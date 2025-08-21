CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly 2025: Chapter-wise Important Topics and Study Tips

CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Important Topics 2025: Understanding the key topics for CBSE Class 11 Maths Term 1 is crucial for effective preparation and scoring well in your exams. This guide focuses on identifying and elaborating on the chapters and concepts that hold significant weight and frequently appear in the Term 1 syllabus. By prioritizing these areas, students can allocate their study time efficiently and build a strong foundation in the subject.
The half yearly syllabus typically covers a range of foundational topics that are essential for higher mathematics. Chapters such as Sets, Relations and Functions, Trigonometric Functions, and Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations form the bedrock of the Class 11 curriculum. Additionally, Linear Inequalities, Permutations and Combinations, and Sequences and Series are often included and require a clear understanding of their principles and problem-solving techniques. Focusing on these core areas will provide a comprehensive understanding and boost confidence for the examination.
CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Unit-Wise Course Structure
Students can check the following details for the CBSE class 11 Maths syllabus for the academic year 2025-26.
|
No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
I.
|
Sets and Functions
|
23
|
II.
|
Algebra
|
25
|
III.
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
12
|
IV.
|
Calculus
|
8
|
V.
|
Statistics and Probability
|
12
|
|
Total
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
CBSE Class 11 Important Topics for Mathematics
The CBSE Class 11 Maths syllabus comprises 16 chapters. While it's important to study the entire syllabus thoroughly, some chapters carry more weight than others and should be prioritized. Students can consult the table provided for a detailed list of topics. While the half yearly exam topics can vary from school to school so we have provided the complete chapters and their important topics.
|
Chapter Name
|
Topics
|
Sets
|
- Practical Problems on Union and Intersection of Two Sets
- Subsets, Sets and Their Representations
- Types of Sets
- Complement of a Set
- Operations on Sets
- Difference of Sets
- Venn Diagrams
|
Relations and Functions
|
- RelationsFunctions
- Cartesian Products of Sets
- Domain and Range of Functions
- Algebra of Real Functions
- Special Functions and Their Graphs
- Logarithmic Function and its Properties
|
Trigonometric Functions
|
- Trigonometric Equations
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
- Trigonometric Functions of Sum and Difference of Two Angles
-Angles
|
Mathematical Induction
|
- The Principle of Algebra of Complex Numbers
- Complex Numbers
- The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number
- Argand Plane and Polar Representation
- Quadratic Equations Mathematical Induction
|
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
|
- Algebra of Complex Numbers
- Complex Numbers
- The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number
- Argand Plane and Polar Representation
Quadratic Equations.
|
Linear Inequalities
|
- Solutions of Linear Inequalities in One Variable
- Types of Inequalities
- Solutions of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
|
Permutation and Combination
|
- Combinations
- Fundamental Principle of Counting Permutations
- Factorial Notation
- Permutations when All the Objects are Not Distinct Objects
- Permutations when All the Objects are Distinct
|
Binomial Theorem
|
- General and Middle Terms
- Binomial Theorem for Positive Integral Indices
- Multinomial Theorem
|
Sequences and Series
|
- Arithmetic Progression
- Relationship Between Arithmetic Mean and - Geometric Mean
- Geometric Progression
- Introduction to Sequences and Series
- Arithmetic Mean
- Sum to n Terms of Special Series
- Geometric Mean
|
Straight Lines
|
- Slope of a Line
- Distance of a Point From a Line
- Various Forms of the Equation of a Line
|
Conic Sections
|
- Hyperbola
- Circle
- Ellipse
- Sections of a Cone
- Parabola
|
Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
- Distance Formula in 3D
- Coordinate Axes and Coordinate Planes in 3D
- Section Formula in 3D
|
Limits and Derivatives
|
- Derivatives of Polynomials and Trigonometric Functions
- Algebra of Derivative of Functions
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
- Statements
- New Statements from Old
- Logical Connectives and Quantifiers
|
Statistics
|
- Analysis of Frequency Distributions
- Measures of Dispersion
- Mean Deviation
|
Probability
|
- Random Experiments
- Axiomatic Approach to Probability
|
Properties of Triangle
|
- Relations among Sides Angles of a Triangle
Study Tips for CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Exam
-
Understand the Syllabus: First, know the syllabus and exam pattern to prioritize important chapters and topics.
-
Master Concepts: Focus on understanding the logic behind each topic, rather than just memorizing formulas.
-
Practice Regularly: Consistently solve a variety of problems from textbooks and sample papers.
-
Solve Previous Papers: Practice previous year's papers to get familiar with the exam format and manage your time.
-
Clear Doubts: Address any confusing concepts right away with your teachers or classmates.
-
Make Formula Notes: Create short notes of important formulas and theorems for quick revision.
-
Manage Your Time: Make a realistic study schedule and practice managing your time during the exam itself.
-
Stay Healthy: Get enough sleep, eat well, and take breaks to keep your mind fresh and avoid burnout.
By strategically focusing on these important topics and implementing effective study techniques, students can approach their CBSE Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Exam with confidence. A thorough understanding of the core concepts, coupled with consistent practice and smart time management, will not only help in scoring well but also build a strong foundation for future mathematical studies. Prioritize your efforts on the identified crucial areas, and success will surely follow.
