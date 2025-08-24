Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025: Union Bank of India has announced 250 vacancies for the Wealth Manager (Specialist Officers) post. Candidates can apply online for this designation from August 5 to 25, 2025. The selection process involves three stages such as online examination, Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). Interested aspirants should review the Union Bank SO syllabus and pattern before starting their preparation. It will help them gather all the relevant topics and review the exact exam requirements in a detailed manner. The syllabus covers subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and Professional knowledge relevant to the post. Test-takers will have 150 minutes to attempt 150 questions in the online written exam. Further details about the Union Bank Wealth Manager syllabus and exam pattern are shared on this page.

Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025 The Union Bank of India has released the exam format and overall pattern for Wealth Managers (Specialist Officers) post in the official notification PDF. Understanding all the aspects of the written exam can make your preparation stronger. Here are the quick highlights of the Union Bank SO recruitment discussed below for reference purposes. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Union Bank of India Post Name Wealth Managers (Specialist Officers) Vacancy 250 Selection Process Online examination, Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI) Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 150 Negative Marking Yes Union Bank Wealth Manager Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should analyse the Union Bank Wealth Manager exam pattern to get a clear picture of the question format, number of questions, marking scheme, test duration, and more. The online written exam will consist of 150 questions carrying a total of 225 marks. Aspirants will get 150 minutes to complete the test.



The language of the question paper will be English and Hindi, except English language section. There shall also be a penalty for incorrect answers in the online written test. For every incorrect answer, one-fourth (25%) of the marks will be subtracted as a penalty to compute the corrected score. Check the latest Union Bank SO exam pattern discussed below for the clarity of candidates. Part Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 75 Minutes Reasoning 25 25 English Language 25 25 Part II Professional knowledge relevant to the post 75 150 marks 75 Minutes Total 150 225 Marks 150 Minutes Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates should download the Union Bank SO syllabus in PDF format from the provided links on this page. It will help them learn the difference between crucial and unimportant topics. This will allow them to study only relevant topics with consistent practice and review sessions.

Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus PDF Download Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The Union Bank SO syllabus has two parts, Part I and Part II. Part 1 is further subdivided into three sections, i.e. Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English Language. On the contrary, Part II is focused on the Professional knowledge relevant to the post. Identifying essential topics of all the sections and mastering them can help you excel in the online test. We have compiled below the Union Bank Wealth Manager syllabus for the reference of the candidates. Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude The Quantitative Aptitude section primarily judges a candidate’s mindset about numbers, calculation strategy, and problem-solving skills. Mentioned below are the important topics for this section:

Number Series

Quadratic Equations

Simplification & Approximation

Ratio and Proportion

Average

Simple and Compound Interest

Probability

Data Interpretation

Mixture and Alligation

Profit and Loss

Permutation and Combination

Time, Speed and Distance

Percentage

Time and Work Union Bank SO Syllabus for Reasoning This section aims to test exam-takers' decision-making ability and analytical aptitude. It involves the list of following crucial topics. Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Analogy

Coding-Decoding

Input-Output

Puzzles

Inequality

Alphanumeric Series

Blood Relations

Statement and Assumptions

Direction Sense

Statement and Conclusion Union Bank Wealth Manager Syllabus for English Language The English Language section is designed to judge basic comprehension skills, along with knowledge of grammar rules and vocabulary understanding. It covers the following chapters:

Reading Comprehension

Active and Passive Voice

Cloze Test

Error Spotting

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Rearrangement

Idioms and Phrases

Sentence Improvement

One Word Substitution

Synonyms and Antonyms Union Bank SO Syllabus for Professional Knowledge Professional Knowledge carries the maximum marks in the online exam. It assesses the candidate’s subject-specific knowledge related to the post. Financial Planning and Investment Advisory

NISM/IRDAI Certifications-related fundamentals

Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management

Retirement Planning

Capital Markets and Securities

Asset Allocation and Rebalancing

Wealth Management Strategies

Regulatory Framework

Risk Profiling of Clients

Banking Products and Services

Taxation Basics

Customer Relationship Management

Insurance Products