NCERT Solution for Class 11: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for all important subjects of Class 11 are available here for download in PDF format. Here you will also get other important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams 2020-21. NCERT Solutions are one of the most essential resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams & competitive exams. To help students, Jagran Josh has provided the chapter-wise NCERT solutions framed by our subject experts. Class 11 NCERT Solutions are presented here in a well-organised manner so that Class 11 students can quickly learn the procedure followed to obtain the answer.
NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English: Hornbill (Prose) - All Chapters
|
Chapter 2: We’re Not Afraid to Die…if We Can All Be Together
NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook):
NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English: Snapshots - All Chapters
NCERT Solutions for all the chapters of Class 11 Physics:
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Link
|
1.
|
Physical World
|
2.
|
Units and Measurement
|
3.
|
Motion in a Straight Line
|
4.
|
Motion in a Plane
|
5.
|
Laws of Motion
|
6.
|
Work power Energy
|
7.
|
System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
8.
|
Gravitation
|
9.
|
Mechanical Properties of Solids
|
10.
|
Mechanical Properties of Fluids
|
11.
|
Thermal Properties of Matter
|
12.
|
Thermodynamics
|
13.
|
Kinetic Theory
|
14.
|
Oscillations
|
15.
|
Waves
NCERT Solutions for all the chapter of Class 11 Biology:
|
Chapter No
|
Chapter Name
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
Download the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Chemistry:
|
Chapter Name
|
Link
|
1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
2.Structure of Atom
|
3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
5. States of Matter
|
6. Thermodynamics
|
7. Equilibrium
|
8. Redox Reactions
|
9. Hydrogen
|
10. The s-block Element
|
11. The p-block Element
|
12. Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|
13. Hydrocarbons
|
14. Environmental Chemistry
NCERT solutions for all chapter of CBSE Class 11 Maths:
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Link
|
1.
|
Sets
|
2.
|
Relation and Function
|
3.
|
Trigonometric Functions
|
4.
|
Mathematical Induction
|
5.
|
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
|
6.
|
Linear Inequalities
|
7.
|
Permutation and Combination
|
8.
|
Binomial Theorem
|
9.
|
Sequence and Series
|
10.
|
Straight Lines
|
11.
|
Conic Section
|
12.
|
Introduction to 3D Geometry
|
13.
|
Limits and Derivatives
|
14.
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
15.
|
Statistics
|
16.
|
Probability