NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English - Hornbill Textbook | Chapter 3 - Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues

Chapter 3

Ques: Give reasons for the following:

(i) King Tut’s body has been subjected to repeated scrutiny.

(ii) Howard Carter’s investigation was resented.

(iii) Carter had to chisel away the solidified resins to raise the king’s remains.

(iv) Tut’s body was buried along with gilded treasures.

(v) The boy-king changed his name from Tutankhaten to Tutankhamun.

(i) The mummy of King Tutankhamun has earned worldwide fame for the riches it was buried with. There is also speculation about the manner of his death and his age at the time of death. Hence King Tut’s body has been subjected to repeated scrutiny.

(ii) Howard Carter’s investigation was resented because he used unscientific methods and illegitimate ways. He was focusing more on treasure and less on cultural and historical aspects.

(iii) Carter found that the ritual resins had hardened. The result was that Tut’s body had

been cemented to the bottom of his solid gold coffin. The proper force could not move the resins. Even the scorching sun failed to loosen the resins. So he got the resins chiseled away to raise the king’s remains.

(iv) The people of ancient Egypt believed in the resurrection of the dead. Their kings were extremely rich. So Tut’s body was buried with gilded treasures. Their eternal brilliance was meant to guarantee a resurrection. Things of everyday use were also buried with the king.

(v) Tutankhamun means “living image of Amun”. He was a major god in ancient Egypt. King Amenhotep IV who changed his name to Akhonaten smashed the images of Amun and got his temples closed. Tut oversaw a restoration of the old ways. He changed his name to express his belief in Amun.

Ques: (i) List the deeds that led Ray Johnson to describe Akhenaten as ‘wacky’.

(ii) What were the results of the CT scan?

(iii) List the advances in technology that have improved forensic analysis.

(iv) Explain the statement, “King Tut is one of the first mummies to be scanned— in death as in life”

Answer: (i) Akhenaten means the servant of the Aten i.e. the sun disc. He moved the religious capital from the old city of the Thebes to the new city of Akhetaten, known now as Amarna. He smashed the images of Amun, a major God, and closed his temples. These deeds led Ray Jonson to describe Akhenaten as ‘Wacky’.

(ii) The results of the C.T. scan were quite encouraging. 1700 digital X-ray images in cross-section were created. A gray head appeared on the screen. Neck vertebrae were quite clear. The images of hand, ribcage, and skull were equally bright. These revealed that nothing had gone seriously wrong with Tut’s body

(iii) The advances in technology have helped in improving forensic analysis. Many scientific tests can be carried out to determine the causes of crime. These include X-ray,

ultrasound, C.T. scan, post mortem, autopsy, and biopsy. All these help in diagnosis and provide exact information.

(iv) King Tut’s mummy was the first one to be X-rayed by an anatomy Professor in 1968. On 5 January 2005 CT scan created virtual reality and produced life-like images. King Tut is one of the first mummies to be scanned. Thus in death as well as in life, Tut moved regally ahead of his countrymen.

