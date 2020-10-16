Study at Home
NCERT Solution for Class 11: Download PDF

Check NCERT Solutions for all important subjects of Class 11 and download them in PDF format. Here you will also get other important resources for the preparation of CBSE exams 2020-21.

Oct 16, 2020 16:06 IST
NCERT Solutions for all important subjects of Class 11 are available here for download in PDF format. Here you will also get other important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams 2020-21. NCERT Solutions are one of the most essential resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams & competitive exams. To help students, Jagran Josh has provided the chapter-wise NCERT solutions framed by our subject experts. Class 11 NCERT Solutions are presented here in a well-organised manner so that Class 11 students can quickly learn the procedure followed to obtain the answer.

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English: Hornbill (Prose) - All Chapters

Chapter 1: The Portrait

Chapter 2: We’re Not Afraid to Die…if We Can All Be Together

Chapter 3: Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues

Chapter 4: Landscape of the Soul

Chapter 5: The Ailing Planet

Chapter 6: The Browning Version

Chapter 7: The Adventure 

Chapter 8: Silk Road

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook):

Chapter 1: The Photograph

Chapter 2: The Laburnum top

Chapter 3: The Voice of the Rain

Chapter 4: Childhood

Chapter 5: Father to Son

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English: Snapshots - All Chapters

Chapter 1: The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse

Chapter 2: The Address

Chapter 3: Ranga’s Marriage

Chapter 4: Albert Einstein at School

Chapter 5: Mother’s Day

Chapter 6: The Ghat of the Only World

Chapter 7: Birth

Chapter 8: The tale of the Melon City

NCERT Solutions for all the chapters of Class 11 Physics:

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Link

1.

Physical World

View/Download

2.

Units and Measurement

View/Download

3.

Motion in a Straight Line

View/Download

4.

Motion in a Plane

View/Download

5.

Laws of Motion

View/Download

6.

Work power Energy

View/Download

7.

System of Particles and Rotational Motion

View/Download

8.

Gravitation

View/Download

9.

Mechanical Properties of Solids

View/Download

10.

Mechanical Properties of Fluids

View/Download

11.

Thermal Properties of Matter

View/Download

12.

Thermodynamics

View/Download

13.

Kinetic Theory

View/Download

14.

Oscillations

View/Download

15.

Waves

View/Download

NCERT Solutions for all the chapter of Class 11 Biology:

Chapter No

Chapter Name

1

The Living World

2

Biological Classifications

3

Plant Kingdom

4

Animal Kingdom

5

Morphology of Flowering Plants

6

Anatomy of Flowering Plants

7

Structural Organisation in Animals

8

Cell: The Unit of Life

9

Biomolecules

10

Cell Cycle and Cell Division

11

Transport in Plants

12

Mineral Nutrition

13

Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

14

Respiration in Plants

15

Plant Growth and Development

16

Digestion and Absorption

17

Breathing and Exchange of Gases

18

Body Fluids and Circulation

19

Excretory Products and their Elimination

20

Locomotion and Movement

21

Neural Control and Coordination

22

Chemical Coordination and Integration

Download the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Chemistry: 

Chapter Name

Link

1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

View/Download

2.Structure of Atom

View/Download

3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

View/Download

4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

View/Download

5. States of Matter

View/Download

6. Thermodynamics

View/Download

7. Equilibrium

View/Download

8. Redox Reactions

View/Download

9. Hydrogen

View/Download

10. The s-block Element

View/Download

11. The p-block Element

View/Download

12. Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques

View/Download

13. Hydrocarbons

View/Download

14. Environmental Chemistry

View/Download

NCERT solutions for all chapter of CBSE Class 11 Maths:

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Link

1.

Sets

View/Download

2.

Relation and Function

View/Download

3.

Trigonometric Functions

View/Download

4.

Mathematical Induction

View/Download

5.

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

View/Download

6.

Linear Inequalities

View/Download

7.

Permutation and Combination

View/Download

8.

Binomial Theorem

View/Download

9.

Sequence and Series

View/Download

10.

Straight Lines

View/Download

11.

Conic Section

View/Download

12.

Introduction to 3D Geometry

View/Download

13.

Limits and Derivatives

View/Download

14.

Mathematical Reasoning

View/Download

15.

Statistics

View/Download

16.

Probability

View/Download

 

