List of Countries with Most UNESCO Heritage Sites: Check Name and Locations

Discover the top countries with the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2025. Italy leads with 60 sites, followed by China (59) and Germany (54). Explore cultural and natural treasures like the Colosseum, Great Wall, and Taj Mahal.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 9, 2025, 16:17 IST

According to the most recent listing, 1,223 UNESCO World Heritage Sites have been identified globally for their historical, cultural, or ecological value. However, there are certain countries home to more than 50 Heritage sites alone. 

Some nations stand out for having the largest percentage of the world's Heritage sites, which range from breathtaking ruins and ancient towns to breathtaking landscapes that may pass for artwork. These locations are not only beautiful to look at; they serve as reminders of the most valuable natural and cultural resources in the world.

Countries with Most UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The top seven nations with the greatest concentration of these esteemed sites are as follows:


Country

Number of UNESCO Sites

Notable Locations

Italy

60

Colosseum, Pompeii, Florence, Venice, Rock Drawings in Valcamonica

China

59

Great Wall of China, Terracotta Army, Forbidden City

Germany

54

Neuschwanstein Castle, Cologne Cathedral, Cathedral of Aachen

France

53

Palace of Versailles, Mont Saint-Michel, Notre-Dame Cathedral, Louvre Museum

Spain

50

Alhambra, Toledo, Sagrada Familia, Park Güell

India

43

Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Khajuraho Temples, Hampi, Red Fort

Mexico

35

Chichen Itza, Historic Center of Mexico City

United Kingdom

35

Stonehenge, Bath, Tower of London

1. Italy- Home to 60 Heritage Sites

Italy's unparalleled historical and cultural heritage is reflected in its 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites. Highlights include famous ruins like Pompeii and Herculaneum, Renaissance treasures in Florence and Venice, and ancient Roman wonders like the Colosseum.

The first site of Italy, the Rock Drawings in Valcamonica, was added to the UNESCO Heritage List at the World Heritage Committee's third session, held between Cairo and Luxor, Egypt, in 1979. Twenty-five new Italian sites were added throughout the 1990s, including ten at the 21st session, which took place in Naples in 1997.

2. China- In Second Place with 59 Sites

China, with 59 UNESCO-listed sites ranging from ancient engineering feats to enormous natural reserves, comes in just behind. One of the most famous landmarks in the world, the Great Wall of China, is nearly 13,000 miles long. In addition, the attractions include the Terracotta Army in Xi'an, which features thousands of life-size clay soldiers, and the Forbidden City in Beijing, which was the imperial capital for 24 dynasties.

A large percentage of China's valuable and varied tourism resources are found in these places.

3. Germany- 54 UNESCO Heritage Sites

With 54 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Germany comes in third place, a testament to its rich cultural heritage. Highlights include Neuschwanstein Castle, a castle straight out of a fairy tale in the Bavarian Alps, and the Cologne Cathedral, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture.

In 1978, the first site on the list was the Cathedral of Aachen. Four additional sites were added in 2021. 

4. France- 53 Heritage Sites

With 53 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, France has a vast cultural and historical legacy. Important locations include the Palace of Versailles, the magnificent island commune of Mont Saint-Michel, which has a medieval abbey, and the historic capital of Paris, which is home to famous buildings including Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Louvre Museum.

5. Spain- 50 Sites in UNESCO World Heritage

Spain's rich cultural and natural heritage is reflected in its 50 World Heritage Sites. Notable locations include Toledo's old center, which combines Christian, Jewish, and Muslim elements, and Granada's Alhambra, a magnificent example of Moorish architecture. The Sagrada Familia and Park Güell, two of Antoni Gaudí's architectural masterpieces in Barcelona, are also well-known worldwide.

6. India- Home to Taj Mahal

With 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites that showcase its diverse history, culture, and spirituality, India comes in sixth place. Important locations include Delhi's Qutub Minar, a striking example of early Islamic architecture, and Agra's Taj Mahal, a representation of love and architectural beauty. Other noteworthy locations include the temples of Khajuraho, the ancient city of Hampi, and Delhi's Red Fort.

7. Mexico and UK- 35 Heritage Sites Each

With 35 World Heritage Sites each, Mexico and the UK are tied for sixth place. Highlights of Mexico include the historic heart of Mexico City and the magnificent Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza. On the other hand, the United Kingdom is home to famous locations such as Stonehenge, a famous prehistoric monument, Bath, with its Roman baths and Georgian architecture, and the Tower of London, a representation of British history.

