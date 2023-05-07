CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Chemistry topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Chemistry syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: With the start of the new academic year 2023-24, the CBSE board has also released the new syllabi for all the subjects. Due to the recent pandemic, we all trying to get stability and so are the educational boards. After the pandemic, there were certain realisations happened in the academic field and changes were made around that. Now, education is more about conceptual learning rather than the traditional way of overburdening students’ bags. This same is mentioned in the 2020 NEP guidelines released during our struggle with COVID-19. One of the NEP guidelines supports the above-mentioned statement, the guideline is “emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning-for-exams.” To have complete information on the new education policies read the NEP guidelines.

Before starting with the deleted topics it is important for the students and teachers to know the complete syllabus for 2023-24 Class 11 Chemistry so that they can see the changes. Read the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2023-24 here. Now we will be highlighting the changes made in the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2023-24. In the recent syllabus of Class 11 Chemistry, the CBSE board has introduced major changes. Some of the traditional units students were dealing with are now completely removed from the syllabus. Whereas, there are a few units that have a few additions. Read more to know the changes.

Read the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-23 to have a better comparison with the latest Class 11 Chemistry syllabus. Continue reading to know the dropped unit and added topics.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Updated Syllabus 2023-24

The below-mentioned units are final for the 2023-24 Class 11 Science batch for their Chemistry subject. Most of the units have the same content except two. Check below the list of topics added to the CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2023-24.

Unit Number Chapter Name Deleted Topics Added Topics I Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry - - II Structure of Atom - Discovery of Electron, Proton, and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes, and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations. III Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties - Significance of classification, a brief history of the development of the periodic table IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure - - V Chemical Thermodynamics - - VI Equilibrium - - VII Redox Reactions - - VIII Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques - - IX Hydrocarbons - -

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

Get here the complete list of chapter-wise topics deleted from the latest Chemistry syllabus of Class 11 CBSE. Earlier there used to be 14 units covered in the Class 11 Chemistry syllabus which are now reduced to 9. Check the names of the units dropped from the syllabus along with topics in these 5 units, in the table below.

Units/Chapters Deleted Topics Topics covered in Deleted Units Chemistry - Part I Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Complete Chapter Three states of matter, intermolecular interactions, types of bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule, Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law, Avogadro's law, ideal behaviour, empirical derivation of gas equation, Avogadro's number, ideal gas equation. Deviation from ideal behaviour, liquefaction of gases, critical temperature, kinetic energy and molecular speeds (elementary idea) Liquid State: vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (qualitative idea only, no mathematical derivations) Chemistry—Part II Unit IX: Hydrogen Complete Chapter Position of hydrogen in periodic table, occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen, hydrides-ionic covalent and interstitial; physical and chemical properties of water, heavy water, hydrogen peroxide - preparation, reactions and structure and use; hydrogen as a fuel. Unit X: s-Block Elements Complete Chapter Group 1 and Group 2 Elements General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses. Preparation and Properties of Some Important Compounds: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogencarbonate, Biological importance of Sodium and Potassium. Calcium Oxide and Calcium Carbonate and their industrial uses, biological importance of Magnesium and Calcium. Unit XI: Some p-Block Elements Complete Chapter General Introduction to p -Block Elements Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties, some important compounds, Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides, Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, uses. Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first elements. Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties; uses of some important compounds: oxides. Important compounds of Silicon and a few uses: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their uses. Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry Complete Chapter Environmental pollution - air, water and soil pollution, chemical reactions in atmosphere, smog, major atmospheric pollutants, acid rain, ozone and its reactions, effects of depletion of ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming- pollution due to industrial wastes, green chemistry as an alternative tool for reducing pollution, strategies for control of environmental pollution.

We hope now you are clear with the new Class 11 Chemistry CBSE syllabus and all set to achieve higher grades. Follow Jagran Josh to keep getting updates on CBSE-related topics.

