CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-2024 PDFs RELEASED: Download New Curriculum of All Subjects

Class 11 CBSE Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the subject-wise list of CBSE Class 11 curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session for all subjects in PDF format.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: Central Board of Secondary Education has made available the latest senior secondary curriculum for 2023-24. Class 11th is the first year in the senior secondary curriculum where students choose a stream from Arts/ Humanities, Commerce and Science. The CBSE curriculum of all the streams reflect the nation’s shared vision of education and equip the learners with knowledge encompassing local, national and global requirements and expectations. Now, candidates entering class 11th in the new academic year can refer to the latest CBSE Class 11 syllabus to check their course structure, course contents, any addition or removal of topics from the curriculum, question paper design, typology of questions, project work details and unit-wise weightage of marks.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2024

Some Salient Features of the CBSE Secondary School Curriculum

CBSE Class 11 syllabus provides ample scope for holistic development of students.

Instead of rote learning, the curriculum emphasises on constructive learning of hands- on experience.

CBSE curriculum also enlists teaching and assessment objectives to make learning competency-based.

The curriculum promotes the application of knowledge and skills in real-life scenarios.

The syllabus is designed to keep up with the ‘Constitutional Values’ by encouraging values-based learning activities.

CBSE Class 11 curriculum promotes 21st Century Skills, Life Skills, Financial Literacy, Digital Literacy, Health and Wellness, Road Safety, Citizenship Education, Disaster Management and multilingualism.

The board also integrates innovations such as experiential, activity centred, joyful learning, Sport and Art-Integrated Learning, toy-based pedagogy, storytelling, gamification etc. with technological innovations (ICT integration) in its pedagogy.

The syllabus promotes inclusive practices in all educational activities.

In the tables given below, students can download the subject-wise syllabus PDFs of CBSE Class 11.