CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2024: The Business Studies syllabus of CBSE for 11th class is out on the board’s website. Get the direct link to download the curriculum in PDF from this article. 

CBSE Business Studies Syllabus 2024 for Class 11th
CBSE Business Studies Syllabus 2024 for Class 11th

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus: Central Board of Secondary Education offers Commerce stream subjects for students, starting from 11th class. Business Studies is one of the most important and scoring papers amongst all the Commerce papers. Understanding the framework in which a business operates is crucial for the candidates studying Commerce stream. Business is a dynamic process that involves the integration of technology, natural resources, and human initiative in a constantly changing global environment. The curriculum of Business Studies is designed in such a manner that the students get to learn the basic intricacies of business right from 11th class. This prepares them for the more advanced concepts in class 12 and at college/university level as well as in professional endeavours. For the academic session 2023-2024, CBSE has released the syllabus for Business Studies on its official academic website. The syllabus includes the course structure, course content, assessment details, project requirements, and other important information. You can check and download the CBSE Class 11 Business Studies syllabus PDF from the link provided at the end of this article.

Career Counseling

CBSE 11th Business Studies Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Business Studies 

Subject Code: 054

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies 2023-24 Course Structure

Units

 

Marks

Part A

Foundations of Business

 

1

Nature and Purpose of Business

16

2

Forms of Business Organisations

3

Public, Private and Global Enterprises

14

4

Business Services

5

Emerging Modes of Business

10

6

Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

 

Total

40

Part B

Finance and Trade

 

7

Sources of Business Finance

20

8

Small Business

9

Internal Trade

20

10

International Business

 

Total

40

 

 

 

 

Project Work (One)

20

CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24

Part A: Foundation of Business

Concept includes meaning and features

Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business

Content

  • History of Trade and Commerce in India: Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries, Transport, Trading Communities: Merchant Corporations, Major Trade Centres, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy.
  • Business – meaning and characteristics
  • Business, profession and employment Concept
  • Objectives of business
  • Classification of business activities – Industry and Commerce
  • Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary Meaning and subgroups
  • Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade; (banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning
  • Business risk-Concept

Unit 2: Forms of Business organisations

  • Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations.
  • Partnership-Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners
  • Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept
  • Cooperative Societies-Concept, merits, and limitations.
  • Company – Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company – Concept
  • Formation of company – stages, important documents to be used in formation of a company
  • Choice of form of business organisation

Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises

  • Public sector and private sector enterprises – Concept
  • Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and Government Company.
  • Global Enterprises – Feature. Public private partnership – concept

Unit 4: Business Services

  • Business services – meaning and types. Banking: Types of bank accounts – savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account
  • Banking services with particular reference to Bank Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit. E-Banking meaning, Types of digital payments
  • Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance – concept
  • Postal Service – Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier – meaning

Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business

  • E – business: concept, scope and benefits

Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

  • Concept of social responsibility
  • Case of social responsibility
  • Responsibility towards owners, investors, consumers, employees, government and community.
  • Role of business in environment protection
  • Business Ethics – Concept and Elements

Part B: Finance and Trade

Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance

  • Concept of business finance
  • Owners’ funds- equity shares, preferences share, retained earnings
  • Borrowed funds: debentures and bonds, loan from financial institution and commercial banks, public deposits, trade credit, Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD).

Unit 8: Small Business and Enterprises

  • Entrepreneurship Development (ED): Concept, Characteristics and Need. Process of Entrepreneurship Development: Start-up India Scheme, ways to fund start-up. Intellectual Property Rights and Entrepreneurship
  • Small scale enterprise as defined by MSMED Act 2006 (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Act)
  • Role of small business in India with special reference to rural areas
  • Government schemes and agencies for small scale industries: National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and District Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas

Unit 9: Internal Trade

  • Internal trade – meaning and types services rendered by a wholesaler and a retailer
  • Types of retail-trade-Itinerant and small scale fixed shops retailers
  • Large scale retailers-Departmental stores, chain stores – concept
  • GST (Goods and Services Tax): Concept and key-features

Unit 10: International Trade

  • International trade: concept and benefits
  • Export trade – Meaning and procedure
  • Import Trade – Meaning and procedure
  • Documents involved in International Trade; indent, letter of credit, shipping order, shipping bills, mate’s receipt (DA/DP)
  • World Trade Organization (WTO) meaning and objectives

Unit 11: Project Work

As per CBSE guidelines

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Question Paper Design 2023-24


Business Studies Question Paper Design 2024

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage

Remembering and Understanding:

Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

44

55

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

19

23.75

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:

Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.

Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

17

21.25

TOTAL

80

100%

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Download CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus PDF 2023-24

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects)

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next