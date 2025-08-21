SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly 2025: Chapter-wise Important Topics and Study Tips

This guide helps CBSE Class 11 students prepare for their half-yearly Maths exam by highlighting crucial topics for Term 1. It focuses on prioritizing foundational chapters like Sets, Relations and Functions, Trigonometric Functions, Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations, Linear Inequalities, Permutations and Combinations, and Sequences and Series to build a strong base and manage study time effectively.

ByAnisha Mishra
Aug 21, 2025, 18:01 IST
CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly 2025: Chapter-wise Important Topics and Study Tips
CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly 2025: Chapter-wise Important Topics and Study Tips

CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Important Topics 2025: Understanding the key topics for CBSE Class 11 Maths Term 1 is crucial for effective preparation and scoring well in your exams. This guide focuses on identifying and elaborating on the chapters and concepts that hold significant weight and frequently appear in the Term 1 syllabus. By prioritizing these areas, students can allocate their study time efficiently and build a strong foundation in the subject.

The half yearly syllabus typically covers a range of foundational topics that are essential for higher mathematics. Chapters such as Sets, Relations and Functions, Trigonometric Functions, and Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations form the bedrock of the Class 11 curriculum. Additionally, Linear Inequalities, Permutations and Combinations, and Sequences and Series are often included and require a clear understanding of their principles and problem-solving techniques. Focusing on these core areas will provide a comprehensive understanding and boost confidence for the examination.

CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Unit-Wise Course Structure

Students can check the following details for the CBSE class 11 Maths syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. 

No.

Units

Marks

I.

Sets and Functions

23

II.

Algebra

25

III.

Coordinate Geometry

12

IV.

Calculus

8

V.

Statistics and Probability

12

 

Total

80

 

Internal Assessment

20

CBSE Class 11 Important Topics for Mathematics

The CBSE Class 11 Maths syllabus comprises 16 chapters. While it's important to study the entire syllabus thoroughly, some chapters carry more weight than others and should be prioritized. Students can consult the table provided for a detailed list of topics. While the half yearly exam topics can vary from school to school so we have provided the complete chapters and their important topics. 

Chapter Name

Topics

Sets

- Practical Problems on Union and Intersection of Two Sets

- Subsets, Sets and Their Representations

- Types of Sets

- Complement of a Set

- Operations on Sets

- Difference of Sets

- Venn Diagrams

Relations and Functions

- RelationsFunctions

- Cartesian Products of Sets

- Domain and Range of Functions

- Algebra of Real Functions

- Special Functions and Their Graphs

- Logarithmic Function and its Properties

Trigonometric Functions

- Trigonometric Equations

- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

- Trigonometric Functions of Sum and Difference of Two Angles

-Angles

Mathematical Induction

- The Principle of Algebra of Complex Numbers

- Complex Numbers

- The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number

- Argand Plane and Polar Representation

- Quadratic Equations Mathematical Induction

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

- Algebra of Complex Numbers

- Complex Numbers

- The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number

- Argand Plane and Polar Representation

Quadratic Equations.

Linear Inequalities

- Solutions of Linear Inequalities in One Variable

- Types of Inequalities

- Solutions of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables

Permutation and Combination

- Combinations

- Fundamental Principle of Counting Permutations

- Factorial Notation

- Permutations when All the Objects are Not Distinct Objects

- Permutations when All the Objects are Distinct

Binomial Theorem

- General and Middle Terms

- Binomial Theorem for Positive Integral Indices

- Multinomial Theorem

Sequences and Series

- Arithmetic Progression

- Relationship Between Arithmetic Mean and - Geometric Mean

- Geometric Progression

- Introduction to Sequences and Series

- Arithmetic Mean

- Sum to n Terms of Special Series

- Geometric Mean

Straight Lines

- Slope of a Line

- Distance of a Point From a Line

- Various Forms of the Equation of a Line

Conic Sections

- Hyperbola

- Circle

- Ellipse

- Sections of a Cone

- Parabola

Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry

- Distance Formula in 3D

- Coordinate Axes and Coordinate Planes in 3D

- Section Formula in 3D

Limits and Derivatives

- Derivatives of Polynomials and Trigonometric Functions

- Algebra of Derivative of Functions

Mathematical Reasoning

- Statements

- New Statements from Old

- Logical Connectives and Quantifiers

Statistics

- Analysis of Frequency Distributions

- Measures of Dispersion

- Mean Deviation

Probability

- Random Experiments

- Axiomatic Approach to Probability

Properties of Triangle

- Relations among Sides Angles of a Triangle

Study Tips for CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Exam

  • Understand the Syllabus: First, know the syllabus and exam pattern to prioritize important chapters and topics.

  • Master Concepts: Focus on understanding the logic behind each topic, rather than just memorizing formulas.

  • Practice Regularly: Consistently solve a variety of problems from textbooks and sample papers.

  • Solve Previous Papers: Practice previous year's papers to get familiar with the exam format and manage your time.

  • Clear Doubts: Address any confusing concepts right away with your teachers or classmates.

  • Make Formula Notes: Create short notes of important formulas and theorems for quick revision.

  • Manage Your Time: Make a realistic study schedule and practice managing your time during the exam itself.

  • Stay Healthy: Get enough sleep, eat well, and take breaks to keep your mind fresh and avoid burnout.

By strategically focusing on these important topics and implementing effective study techniques, students can approach their CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Exam with confidence. A thorough understanding of the core concepts, coupled with consistent practice and smart time management, will not only help in scoring well but also build a strong foundation for future mathematical studies. Prioritize your efforts on the identified crucial areas, and success will surely follow.

Also Check: 

CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

NCERT Solutions for Class 11

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News