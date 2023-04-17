CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus: Central Board of Secondary Education offers Commerce stream subjects for students, starting from 11th class. Business Studies is one of the most important and scoring papers amongst all the Commerce papers. Understanding the framework in which a business operates is crucial for the candidates studying Commerce stream. Business is a dynamic process that involves the integration of technology, natural resources, and human initiative in a constantly changing global environment. The curriculum of Business Studies is designed in such a manner that the students get to learn the basic intricacies of business right from 11th class. This prepares them for the more advanced concepts in class 12 and at college/university level as well as in professional endeavours. For the academic session 2023-2024, CBSE has released the syllabus for Business Studies on its official academic website. The syllabus includes the course structure, course content, assessment details, project requirements, and other important information. You can check and download the CBSE Class 11 Business Studies syllabus PDF from the link provided at the end of this article.
CBSE 11th Business Studies Syllabus Highlights
Subject: Business Studies
Subject Code: 054
Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Units
|
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Foundations of Business
|
|
1
|
Nature and Purpose of Business
|
16
|
2
|
Forms of Business Organisations
|
3
|
Public, Private and Global Enterprises
|
14
|
4
|
Business Services
|
5
|
Emerging Modes of Business
|
10
|
6
|
Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
|
|
Total
|
40
|
Part B
|
Finance and Trade
|
|
7
|
Sources of Business Finance
|
20
|
8
|
Small Business
|
9
|
Internal Trade
|
20
|
10
|
International Business
|
|
Total
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
Project Work (One)
|
20
CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24
Part A: Foundation of Business
Concept includes meaning and features
Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business
|
Content
Unit 2: Forms of Business organisations
|
Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises
|
Unit 4: Business Services
|
Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business
|
Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
|
Part B: Finance and Trade
Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance
|
Unit 8: Small Business and Enterprises
|
Unit 9: Internal Trade
|
Unit 10: International Trade
|
Unit 11: Project Work
As per CBSE guidelines
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Business Studies Question Paper Design 2024
|
Typology of Questions
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
Remembering and Understanding:
Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
44
|
55
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
19
|
23.75
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:
Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
17
|
21.25
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
100%
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus PDF 2023-24
