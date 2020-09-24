Check Class 11 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 7 from the English Snapshots Textbook. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 11th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook): Poetry - All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English - Snapshots Textbook- Chapter 7: Birth



Ques: I have done something; oh, God! I’ve done something real at last.” Why does Andrew say this? What does it mean?

Answer: The young doctor Andrew Manson had done commendable work. His exclamation is justified. He had not only helped the middle-aged lady in the safe delivery of a male child but also restored them to perfect health. Susan Morgan’s strength was ebbing after the delivery. She was almost pulseless. Andrew gave her an injection and worked severely to strengthen her heart.

The major achievement of Andrew was to resuscitate the stillborn child. First, he laid the child of a blanket and began the special method of respiration. Then he tried the hot and cold water treatment dipping the baby alternately. He labored in vain for half an hour. He then made another last effort. He rubbed the child with a rough towel. He went on pressing and releasing the baby’s little chest with both his hands. At last, the baby responded. His chest heaved. Andrew redoubled his efforts. The child was gasping now. A bubble of mucus came from his tiny nostril. The pale skin turned pink. His limbs became hard. Then came the child’s cry.

Andrew called upon God as a witness of his act which was no less than a miracle. It was not merely theoretical talk but a practical achievement—something real and solid.

Ques: There lies a great difference between textbook medicine and the world of a practicing physician.’ Discuss.

Answer: Normally, the medicines prescribed in the textbooks are used by the practicing physicians. However, in extreme cases of emergency, the physician’s experience, resourcefulness, and practical approach become far more important than the theoretical knowledge. For example, a victim of bum-injury, snakebite or suffocation through drowning needs immediate help. The nearest available doctor may not have all the facilities needed for the case. In such a situation first-aid is a must to save the patient’s life before rushing him to the hospital for proper care. With limited resources at his command, the practicing physician exercises all his practical experience to control the damage to the minimum and check the victim’s state from further deterioration. A stitch in time does save nine in such cases. The practical help comes as a boon.

Ques: Do you know of any incident when someone has been brought back to life from the brink of death through medical help? Discuss medical procedures such as organ transplants and organ regeneration that are used to save human life.

Answer: Yes, I have seen and heard of incidents where people have been brought back to life from the brink of death through medical help. Surgical operations, life-saving drugs, and organ transplant play a leading role in modem medical science. Leading hospitals in advanced countries have facilities for medical procedures such as organ transplant and organ regeneration. The blood bank and eye bank are quite common. Nowadays people willingly donate various organs of their body to the hospitals after their death. The techniques of organ regeneration help to preserve them for a certain period and use them for transplanting the defective organ of another patient. Nowadays eye, heart, kidney, and liver are being transplanted. The time is not far off when artificial human organs will be made in laboratories from non-human sources







