CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Biotechnology Syllabus for Class 11: This article elaborates on the latest CBSE-released syllabus for Class 11 Biotechnology. Biotechnology is the amalgamation of technology in the biological sciences and thus is on the track to a bright future. This subject is complicated but interesting for many as it discusses the manipulation of the genome of living beings to create something with better traits. It sounds fascinating and so is the syllabus of this subject as it involves topics that cover biomolecules, genetics and cell. Read this post thoroughly to understand the complete CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2023-24. Download the free pdf.

Objectives of CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2024

The broad objectives of teaching Biotechnology at the senior secondary level are to:

1. help the learners know and understand basic facts and concepts of the subject at the elementary stage.

2. expose the students to different basic processes and basic techniques used in Biotechnology.

3. familiarise the learners to understand the relationship of the subject to health, nutrition, environment, agriculture and industry, etc.

4. develop conceptual competence in the learners so as to cope up with professional courses in their future career.

5. acquaint students with different applications of Biotechnology in everyday life.

6. develop an interest in students to study Biotechnology as a discipline.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Course Structure 2023-24

Theory 70

Practical: 30

Theory Paper Time: 3 hours

Unit No. Unit Name Marks 1 Biotechnology: An overview 5 2 Molecules of Life 20 3 Genetics and Molecular Biology 20 4 Cells and Organisms 25 Practical 30 Total 100

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24

Unit and Topics Marks Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview 5 Marks Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview Historical Perspectives, Technology and Applications of Biotechnology, Global Market and Biotech Products. Unit-II Molecules of Life 20 Marks Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks Building Blocks of Carbohydrates - Sugars and their Derivatives, Building Blocks of Proteins - Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Lipids - Simple Fatty Acids, Glycerol and Cholesterol, Building Blocks of Nucleic Acids – Nucleotides. Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function Carbohydrates - The Energy Givers, Proteins - The Performers, Enzymes - The Catalysts, Lipids and Biomembranes - The Barriers, Nucleic Acids - The Managers Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology 20 Marks Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics Historical Perspective, Multiple Alleles, Linkage and Crossing Over, Genetic Mapping. Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes, From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation, Mutations, and Human Genetic Disorders. Unit IV: Cells and Organisms 25 Marks Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life Cell Structure and Components, Organization of Life Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Reproduction, Immune Response in Animals. PRACTICALS Note: Every student is required to do the following experiments during the academic session. 1. Preparation of buffers and pH determination 2. Sterilization techniques 3. Preparation of bacterial growth medium 4. Cell counting 5. Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test) 6. Assay for amylase enzyme 7. Protein estimation by biuret method Scheme of Evaluation Time: 3 hours Marks: 30 Two experiments 20 Marks Viva on experiments 5 Marks Practical record 5

