NCERT Solutions for Class 11 English (Hornbill Textbook): Poetry - Chapter 4: Childhood

Ques: Identify the stanza that talks about each of the following:

Individuality, rationalism, hypocrisy

Answer: The stanzas that talk of each of the quality in questions are given below:

individuality: Third stanza

rationalism: First stanza

hypocrisy: Second stanza

Ques: What according to the poem, is involved in the process of growing up?

Answer: According to the poem, the loss of childhood is involved in the process of growing up.

This loss is compensated by some gains which come with adolescence. These are: increase in understanding, power of rationalizing and discrimination as well as a sense of individuality and self-confidence.

Ques: What are the poet’s feelings towards childhood?

Answer: The poet regards childhood as an important stage in the process of growing up. Childhood is a period of make-believe. Children readily accept whatever the elders say. The poet does not feel any regret or sense of loss on losing his childhood.

Ques: Which, do you think are the most poetic lines? Why?

Answer: The following lines in the poem are most poetic:

“It went to some forgotten place That’s hidden in an infant’s face,

That’s all I know.”

These lines beautifully sum up the process of growth and the disappearance of a particular stage of life. These lines have a figurative or metaphorical meaning also. The infant’s innocent face hides many things behind its smiles. Perhaps the childhood lies hidden in some forgotten place lying buried deep inside a child’s consciousness.

