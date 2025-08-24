Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025: Union Bank of India has announced 250 vacancies for the Wealth Manager (Specialist Officers) post. Candidates can apply online for this designation from August 5 to 25, 2025. The selection process involves three stages such as online examination, Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). Interested aspirants should review the Union Bank SO syllabus and pattern before starting their preparation. It will help them gather all the relevant topics and review the exact exam requirements in a detailed manner. The syllabus covers subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and Professional knowledge relevant to the post. Test-takers will have 150 minutes to attempt 150 questions in the online written exam. Further details about the Union Bank Wealth Manager syllabus and exam pattern are shared on this page.
Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025
The Union Bank of India has released the exam format and overall pattern for Wealth Managers (Specialist Officers) post in the official notification PDF. Understanding all the aspects of the written exam can make your preparation stronger. Here are the quick highlights of the Union Bank SO recruitment discussed below for reference purposes.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Union Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Wealth Managers (Specialist Officers)
|
Vacancy
|
250
|
Selection Process
|
Online examination, Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI)
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Number of Questions
|
150
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
Union Bank Wealth Manager Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should analyse the Union Bank Wealth Manager exam pattern to get a clear picture of the question format, number of questions, marking scheme, test duration, and more. The online written exam will consist of 150 questions carrying a total of 225 marks. Aspirants will get 150 minutes to complete the test.
The language of the question paper will be English and Hindi, except English language section. There shall also be a penalty for incorrect answers in the online written test. For every incorrect answer, one-fourth (25%) of the marks will be subtracted as a penalty to compute the corrected score. Check the latest Union Bank SO exam pattern discussed below for the clarity of candidates.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
75 Minutes
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
Part II
|
Professional knowledge relevant to the post
|
75
|
150 marks
|
75 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
225 Marks
|
150 Minutes
Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates should download the Union Bank SO syllabus in PDF format from the provided links on this page. It will help them learn the difference between crucial and unimportant topics. This will allow them to study only relevant topics with consistent practice and review sessions.
Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus PDF Download
Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise
The Union Bank SO syllabus has two parts, Part I and Part II. Part 1 is further subdivided into three sections, i.e. Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English Language. On the contrary, Part II is focused on the Professional knowledge relevant to the post. Identifying essential topics of all the sections and mastering them can help you excel in the online test. We have compiled below the Union Bank Wealth Manager syllabus for the reference of the candidates.
Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
The Quantitative Aptitude section primarily judges a candidate’s mindset about numbers, calculation strategy, and problem-solving skills. Mentioned below are the important topics for this section:
-
Number Series
-
Quadratic Equations
-
Simplification & Approximation
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Average
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Probability
-
Data Interpretation
-
Mixture and Alligation
-
Profit and Loss
-
Permutation and Combination
-
Time, Speed and Distance
-
Percentage
-
Time and Work
Union Bank SO Syllabus for Reasoning
This section aims to test exam-takers' decision-making ability and analytical aptitude. It involves the list of following crucial topics.
-
Syllogism
-
Order and Ranking
-
-
Coding-Decoding
-
Input-Output
-
Puzzles
-
Inequality
-
Alphanumeric Series
-
-
Statement and Assumptions
-
Direction Sense
-
Statement and Conclusion
Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus for English Language
The English Language section is designed to judge basic comprehension skills, along with knowledge of grammar rules and vocabulary understanding. It covers the following chapters:
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Active and Passive Voice
-
Cloze Test
-
Error Spotting
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Sentence Rearrangement
-
-
Sentence Improvement
-
One Word Substitution
-
Union Bank SO Syllabus for Professional Knowledge
Professional Knowledge carries the maximum marks in the online exam. It assesses the candidate’s subject-specific knowledge related to the post.
-
Financial Planning and Investment Advisory
-
NISM/IRDAI Certifications-related fundamentals
-
Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management
-
Retirement Planning
-
Capital Markets and Securities
-
Asset Allocation and Rebalancing
-
Wealth Management Strategies
-
Regulatory Framework
-
Risk Profiling of Clients
-
Banking Products and Services
-
Taxation Basics
-
Customer Relationship Management
-
Insurance Products
How to Cover the Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025?
Preparing for the Union Bank SO exam is not an easy task. However, you can crack the online written exam with smart resources and dedication. Here are the expert-recommended techniques to excel in the written test:
-
Analyse the Union Bank Wealth Manager syllabus to learn about all topics crucial for the exam.
-
Prepare a daily study plan that includes equal study hours for all the subjects.
-
Solve free mocks, quizzes, and previous papers to identify the current level of your preparation.
-
Review and memorise key topics, facts, and formulas to retain them.
