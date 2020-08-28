NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English - Hornbill Textbook- Chapter 2: We’re Not Afraid to Die…if We Can All Be Together

Check Class 11 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 2 from the English Hornbill Textbook. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 11th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English - Hornbill Textbook- Chapter 2

Ques: List the steps taken by the captain

to protect the ship when rough weather began

to check the flooding of the water in the ship

Answer:

In order to protect the ship from rough weather, the captain decided to slow it down. So he dropped the storm jib and lashed heavy mooring rope in a loop across the stem. Then they double fastened everything and went through their life-raft drill. Larry and Herb started pumping out water. The captain stretched canvas and secured waterproof hatch covers across the gaping holes. When the two hand pumps blocked and electric pump short-circuited, he found another electric pump, connected it to an out pipe, and started it.

Ques: Describe the mental condition of the voyages on 4th and 5th January.

Answer: On January 4, the voyagers felt relieved after 36 hours of continuous pumping out

water. They had their first meal in almost two days. Their respite was short-lived. They faced a dangerous situation on January 5. Fear of death loomed largely. They were under great mental stress.

Ques: Describe the shifts in the narration of the events as indicated in the three sections of the text. Give a subtitle to each section.

Answer: The first section describes a peaceful journey from Plymouth (England) to 3500 km east of Cape Town (Africa). The narrator is relaxed and full of confidence. As the weather deteriorated, they faced gigantic waves. They took precautions to save themselves and struggle with the disaster. The narration becomes grim. But it exudes the fighting spirit, confidence, and strong will power. By the morning of January 6, Wave walker rode out the storm and by evening they sighted He Amsterdam island.

The narrator is now relaxed. Joy, relief, and complete confidence are apparent.

The subtitle to each section is—Section 1 – Cheerful Journey, Section 2-Facing the Wave, Section 3-Searching the Island.

Ques: What difference did you notice between the reaction of the adults and the children when faced with danger?

Answer: There is a lot of difference between the way in which the adults and the children reacted when faced with danger. The adults felt the stress of the circumstances but prepared themselves to face the dangers. They took sufficient precautions to protect the ship when the rough weather began. They equipped everyone with lifelines, waterproof clothes, and life jackets. Larry and Herb worked cheerfully and optimistically for three days continuously to pump out water from the ship. Mary replaced the narrator at the wheel when the deck was smashed and steered the ship. She also served them a meal after two days of struggle against odds. The narrator performed his role as captain with courage, determination, resourcefulness, and full responsibility. He undertook repair work and provided apparatus and directions needed to protect the ship. He also helped in steering the ship towards the island. The children suffered silently and patiently. Sue did not want to bother her father with her troubles. Jon acted courageously. He was not afraid to die if all of them perished together.

Ques: How does the story suggest the optimism helps to “endure the direst stress”?

Answer: The story suggests that optimism certainly helps to endure the direst stress. The

The behaviour of the four adults during the crisis bears it out. Larry Vigil and Herb Seigler were two crewmen. As the mighty waves smashed the deck, water entered the ship through many holes and openings. Right from the evening of January 2, Larry and Herb started pumping out water. They worked continuously, excitedly, and feverishly for 36 hours. It was a result of their continuous pumping that they reached the last few centimeters of water on January 4. They remained cheerful and optimistic while facing extremely dangerous situations. The narrator did not lose his courage, hope or presence of mind while facing problems. He did not worry about the loss of equipment. He used whatever was available there. His self-confidence and practical knowledge helped them to steer out of the storm and reach the lie Amsterdam island. Mary stayed at the wheel for all those crucial hours. She did not lose hope or courage either.

Ques: What lessons do we learn from such hazardous experiences when we are face to face with death?

Answer: Hazardous experiences may bring us face to face with death, but they impart us with many important lessons of conduct. Life is not always a bed of roses. We must react to dangers and risks with patience and fortitude. Adversity is the true test of character. The purity of gold is judged by putting it in the fire. The hazardous experiences bring out the best in us. Coward persons die many times before their death. Fear is a negative feeling and leads to inactivity and abject surrender to circumstances. Such sailors or soldiers lose the battle against the odds in life. On the other hand, persons with self-confidence, courage, resourcefulness, and presence of mind face all the dangers boldly and overcome all disasters.

Their sharing and caring attitude inspire others also to face the adverse circumstances boldly and tide over them.

Ques: Why do you think people undertake such adventurous expeditions in spite of the risks involved?

Answer: Man is adventurous by nature. The greater the risk, the more the thrill. The thrill of exploring unknown lands, discovering wealth and beauty lying hidden in far off lands inspires brave hearts to stake their life of rest and repose. Perhaps they value one crowded hour of glory more than a long uneventful life of sloth and inactivity. It is true that sometimes adventures are quite risky and prove fatal. The failures of some persons do not daunt (discourage) the real lovers of adventure. They draw lessons from the shortcomings and errors of others and make fresh attempts with greater zeal. Part of the charm of an adventurous expedition lies in adapting oneself to the circumstances and overcoming the odds. The success of an adventurous expedition brings name, fame, and wealth. History books are replete with accounts of famous explorers like Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Captain Cook, and Captain Scott.

