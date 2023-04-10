CBSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download the PDF of the newly released Chemistry curriculum for CBSE Class 11 students in the academic year 2023-24.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus: CBSE Board’s Chemistry curriculum in class 11 introduces candidates to their first in-depth study of the subject. The curriculum, overall, promotes the understanding of basic theories, phenomenons, facts, etc. in Chemistry with rigour and depth. The syllabus is based on a disciplinary approach and designed in such a way that the content is not heavy yet comparable to the international level. In this article, candidates can check the course structure, course content, question paper design and other details from the Chemistry syllabus of CBSE Class 11th. Also, download CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus PDF 2023-24 from the link given towards the end.

CBSE 11th Chemistry Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Chemistry

Subject Code: 043

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 70 + Practical 30)

Number of units: 9

Number of chapters: 9

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry 2023-24 Course Structure

Units Topic Marks 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 7 2 Structure of Atom 9 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 6 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 7 5 Chemical Thermodynamics 9 6 Equilibrium 7 7 Redox Reactions 4 8 Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques 11 9 Hydrocarbons 10 10 Biomolecules 7 TOTAL 70

Prescribed Books:

Chemistry Part – I, Class-XI, Published by NCERT. Chemistry Part – II, Class-XI, Published by NCERT.

CBSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24

Unit 1: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

General Introduction: Importance and scope of Chemistry. Nature of matter, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules. Atomic and molecular masses, mole concept and molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formula, chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations based on stoichiometry.

Unit 2: Structure of Atom

Discovery of Electron, Proton and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations, Bohr's model and its limitations, concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light, de Broglie's relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, concept of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals, rules for filling electrons in orbitals - Aufbau principle, Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of atoms, stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.

Unit 3: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Significance of classification, brief history of the development of periodic table, modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table, periodic trends in properties of elements -atomic radii, ionic radii, inert gas radii, Ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity, valency. Nomenclature of elements with atomic number greater than 100.

Unit 4: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis’s structure, polar character of covalent bond, covalent character of ionic bond, valence bond theory, resonance, geometry of covalent molecules, VSEPR theory, concept of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules, molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules (qualitative idea only), Hydrogen bond.

Unit 5: Chemical Thermodynamics

Concepts of System and types of systems, surroundings, work, heat, energy, extensive and intensive properties, state functions. First law of thermodynamics -internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity and specific heat, measurement of ΔU and ΔH, Hess's law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution. Second law of Thermodynamics (brief introduction) Introduction of entropy as a state function, Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non- spontaneous processes, criteria for equilibrium. Third law of thermodynamics (brief introduction).

Unit 6: Equilibrium

Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of mass action, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium - Le Chatelier's principle, ionic equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization, ionization of poly basic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea), buffer solution, Henderson Equation, solubility product, common ion effect (with illustrative examples).

Unit 7: Redox Reactions

Concept of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, balancing redox reactions, in terms of loss and gain of electrons and change in oxidation number, applications of redox reactions.

Unit 8: Organic Chemistry -Some Basic Principles and Techniques

General introduction, methods of purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds. Electronic displacements in a covalent bond: inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyper conjugation. Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles, types of organic reactions.

Unit 9: Hydrocarbons

Classification of Hydrocarbons

Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:

Alkanes - Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane only), physical properties, chemical reactions including free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

Alkenes - Nomenclature, the structure of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen halides (Markovnikov's addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.

Alkynes - Nomenclature, the structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of - hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity, chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of the functional group in monosubstituted benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Domain Marks Percentage Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 28 40 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 21 30 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30

No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates. Choice(s):

There will be no overall choice in the question paper.

However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

