In this article, we have provided Class 11th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 6 from the English Honeydew Textbook. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 11th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 11 Mathematics: All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English - Hornbill Textbook | Chapter 6 - The Browning Version



Ques: Comment on the attitude shown by Taplow towards Crocker-Harris.

Answer: Taplow is respectful towards Mr. Crocker-Harris and likes him for his principles. He criticizes him for being a feelingless person yet regards him as an extraordinary master. He is mortally afraid of him and dare not cut the extra work even on the last day of the term

Ques: Does Frank seem to encourage Taplow’s comments on Crocker-Harris?

Answer: Yes, Frank seems to encourage Taplow’s comments on Crocker-Harris. He shows appreciation for Taplow’s imitation of Mr. Crocker-Harris and asks him to repeat it. On smother occasion, Frank tells Taplow not to keep a good joke (narrated in the style of Mr. Crocker Harris) to himself but to tell it to others.

Ques: What do you gather about Crocker-Harris from the play?

Answer: Mr. Crocker-Harris appears as a stem master who is a man of principles and stickler to the rules. He believes in a fair assessment of his students and is not swayed by emotions, as the man is hardly human. He is not a sadist, but strict in the performance of his duties. Even on his last day at school, when he is over-busy in his own affairs, he does not neglect his duty towards his students.

Ques: Talking about teachers among friends.

Answer: Commenting on their teachers is something that most students do. Students are quite intelligent and keen observers. Teachers are their role models and the students judge their performance not only on the basis of their mastery over the subject hut also by their method of teaching, communication skills, interaction with students, and their general nature and behaviour. Teachers must not feel offended to learn the nickname their dear students have showered upon them. Teachers may sometimes think that the boys don’t understand anything, but this is wrong. Talking about teachers among friends is a favorite pastime of students. They appreciate their virtues and condemn their shortcomings. Even strict persons win the love and admiration of students if they are men of principles.

Ques: The manner you adopt when you talk about a teacher to other teachers.

Answer: We should be respectful and polite when we talk about a teacher to other teachers.

Normal courtesy requires that we should add ‘Mr’ ‘Miss’ or ‘Mrs’ before the name of the teacher and use his/her full name. A teacher should never be mentioned by the nickname he/she has been given. In other words, our approach should be quite formal. The dignity of a teacher should not be lowered before another, even if the person being talked about lacks some qualities you like most. Our remarks should never be derogatory or rude. It is bad manners to run down our teachers and especially so if it is done in the presence of other teachers. We are judged by our actions as well as words. The other teachers may form a very low and unfavorable opinion about us on the basis of a lapse on our part. Hence we must be extra cautious during our interactions with our teachers.

Ques: Reading plays is more interesting than studying science.

Answer: Science is based on the study of some facts, concepts, principles and their application. It demands cool reasoning and concentration of mind to solve numerical problems and to balance complicated equations. One has to be alert, regular, systematic and punctual. If we miss one class, we miss the link. On the other hand, reading plays provides us more amusement. Most of the plays contain a beautiful plot and a number of characters with diverse traits. Their actions, reactions,]= and interactions provide a lot of fun and laughter and make the reading of the play quite interesting. Witty dialogues, the irony of situations, and the intricacies of plots make the plays full of humanity and quite absorbing. We never feel bored while reading a play. Every dialogue or action unfolds something new and we eagerly wait for what is to follow next. The study of science proves dull and cold as compared to the interesting reading of plays.

Class 11th Chemistry NCERT Solutions: All Chapters







