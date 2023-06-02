NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 11: Check Chapters & Topics Deleted from Class 11 Books

NCERT Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The National Council of Educational Research and Training is an autonomous organisation that develops and publishes textbooks and other educational materials. We all know it as NCERT. It develops and promotes a common curriculum framework for schools in India known as the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). In the recent past years, there have been a lot of up and downs in almost all sectors including education. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit us there have been various changes in the educational sector. The syllabus is modified to have a minimum burden on students to ensure effective learning. With the change in the syllabus, NCERT has also introduced changes in its textbooks.
Here in this article, we have provided the list of content that has been eliminated from the Class 11 NCERT textbooks of all major subjects like Science, Maths, Hindi, English, etc. Also, you don’t have to search for revised NCERT books elsewhere as we have provided the link for the same in this article. Thus, students of CBSE Class 11 read this to know the major changes in their NCERT textbooks. This will be helpful for your examination.
Class 11 NCERT Hornbill: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 4: The Landscape of the Soul by Nathalie Trouveroy
|
34 – 40
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 6: The Browning Version by Terrence Rattigan
|
50–57
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Snapshots: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 3: Ranga’s Marriage by Venkatesha Iyengar
|
16–24
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 4: Albert Einstein at School by Patrick Pringle
|
25–31
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 6: The Ghat of the Only World by Amitav Ghosh
|
54–64
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Woven Words: List Of Rationalised Content
|
No Change
Class 11 NCERT Mathematics Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
12–13
|
1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3
|
|
|
Ques. 5
|
|
21–23
|
1.12 Practical Problems on
|
|
|
Union and Intersection of
|
|
|
Two Sets
|
Chapter 1: Sets
|
24
25–26
|
Exercise 1.6
Examples 31–34 and Ques. 6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
|
|
27
|
Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous
|
|
|
Exercise), Last Point in the
|
|
|
Summary on the Page
|
|
28
|
Last Point in the Summary
|
|
74–78
|
3.5 Trigonometric Equations
|
|
|
(up to Exercise 3.4)
|
Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions
|
84
466–473
|
Last five points in the
Summary
3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and
|
|
|
Cosine Formulae
|
Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction
|
86–96
|
Full Chapter
|
|
106–108
|
5.5.1 Polar Representation
|
|
|
of a Complex Number
|
|
|
5.6 Quadratic Equation
|
|
109
|
Example 11 and Exercise
|
Chapter 5: Complex Number
|
110–111
112–113
|
5.3
Examples 13, 15, 16
Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
|
|
114
|
Last three points in the
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
474–475
|
5.7 Square-root of a
|
|
|
Complex Number
|
Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities
|
123–129
133
|
6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
Last three points in the Summary
|
Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem
|
167–174
175
176
|
8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques. 1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
Last two points in the Summary
|
|
181–186
|
9.4 Arithmetic
|
|
|
Progression (A.P.) (up to
|
|
194–196
|
Exercise 9.2)
|
Chapter 9: Sequences and Series
|
197–198
199–200
|
9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series
Examples 21, 22 and 24
Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16,
|
|
|
20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous
|
|
|
Exercise)
|
|
201
|
Point 3 and 4 in the Summary
|
|
210–212
|
10.2.4 Collinearity of Three
|
|
|
Points (Examples 4–5 and
|
|
|
Ques. 8, 13–14 in
|
|
|
Exercise 10.1)
|
|
217–219
|
10.3.6 Normal Forms
|
|
220–224
|
Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2
|
|
|
10.4 General Equation of a
|
|
|
Line
|
Chapter 10:
|
227
|
Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3
|
Straight Lines
|
233
|
Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous
|
|
|
Exercise)
|
|
235
|
Fourth Last Point in the
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
477–478
|
10.6 Equation of Family of
|
|
|
Lines Passing Through the
|
|
|
Points of Intersection of Two
|
|
|
Lines
|
|
478–480
|
10.7 Shifting of Origin
|
Chapter 11: Conic Sections
|
248
|
11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse
|
Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry
|
273–276
277
278–280
|
12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3
Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Three Points in the Summary
|
Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning
|
321–346
|
Full Chapter
|
|
372–376
|
15.6 Analysis of Frequency
|
Chapter 15: Statistics
|
380–381
|
Distribution
Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in
|
|
|
the Summary)
|
|
383–387
|
16.1 Introduction
|
Chapter 16:
|
|
16.2 Random Experiment
|
Probability
|
410
|
First Two Points in the
|
|
|
Summary
Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
3–5
|
1.1 What is ‘Living’?
|
|
11–14
|
1.4 Taxonomical Aids
|
Chapter 1: The Living World
|
12
12
13
|
1.4.2 Botanical Gardens
1.4.3 Museum
1.4.4 Zoological Parks
|
|
14
|
Summary (Para 2)
|
|
15
|
Question no. 10
|
|
40–41
|
3.5 Angiosperms
|
Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom
|
42–43
44
|
3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations
Summary (Para 5 and 6)
|
|
45
|
Question no. 10
|
|
67–68
|
5.1.2 Modifications of Root
|
|
68–69
|
5.2.1 Modifications of Stem
|
Chapter 5:
|
71
|
5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves
|
Morphology of
|
78–79
|
5.9.1 Fabaceae
|
Flowering Plants
|
81
|
5.9.3 Liliaceae
|
|
82–83
|
Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8,
|
|
|
9, 12, 14
|
|
84
|
6.1 The Tissues
|
|
84–85
|
6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues
|
|
86–87
|
6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues
|
|
|
(Para 2, 3)
|
|
87–88
|
6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues
|
|
|
(Para 4)
|
|
94
|
6.4 Secondary Growth
|
Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
94–95
|
6.4.1 Vascular Cambium
6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring
6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and
|
|
|
Autumn Wood
|
|
99
|
6.4.1.4 Heartwood and
|
|
|
Sapwood
|
|
96–97
|
6.4.2 Cork Cambium
|
|
97–98
|
6.4.3 Secondary Growth in
|
|
|
Roots
|
|
99
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11
|
|
100
|
7.1 Animal Tissues
|
|
101–102
|
7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue
|
|
102–103
|
7.1.2 Connective Tissue
|
|
104–105
|
7.1.3 Muscle Tissue
|
|
105–106
|
7.1.4 Neural Tissue
|
Chapter 7: Structural
|
106–111
106–107
|
7.3 Earthworm
7.3.1 Morphology
|
Organisation in
|
107–108
|
7.3.2 Anatomy
|
Animals
|
111
|
7.4 Cockroach
|
|
111–112
|
7.4.1 Morphology
|
|
113–115
|
7.4.2 Anatomy
|
|
120–121
|
Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)
|
|
121–122
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,
|
|
|
6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)
|
|
151
|
9.8 Nature of Bond Linking
|
|
|
Monomers in a Polymer
|
|
152
|
9.9 Dynamic State of Body
|
Chapter 9: Biomolecules
|
153
|
Constituents—Concept of Metabolism
9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living
|
|
160–161
|
9.11 The Living State
|
|
|
Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 11: Transport in Plants
|
175–193
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition
|
194–205
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development
|
251
252
252
254
|
15.5 Photoperiodism
15.6 Vernalisation
15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption
|
258–267
|
Full Chapter
|
|
322
|
21.5 Reflex Action and
|
|
|
Reflex Arc
|
|
322
|
21.6 Sensory Reception and
|
|
|
Processing
|
|
322–323
|
21.6.1 Eye
|
|
323
|
21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye
|
Chapter 21:
Neural Control and Coordination
|
323–324
324–326
327
|
21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision
21.6.2 The Ear
21.6.2.1 Mechanism of
|
|
|
Hearing
|
|
328
|
Summary (para 3 and 4)
|
|
329–330
|
Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c),
|
|
|
4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b,
|
|
|
c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a),
|
|
|
11, 12 (c, d)
|
|
433
|
|
Answers
|
435
438–445
447–451
455
|
In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.
|
|
458–463
Class 11 NCERT Chemistry Book: List Of Rationalised Content
Chemistry- Part I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
|
136–159
|
Full Chapter
Chemistry- Part II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Unit IX: Hydrogen
|
284–298
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit X: s-Block Elements
|
299–314
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit XI: Some
p-Block Elements
|
315–333
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry
|
406–422
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Physics Book: List Of Rationalised Content
Physics- Part I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
|
1.1 What is Physics?
|
|
|
1.2 Scope and Excitement of
|
|
|
Physics
|
Chapter 1: Physical World
|
1–15
|
1.3 Physics, Technology and
Society
|
|
|
1.4 Fundamental Forces in
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
1.5 Nature of Physical Laws
|
Chapter 2: Units and Measurements
|
18–27
36–38
|
2.3 Measurement of Length
2.4 Measurement of Mass
2.5 Measurement of Time
2.6 Accuracy, Precision of Instruments and Errors in Measurement
Exercises 2.13, 2.14,
2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33
|
|
39–43
|
3.2 Position, Path Length
|
|
|
and Displacement
|
Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line
|
51–53
56
59–60
|
3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed
3.7 Relative Velocity
Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9
|
|
|
and 3.23–3.28
|
|
61–64
|
Appendix 3.1
|
|
76–77
|
4.9 Relative Velocity in Two
|
Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane
|
86–88
|
Dimensions Exercises 4.12–4.14;
4.26–4.32
|
Chapter 5: Laws of Motion
|
111–113
|
Exercises 5.24–5.40
|
Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power
|
126–128
137–139
|
6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of
Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29
|
Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
164–167
173–175
178–182
|
7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes
7.14 Rolling Motion Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19, 7.21–7.33
|
|
186
|
8.11 Geostationary and
|
|
|
Polar Satellites
|
Chapter 8:
|
196–198
|
8.12 Weightlessness
|
Gravitation
|
202–206
|
Exercises 8.3–8.5,
|
|
|
8.22–8.25
|
|
|
Appendix 8.1
PHYSICS—PART II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
|
236
241
249
|
9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids
9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire
Exercises 9.17 – 9.21
|
|
260
|
10.4.2 Venturi-meter
|
|
261
|
10.4.3 Blood Flow and
|
Chapter 10:
|
|
Heart Attack
|
Mechanical
|
269
|
10.6.6 Detergents and
|
Properties of Fluids
|
|
Surface Tension
|
|
276–277
|
Exercises 10.21–10.31
|
|
274–275
|
Appendix 10.1
|
Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
295–296
302
|
11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect Exercises 11.21 – 11.22
|
|
313
|
12.9 Heat Engines
|
Chapter 12: Thermodynamics
|
313–314
|
12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps
|
|
322
|
Exercises 12.7 and 12.10
|
Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory
|
335
340
|
13.6.5 Specific Heat
Capacity of Water Exercises 13.11–13.14
|
|
352–353
|
14.9 Damped Simple
|
|
|
Harmonic Motion
|
Chapter 14:
|
355–359
|
14.10 Forced Oscillations
|
Oscillations
|
|
and Resonance
|
|
365–366
|
Exercises 14.16 (p. 365),
|
|
|
14.20–14.25
|
Chapter 15: Waves
|
384–387
393–394
|
15.8 Doppler Effect Exercises 15.20–15.27
|
Answers
|
223–226
228–234
396–402
404
|
In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.
Class 11 NCERT Computer Science Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
No Change
Class 11 NCERT Biotechnology Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
No Change
Class 11 NCERT Statistics for Economics Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 6: Measures of Dispersion
|
74–90
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Indian Economic Development: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 4: Poverty
|
57–81
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 8: Infrastructure
|
139–161
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Business Studies: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprises
|
72–76
80
|
Joint Ventures
|
Chapter 4: Business Services
|
107–109
113–114
|
Warehousing and Its Functions
|
Chapter 5: Emerging Modes of Business
|
134–143
|
Outsourcing—Concept Need and Scope
|
Chapter 8: Sources of Business Finance
|
202–204
208–210
|
Discounting of Bill of Exchange; ADR and GDR
|
Chapter 11: International Business
|
292–307
|
Complexities involved in International Business, Foreign Trade Promotion: Organisational Support and Incentives; Nature and Importance of Export Processing Zone
Class 11 NCERT: List Of Rationalised Content
ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING–I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 2: Theory Base of Accounting
|
36–38
|
Textual Content on IFRS
|
Chapter 8: Bills of Exchange
|
277–316
|
Full Chapter
ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING–II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records
|
425–462
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting
|
463–491
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT: List Of Rationalised Content
THEMES IN WORLD HISTORY
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Theme 1: From the Beginning of Time
|
8–28
|
Full Chapter
|
Theme 4: The Central Islamic Lands
|
77–103
|
Full Chapter
|
Theme 8: Confrontation of Cultures
|
168–184
|
Full Chapter
|
Theme 9: The Industrial Revolution
|
196–212
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Sociology Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
No Change
Class 11 NCERT Psychology Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1: What is Psychology?
|
13–15
18–19
|
Themes of Research and Applications Psychologists at Work
|
Chapter 3:
The Bases of Human Behaviour
|
43–63
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 5: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
|
87–93
|
Sense Modalities (Auditory and Visual Sensation
|
Chapter 6: Learning
|
120–121
122–123
125–126
127–128
|
Concept Learning Transfer of Learning The Learner: Learning Styles
Applications of Learning Principles
|
Chapter 7: Human Memory
|
139–142
|
Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory
Memory as a Constructive Process
|
Chapter 8: Thinking
|
162
|
Reduction in Strategies for Creative Thinking
|
Chapter 9: Motivation and Emotion
|
172–173
175–176
181–182
|
Reduction in Biological Motives
Reduction in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs (Frustration and Conflict Reduction in Expression of Emotions
Class 11 NCERT Political Theory: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 9: Peace
|
129
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 10: Development
|
143
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Health and Physical Education: List Of Rationalised Content
|
No Change
Why Rationalised the NCERT Content?
Contents of the textbooks have been rationalised in view of the following:
- Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class
- Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject
- Difficulty level
- Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers and can be learned by children through self-learning or peer-learning
- Content, which is irrelevant in the present context
To check the rationalised content for all NCERT textbooks for Class 11 to the link below:
List of Rationalised Content NCERT Class 11
