NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 11: Check Chapters & Topics Deleted from Class 11 Books

NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 11 (2023-24): NCERT Books for Class 11 have been revised and reprinted. Here is the list of chapters/topics removed from the Class 11 NCERT Books. Also, check the link to download revised NCERT Books for 2023-24 here.

NCERT Class 11  Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The National Council of Educational Research and Training is an autonomous organisation that develops and publishes textbooks and other educational materials. We all know it as NCERT. It develops and promotes a common curriculum framework for schools in India known as the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). In the recent past years, there have been a lot of up and downs in almost all sectors including education. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit us there have been various changes in the educational sector. The syllabus is modified to have a minimum burden on students to ensure effective learning. With the change in the syllabus, NCERT has also introduced changes in its textbooks. 

Here in this article, we have provided the list of content that has been eliminated from the Class 11 NCERT textbooks of all major subjects like Science, Maths, Hindi, English, etc. Also, you don’t have to search for revised NCERT books elsewhere as we have provided the link for the same in this article. Thus, students of CBSE Class 11 read this to know the major changes in their NCERT textbooks. This will be helpful for your examination. 

Class 11 NCERT Hornbill: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 4: The Landscape of the Soul by Nathalie Trouveroy

 

34 – 40

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 6: The Browning Version by Terrence Rattigan

 

50–57

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Snapshots: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 3: Ranga’s Marriage by Venkatesha Iyengar

 

16–24

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 4: Albert Einstein at School by Patrick Pringle

25–31

Full Chapter

Chapter 6: The Ghat of the Only World by Amitav Ghosh

 

54–64

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Woven Words: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Class 11 NCERT Mathematics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

12–13

1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3

 

 

Ques. 5

 

21–23

1.12 Practical Problems on

 

 

Union and Intersection of

 

 

Two Sets

Chapter 1: Sets

24

25–26

Exercise 1.6

Examples 31–34 and Ques. 6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

 

27

Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous

 

 

Exercise), Last Point in the

 

 

Summary on the Page

 

28

Last Point in the Summary

 

74–78

3.5 Trigonometric Equations

 

 

(up to Exercise 3.4)

Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions

84

 

466–473

Last five points in the

Summary

3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and

 

 

Cosine Formulae

Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction

 

 

86–96

 

 

Full Chapter

 

106–108

5.5.1 Polar Representation

 

 

of a Complex Number

 

 

5.6 Quadratic Equation

 

109

Example 11 and Exercise

Chapter 5: Complex Number

 

110–111

112–113

5.3

Examples 13, 15, 16

Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

 

114

Last three points in the

 

 

Summary

 

474–475

5.7 Square-root of a

 

 

Complex Number

 

Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities

123–129

 

 

 

 

133

6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables

6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables

Last three points in the Summary

 

Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem

167–174

175

 

 

176

8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques. 1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

Last two points in the Summary

 

181–186

9.4 Arithmetic

 

 

Progression (A.P.) (up to

 

194–196

Exercise 9.2)

Chapter 9: Sequences and Series

 

197–198

199–200

9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series

Examples 21, 22 and 24

Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16,

 

 

20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous

 

 

Exercise)

 

201

Point 3 and 4 in the Summary

 

210–212

10.2.4 Collinearity of Three

 

 

Points (Examples 4–5 and

 

 

Ques. 8, 13–14 in

 

 

Exercise 10.1)

 

217–219

10.3.6 Normal Forms

 

220–224

Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2

 

 

10.4 General Equation of a

 

 

Line

Chapter 10:

227

Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3

Straight Lines

233

Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous

 

 

Exercise)

 

235

Fourth Last Point in the

 

 

Summary

 

477–478

10.6 Equation of Family of

 

 

Lines Passing Through the

 

 

Points of Intersection of Two

 

 

Lines

 

478–480

10.7 Shifting of Origin

Chapter 11: Conic Sections

 

248

11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse

 

Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

273–276

277

278–280

12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3

Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Three Points in the Summary

Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning

 

321–346

 

Full Chapter

 

372–376

15.6 Analysis of Frequency

Chapter 15: Statistics

 

380–381

Distribution

Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in

 

 

the Summary)

 

383–387

16.1 Introduction

Chapter 16:

 

16.2 Random Experiment

Probability

410

First Two Points in the

 

 

Summary

Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

3–5

1.1 What is ‘Living’?

 

11–14

1.4 Taxonomical Aids

Chapter 1: The Living World

12

12

13

1.4.2 Botanical Gardens

1.4.3 Museum

1.4.4 Zoological Parks

 

14

Summary (Para 2)

 

15

Question no. 10

 

40–41

3.5 Angiosperms

Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom

42–43

 

44

3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations

Summary (Para 5 and 6)

 

45

Question no. 10

 

67–68

5.1.2 Modifications of Root

 

68–69

5.2.1 Modifications of Stem

Chapter 5:

71

5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves

Morphology of

78–79

5.9.1 Fabaceae

Flowering Plants

81

5.9.3 Liliaceae

 

82–83

Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8,

 

 

9, 12, 14

 

84

6.1 The Tissues

 

84–85

6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues

 

86–87

6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues

 

 

(Para 2, 3)

 

87–88

6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues

 

 

(Para 4)

 

94

6.4 Secondary Growth

 

Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

94–95

6.4.1 Vascular Cambium

6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring

6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and

 

 

Autumn Wood

 

99

6.4.1.4 Heartwood and

 

 

Sapwood

 

96–97

6.4.2 Cork Cambium

 

97–98

6.4.3 Secondary Growth in

 

 

Roots

 

99

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11

 

100

7.1 Animal Tissues

 

101–102

7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue

 

102–103

7.1.2 Connective Tissue

 

104–105

7.1.3 Muscle Tissue

 

105–106

7.1.4 Neural Tissue

Chapter 7: Structural

106–111

106–107

7.3 Earthworm

7.3.1 Morphology

Organisation in

107–108

7.3.2 Anatomy

Animals

111

7.4 Cockroach

 

111–112

7.4.1 Morphology

 

113–115

7.4.2 Anatomy

 

120–121

Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)

 

121–122

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,

 

 

6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)

 

151

9.8 Nature of Bond Linking

 

 

Monomers in a Polymer

 

152

9.9 Dynamic State of Body

Chapter 9: Biomolecules

 

 

153

Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living

 

160–161

9.11 The Living State

 

 

Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 11: Transport in Plants

 

175–193

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition

194–205

Full Chapter

Chapter   15: Plant Growth and Development

251

252

252

254

15.5 Photoperiodism

15.6 Vernalisation

15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption

 

258–267

 

Full Chapter

 

322

21.5 Reflex Action and

 

 

Reflex Arc

 

322

21.6 Sensory Reception and

 

 

Processing

 

322–323

21.6.1 Eye

 

323

21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye

Chapter 21:

Neural Control and Coordination

323–324

 

324–326

327

21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision

21.6.2 The Ear

21.6.2.1 Mechanism of

 

 

Hearing

 

328

Summary (para 3 and 4)

 

329–330

Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c),

 

 

4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b,

 

 

c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a),

 

 

11, 12 (c, d)

 

433

 

 

Answers

435

438–445

447–451

455

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

 

458–463

  

Class 11 NCERT Chemistry Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chemistry- Part I

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

 

136–159

 

Full Chapter

Chemistry- Part II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Unit IX: Hydrogen

 

284–298

 

Full Chapter

Unit X: s-Block Elements

 

299–314

 

Full Chapter

Unit XI: Some

p-Block Elements

 

315–333

 

Full Chapter

Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry

 

406–422

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Physics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Physics- Part I

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

 

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

 

1.1 What is Physics?

 

 

1.2 Scope and Excitement of

 

 

Physics

Chapter 1: Physical World

1–15

1.3 Physics, Technology and

Society

 

 

1.4 Fundamental Forces in

 

 

Nature

 

 

1.5 Nature of Physical Laws

 

 

 

Chapter 2: Units and Measurements

18–27

 

 

 

 

36–38

2.3 Measurement of Length

2.4 Measurement of Mass

2.5 Measurement of Time

2.6 Accuracy, Precision of Instruments and Errors in Measurement

Exercises 2.13, 2.14,

2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33

 

39–43

3.2 Position, Path Length

 

 

and Displacement

Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line

51–53

 

56

59–60

3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed

3.7 Relative Velocity

Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9

 

 

and 3.23–3.28

 

61–64

Appendix 3.1

 

76–77

4.9 Relative Velocity in Two

Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane

 

86–88

Dimensions Exercises 4.12–4.14;

4.26–4.32

Chapter 5: Laws of Motion

 

111–113

 

Exercises 5.24–5.40

 

Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power

126–128

 

 

137–139

6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of

Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29

 

Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

164–167

 

 

173–175

178–182

7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes

7.14 Rolling Motion Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19, 7.21–7.33

 

186

8.11 Geostationary and

 

 

Polar Satellites

Chapter 8:

196–198

8.12 Weightlessness

Gravitation

202–206

Exercises 8.3–8.5,

 

 

8.22–8.25

 

 

Appendix 8.1

 PHYSICS—PART II 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

 

Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

236

 

241

 

 

249

9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids

9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire

Exercises 9.17 – 9.21

 

260

10.4.2 Venturi-meter

 

261

10.4.3 Blood Flow and

Chapter 10:

 

Heart Attack

Mechanical

269

10.6.6 Detergents and

Properties of Fluids

 

Surface Tension

 

276–277

Exercises 10.21–10.31

 

274–275

Appendix 10.1

Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter

295–296

302

11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect Exercises 11.21 – 11.22

 

313

12.9 Heat Engines

Chapter 12: Thermodynamics

313–314

12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps

 

322

Exercises 12.7 and 12.10

 

Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory

335

 

340

13.6.5 Specific Heat

Capacity of Water Exercises 13.11–13.14

 

352–353

14.9 Damped Simple

 

 

Harmonic Motion

Chapter 14:

355–359

14.10 Forced Oscillations

Oscillations

 

and Resonance

 

365–366

Exercises 14.16 (p. 365),

 

 

14.20–14.25

 

Chapter 15: Waves

384–387

393–394

15.8 Doppler Effect Exercises 15.20–15.27

 

Answers

223–226

228–234

396–402

404

 

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

Class 11 NCERT Computer Science Book: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Class 11 NCERT Biotechnology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Class 11 NCERT Statistics for Economics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 6: Measures of Dispersion

 

74–90

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Indian Economic Development: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 4: Poverty

57–81

Full Chapter

Chapter 8: Infrastructure

 

139–161

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Business Studies: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprises

 

72–76

80

 

Joint Ventures

 

Chapter 4: Business Services

 

107–109

113–114

 

Warehousing and Its Functions

Chapter 5: Emerging Modes of Business

 

134–143

 

Outsourcing—Concept Need and Scope

Chapter 8: Sources of Business Finance

 

202–204

208–210

 

Discounting of Bill of Exchange; ADR and GDR

 

 

Chapter 11: International Business

 

 

 

292–307

Complexities involved in International Business, Foreign Trade Promotion: Organisational Support and Incentives; Nature and Importance of Export Processing Zone

Class 11 NCERT: List Of Rationalised Content

ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL  ACCOUNTING–I

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 2: Theory Base of Accounting

 

36–38

 

Textual Content on IFRS

Chapter 8: Bills of Exchange

 

277–316

 

Full Chapter

ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL  ACCOUNTING–II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records

 

425–462

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting

 

463–491

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT: List Of Rationalised Content

THEMES IN WORLD HISTORY

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Theme 1: From the  Beginning of Time

 

8–28

 

Full Chapter

Theme 4: The Central Islamic Lands

 

77–103

 

Full Chapter

Theme 8: Confrontation of Cultures

 

168–184

 

Full Chapter

 

Theme 9: The Industrial Revolution

 

196–212

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Sociology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Class 11 NCERT Psychology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1: What is Psychology?

 

13–15

18–19

Themes of Research and Applications Psychologists at Work

Chapter 3:

The Bases of Human Behaviour

 

43–63

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 5: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes

 

 

87–93

 

 

Sense Modalities (Auditory and Visual Sensation

 

 

Chapter 6: Learning

 

120–121

122–123

125–126

127–128

Concept Learning Transfer of Learning The Learner: Learning Styles

Applications of Learning Principles

 

 

Chapter 7: Human Memory

 

 

139–142

Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory

Memory as a Constructive Process

Chapter 8: Thinking

 

162

Reduction in Strategies for Creative Thinking

 

 

Chapter 9: Motivation and Emotion

 

172–173

175–176

 

181–182

Reduction in Biological Motives

Reduction in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs (Frustration and Conflict Reduction in Expression of Emotions

 Class 11 NCERT Political Theory: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

Chapter 9: Peace

 

129

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 10: Development

 

143

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Health and Physical Education: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

Why Rationalised the NCERT Content?

Contents of the textbooks have been rationalised in view of the following:

  • Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class
  • Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject
  • Difficulty level
  • Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers and can be learned by children through self-learning or peer-learning
  • Content, which is irrelevant in the present context

To check the rationalised content for all NCERT textbooks for Class 11 to the link below:

List of Rationalised Content NCERT Class 11

Also read:

 

