CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Exam: Preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Exam requires a thorough understanding of a wide range of topics. The first section A of the question paper consists of 18 multiple-choice questions, as per the most recent CBSE Class 11 Question Paper pattern. The exam often includes multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to test conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills, making it crucial to practice a variety of question types. To help you prepare effectively, we've compiled a list of 50 essential MCQs covering key chapters from the syllabus, including Sets, Relations & Functions, Trigonometric Functions, Algebra, and more. This practice set is designed to help you revise important concepts, identify your weak areas, and build confidence before the exam.

CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Unit-Wise Course Structure Students can check the following details for the CBSE class 11 Maths syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. No. Units Marks I. Sets and Functions 23 II. Algebra 25 III. Coordinate Geometry 12 IV. Calculus 8 V. Statistics and Probability 12 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 1. How is a set denoted? a) () b) {} c) [] d) **

2. A set can be a collection but a collection cannot be a set. a) True b) False

3. Let X={1,2,3,4,5,6}. Insert appropriate symbol in 9 ________ X. a) = b) < c) ∈ d) ∉

4. Which of the following does not belong to the set {x : x is a vowel in English alphabet}?

a) e b) b c) i d) o

5. The number of elements in set {x : x is a letter of word TRIGONOMETRY} is __________ a) 8 b) 7 c) 9 d) 10

6. If set A has 2 elements and set B has 4 elements then how many relations are possible? a) 32 b) 128 c) 256 d) 64

7. The relation from set A to set B is always equal to relation from set B to set A. a) True b) False

8. Let A={1,2} and B={3,4}. Which of the following cannot be related from set A to set B? a) {(1,1), (1,2), (1,3), (1,4)} b) {(1,3), (1,4)} c) {(2,3), (2,4)} d) {(1,3), (1,4), (2,3), (2,4)}

9. 1-cos2x=_________ a) sin x b) cos x c) sin 2x d) sin2x 10. tan x is not defined for_______ a) 0 b) nπ/2 c) (2n+1) π/2 d) nπ

11. For the principle of mathematical induction to be true, what type of number should ‘n’ be? a) Whole number b) Natural number c) Rational number d) Any form of number

12. By principle of mathematical induction, 24n-1 is divisible by which of the following?

a) 8 b) 3 c) 5 d) 7

13. n2 + 3n is always divisible by which number, provided n is an integer? a) 2 b) 3 c) 4 d) 5

14. What will be P(k + 1) for P(n) = n3 (n + 1)? a) (k + 1)4 b) k4 + 5k3 + 9k2 + 7k + 2 c) k4 + 6k3 + 9k2 + 7k + 2 d) k4 + 3k3 + 9k2 + 6k + 2

15. Value of i(iota) is ____________ a) -1 b) 1 c) (-1)1/2 d) (-1)¼

16. 0+0i is ______________________for complex number z. a) additive inverse b) additive identity element c) multiplicative identity element d) multiplicative inverse

17. -z is _________________ for complex number z. a) additive inverse b) additive identity element c) multiplicative identity element d) multiplicative inverse

18. If z1 = 2+3i and z2 = 5+2i, then find z1-z2. a) -3+1i b) 3-i c) 7+5i d) 7-5i

19. 7>5 is ______________________ a) linear inequality b) quadratic inequality c) numerical inequality d) literal inequality



20. ax + b > 0 is _____________________ a) double inequality b) quadratic inequality c) numerical inequality d) linear inequality

21. If Ram has x rupees and he pay 40 rupees to shopkeeper then find range of x if amount of money left with Ram is at least 10 rupees is given by inequation __________________ a) x ≥ 10 b) x ≤ 10 c) x ≤ 50 d) x ≥ 50

22, ax2+bx+c ≥ 0 is a strict inequality. a) True b) False

23. The number of permutations of n different objects taken r at a time, where repetition is allowed is _______________ a) n! b) r! c) nPr d) nr

24. Find the number of permutations of the word DEPENDENT. a) 13240 b) 15120 c) 16620 d) 17230

25. Find the number of 5 letter words that can be formed from word IMAGE using permutations if repetition is allowed. a) 25 b) 120 c) 125 d) 3125

26. What is the value of n, if the coefficient of the second term of (x – y)3 is equal to the third term of the expansion (x + y)n?

a) –2 b) 3 c) 4 d) 5

27. Which term will be the middle term of (xyz – x)2n? a) (n + 1)th term b) (n + 2)th term c) nth term d) (n – 1)th term

28. What is the middle term of (x2 + x)3? a) 3x4 b) 6x4 c) 4x4 d) 3x6

29. What is the even value of n, if the middle term of (a + b)2n – 3 is 11? a) 12 b) 10 c) 20 d) 22

30. What is the value of n if the middle term (x + 2y)2n + 1 is the 19th term? a) 18 b) 19 c) 35 d) 37

31. Complete 2,3,5,7, _____________ a) 8 b) 9 c) 10 d) 11

32. Which of the following relations gives Fibonacci sequence? a) an = an-1 + an-2 b) an-1 = an + an-2 c) an-2 = an + an-1 d) an = an+1 + an-2

33. An empty set is a _______. A. Infinite set B. Finite set C. Unknown set D. Universal set

34. Order of the power set P(A) of a set A of order n is equal to: A. n B. 2n C. 2n D. n2

35. What is the first term of Fibonacci sequence?

a) 0 b) 1 c) 2 d) 3

36. If an = 4n+6, find the 15th term of the sequence. a) 6 b) 10 c) 60 d) 66

37. What is the distance between (1, 3) and (5, 6)? a) 3 units b) 4 units c) 5 units d) 25 units

38. The coordinates of a point dividing the line segment joining (1, 2) and (4, 5) internally in the ratio 2:1 is ____________________ a) (3, 4) b) (4, 3) c) (5, 4) d) (5, 3)

39. The coordinates of a point dividing the line segment joining (1, 2) and (4, 5) externally in the ratio 2:1 is ____________________ a) (4, 5) b) (6, 8) c) (7, 8) d) (8, 6)

40. What is the area of a triangle whose vertices are (-4, -4), (-3, 2), (3, -16)? a) 24 sq. units b) 27 sq. units c) 32 sq. units d) 37 sq. units

41. Slope of a line is given by _________ if inclination of line is α. a) sinα b) cosα c) tanα d) cotα

42. What is the inclination of a line which is parallel to x-axis?

a) 0° b) 180° c) 45° d) 90°

43. What is the slope of a line which is parallel to x-axis? a) -1 b) 0 c) 1 d) Not defined

44. Find the center of the circle with equation x2+y2-4x-10y+4=0. a) (-2, 5) b) (-2, -5) c) (2, -5) d) (2, 5)

45. Find the radius of the circle with equation x2+y2-4x-10y+4=0. a) 25 units b) 20 units c) 5 units d) 10 units

46. If a circle passes through (2, 0) and (0, 4) and center at x-axis then find the radius of the circle. a) 25 units b) 20 units c) 5 units d) 10 units

47. The point (0, 0) lies ___________ the circle x2+y2-2x-4y=0. a) inside circle b) outside circle c) on the circle d) either inside or outside

48. The point (4, 0, 0) lie on _____________ a) X-axis b) Y-axis c) Z-axis d) Y-Z plane

49. The point (0, 2, 0) lie on _________ a) X-axis b) Y-axis c) Z-axis d) X-Y plane

50. The mean deviation of an ungrouped data is 150. If each observation is increased by 3.5%, then what is the new mean deviation?