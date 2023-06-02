NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 11: Check Chapters & Topics Deleted from Class 11 Books

NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 11 (2023-24): NCERT Books for Class 11 have been revised and reprinted. Here is the list of chapters/topics removed from the Class 11 NCERT Books. Also, check the link to download revised NCERT Books for 2023-24 here.

NCERT Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The National Council of Educational Research and Training is an autonomous organisation that develops and publishes textbooks and other educational materials. We all know it as NCERT. It develops and promotes a common curriculum framework for schools in India known as the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). In the recent past years, there have been a lot of up and downs in almost all sectors including education. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit us there have been various changes in the educational sector. The syllabus is modified to have a minimum burden on students to ensure effective learning. With the change in the syllabus, NCERT has also introduced changes in its textbooks.

Here in this article, we have provided the list of content that has been eliminated from the Class 11 NCERT textbooks of all major subjects like Science, Maths, Hindi, English, etc. Also, you don’t have to search for revised NCERT books elsewhere as we have provided the link for the same in this article. Thus, students of CBSE Class 11 read this to know the major changes in their NCERT textbooks. This will be helpful for your examination.

Class 11 NCERT Hornbill: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 4: The Landscape of the Soul by Nathalie Trouveroy 34 – 40 Full Chapter Chapter 6: The Browning Version by Terrence Rattigan 50–57 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Snapshots: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 3: Ranga’s Marriage by Venkatesha Iyengar 16–24 Full Chapter Chapter 4: Albert Einstein at School by Patrick Pringle 25–31 Full Chapter Chapter 6: The Ghat of the Only World by Amitav Ghosh 54–64 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Woven Words: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Class 11 NCERT Mathematics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 12–13 1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3 Ques. 5 21–23 1.12 Practical Problems on Union and Intersection of Two Sets Chapter 1: Sets 24 25–26 Exercise 1.6 Examples 31–34 and Ques. 6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 27 Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Point in the Summary on the Page 28 Last Point in the Summary 74–78 3.5 Trigonometric Equations (up to Exercise 3.4) Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions 84 466–473 Last five points in the Summary 3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and Cosine Formulae Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction 86–96 Full Chapter 106–108 5.5.1 Polar Representation of a Complex Number 5.6 Quadratic Equation 109 Example 11 and Exercise Chapter 5: Complex Number 110–111 112–113 5.3 Examples 13, 15, 16 Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 114 Last three points in the Summary 474–475 5.7 Square-root of a Complex Number

Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities 123–129 133 6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables 6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables Last three points in the Summary Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem 167–174 175 176 8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques. 1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Last two points in the Summary 181–186 9.4 Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) (up to 194–196 Exercise 9.2) Chapter 9: Sequences and Series 197–198 199–200 9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series Examples 21, 22 and 24 Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16, 20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 201 Point 3 and 4 in the Summary 210–212 10.2.4 Collinearity of Three Points (Examples 4–5 and Ques. 8, 13–14 in Exercise 10.1) 217–219 10.3.6 Normal Forms 220–224 Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2 10.4 General Equation of a Line Chapter 10: 227 Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3 Straight Lines 233 Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 235 Fourth Last Point in the Summary 477–478 10.6 Equation of Family of Lines Passing Through the Points of Intersection of Two Lines 478–480 10.7 Shifting of Origin

Chapter 11: Conic Sections 248 11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry 273–276 277 278–280 12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3 Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Three Points in the Summary Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning 321–346 Full Chapter 372–376 15.6 Analysis of Frequency Chapter 15: Statistics 380–381 Distribution Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in the Summary) 383–387 16.1 Introduction Chapter 16: 16.2 Random Experiment Probability 410 First Two Points in the Summary

Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 3–5 1.1 What is ‘Living’? 11–14 1.4 Taxonomical Aids Chapter 1: The Living World 12 12 13 1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks 14 Summary (Para 2) 15 Question no. 10 40–41 3.5 Angiosperms Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom 42–43 44 3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6) 45 Question no. 10

67–68 5.1.2 Modifications of Root 68–69 5.2.1 Modifications of Stem Chapter 5: 71 5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves Morphology of 78–79 5.9.1 Fabaceae Flowering Plants 81 5.9.3 Liliaceae 82–83 Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14 84 6.1 The Tissues 84–85 6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues 86–87 6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3) 87–88 6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4) 94 6.4 Secondary Growth Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants 94–95 6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood 99 6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood 96–97 6.4.2 Cork Cambium 97–98 6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots 99 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11 100 7.1 Animal Tissues 101–102 7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue 102–103 7.1.2 Connective Tissue 104–105 7.1.3 Muscle Tissue 105–106 7.1.4 Neural Tissue Chapter 7: Structural 106–111 106–107 7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology Organisation in 107–108 7.3.2 Anatomy Animals 111 7.4 Cockroach 111–112 7.4.1 Morphology 113–115 7.4.2 Anatomy 120–121 Summary (Para 2, 3, 4) 121–122 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)

151 9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer 152 9.9 Dynamic State of Body Chapter 9: Biomolecules 153 Constituents—Concept of Metabolism 9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living 160–161 9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 11: Transport in Plants 175–193 Full Chapter Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition 194–205 Full Chapter Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development 251 252 252 254 15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption 258–267 Full Chapter 322 21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc 322 21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing 322–323 21.6.1 Eye 323 21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination 323–324 324–326 327 21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision 21.6.2 The Ear 21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing 328 Summary (para 3 and 4) 329–330 Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d) 433 Answers 435 438–445 447–451 455 In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text. 458–463

Class 11 NCERT Chemistry Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chemistry- Part I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 136–159 Full Chapter

Chemistry- Part II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Unit IX: Hydrogen 284–298 Full Chapter Unit X: s-Block Elements 299–314 Full Chapter Unit XI: Some p-Block Elements 315–333 Full Chapter Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry 406–422 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Physics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Physics- Part I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 1.1 What is Physics? 1.2 Scope and Excitement of Physics Chapter 1: Physical World 1–15 1.3 Physics, Technology and Society 1.4 Fundamental Forces in Nature 1.5 Nature of Physical Laws

Chapter 2: Units and Measurements 18–27 36–38 2.3 Measurement of Length 2.4 Measurement of Mass 2.5 Measurement of Time 2.6 Accuracy, Precision of Instruments and Errors in Measurement Exercises 2.13, 2.14, 2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33 39–43 3.2 Position, Path Length and Displacement Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line 51–53 56 59–60 3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed 3.7 Relative Velocity Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9 and 3.23–3.28 61–64 Appendix 3.1 76–77 4.9 Relative Velocity in Two Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane 86–88 Dimensions Exercises 4.12–4.14; 4.26–4.32 Chapter 5: Laws of Motion 111–113 Exercises 5.24–5.40 Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power 126–128 137–139 6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29 Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion 164–167 173–175 178–182 7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes 7.14 Rolling Motion Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19, 7.21–7.33 186 8.11 Geostationary and Polar Satellites Chapter 8: 196–198 8.12 Weightlessness Gravitation 202–206 Exercises 8.3–8.5, 8.22–8.25 Appendix 8.1

PHYSICS—PART II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids 236 241 249 9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids 9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire Exercises 9.17 – 9.21 260 10.4.2 Venturi-meter 261 10.4.3 Blood Flow and Chapter 10: Heart Attack Mechanical 269 10.6.6 Detergents and Properties of Fluids Surface Tension 276–277 Exercises 10.21–10.31 274–275 Appendix 10.1 Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter 295–296 302 11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect Exercises 11.21 – 11.22 313 12.9 Heat Engines Chapter 12: Thermodynamics 313–314 12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps 322 Exercises 12.7 and 12.10 Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory 335 340 13.6.5 Specific Heat Capacity of Water Exercises 13.11–13.14 352–353 14.9 Damped Simple Harmonic Motion Chapter 14: 355–359 14.10 Forced Oscillations Oscillations and Resonance 365–366 Exercises 14.16 (p. 365), 14.20–14.25 Chapter 15: Waves 384–387 393–394 15.8 Doppler Effect Exercises 15.20–15.27

Answers 223–226 228–234 396–402 404 In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

Class 11 NCERT Computer Science Book: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Class 11 NCERT Biotechnology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Class 11 NCERT Statistics for Economics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 6: Measures of Dispersion 74–90 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Indian Economic Development: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 4: Poverty 57–81 Full Chapter Chapter 8: Infrastructure 139–161 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Business Studies: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprises 72–76 80 Joint Ventures

Chapter 4: Business Services 107–109 113–114 Warehousing and Its Functions Chapter 5: Emerging Modes of Business 134–143 Outsourcing—Concept Need and Scope Chapter 8: Sources of Business Finance 202–204 208–210 Discounting of Bill of Exchange; ADR and GDR Chapter 11: International Business 292–307 Complexities involved in International Business, Foreign Trade Promotion: Organisational Support and Incentives; Nature and Importance of Export Processing Zone

Class 11 NCERT: List Of Rationalised Content

ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING–I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 2: Theory Base of Accounting 36–38 Textual Content on IFRS Chapter 8: Bills of Exchange 277–316 Full Chapter

ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING–II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records 425–462 Full Chapter

Chapter 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting 463–491 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT: List Of Rationalised Content

THEMES IN WORLD HISTORY

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Theme 1: From the Beginning of Time 8–28 Full Chapter Theme 4: The Central Islamic Lands 77–103 Full Chapter Theme 8: Confrontation of Cultures 168–184 Full Chapter Theme 9: The Industrial Revolution 196–212 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Sociology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Class 11 NCERT Psychology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 1: What is Psychology? 13–15 18–19 Themes of Research and Applications Psychologists at Work Chapter 3: The Bases of Human Behaviour 43–63 Full Chapter

Chapter 5: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes 87–93 Sense Modalities (Auditory and Visual Sensation Chapter 6: Learning 120–121 122–123 125–126 127–128 Concept Learning Transfer of Learning The Learner: Learning Styles Applications of Learning Principles Chapter 7: Human Memory 139–142 Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory Memory as a Constructive Process Chapter 8: Thinking 162 Reduction in Strategies for Creative Thinking Chapter 9: Motivation and Emotion 172–173 175–176 181–182 Reduction in Biological Motives Reduction in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs (Frustration and Conflict Reduction in Expression of Emotions

Class 11 NCERT Political Theory: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 9: Peace 129 Full Chapter Chapter 10: Development 143 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Health and Physical Education: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Why Rationalised the NCERT Content?

Contents of the textbooks have been rationalised in view of the following:

Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class

Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject

Difficulty level

Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers and can be learned by children through self-learning or peer-learning

Content, which is irrelevant in the present context

To check the rationalised content for all NCERT textbooks for Class 11 to the link below:

List of Rationalised Content NCERT Class 11

