is now India's longest narrow-gauge railway line. It passes through two tunnels and over 950 bridges. This train is operated by the Northern Railway. It passes through tea gardens and across streams, providing a stunning view of the Dhauladhar mountain range. There are 33 stations on the Kangra Valley Railway. Ahju station, which is 1,290 meters above sea level, is the highest station on this line.