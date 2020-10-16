NCERT Solution for Class 11: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for all important subjects of Class 11 are available here for download in PDF format. Here you will also get other important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams 2020-21. NCERT Solutions are one of the most essential resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams & competitive exams. To help students, Jagran Josh has provided the chapter-wise NCERT solutions framed by our subject experts. Class 11 NCERT Solutions are presented here in a well-organised manner so that Class 11 students can quickly learn the procedure followed to obtain the answer.

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English: Hornbill (Prose) - All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English: Snapshots - All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for all the chapters of Class 11 Physics:

Chapter No. Chapter Name Link 1. Physical World View/Download 2. Units and Measurement View/Download 3. Motion in a Straight Line View/Download 4. Motion in a Plane View/Download 5. Laws of Motion View/Download 6. Work power Energy View/Download 7. System of Particles and Rotational Motion View/Download 8. Gravitation View/Download 9. Mechanical Properties of Solids View/Download 10. Mechanical Properties of Fluids View/Download 11. Thermal Properties of Matter View/Download 12. Thermodynamics View/Download 13. Kinetic Theory View/Download 14. Oscillations View/Download 15. Waves View/Download

NCERT Solutions for all the chapter of Class 11 Biology:

Download the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Chemistry:

Chapter Name Link 1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry View/Download 2.Structure of Atom View/Download 3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties View/Download 4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure View/Download 5. States of Matter View/Download 6. Thermodynamics View/Download 7. Equilibrium View/Download 8. Redox Reactions View/Download 9. Hydrogen View/Download 10. The s-block Element View/Download 11. The p-block Element View/Download 12. Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques View/Download 13. Hydrocarbons View/Download 14. Environmental Chemistry View/Download

NCERT solutions for all chapter of CBSE Class 11 Maths: