CBSE Physics Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: The Physics curriculum of class 11 CBSE students has been released on CBSE’s academic website. Download the PDF of Class 11 Physics curriculum here.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2024: Candidates pursuing the Science stream in CBSE senior secondary for the year 2023-2024 can check the latest Physics curriculum here. Central Board of Secondary Education has released the complete and detailed 11th class Physics curriculum for the students who have chosen the Science stream. Being aware of the fact that it is the first time that the candidates will delve into the depths of the subject while also staying mindful of the global level of education, CBSE Board has designed the CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 in such a way that it not only emphasises on the basic conceptual understanding of Physics but also applying it in various kinds of situations. Check the contents of the syllabus below and download the syllabus from the link attached towards the end.

CBSE 11 Physics Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Physics

Subject Code: 041

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 70 + Practical 30)

Number of units: 10

Number of chapters: 14

CBSE Class 11 Physics 2023-24 Course Structure

Units Name of the unit Marks Unit–I Physical World and Measurement 23 Chapter–2: Units and Measurements Unit-II Kinematics Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane Unit-III Laws of Motion Chapter–5: Laws of Motion Unit-IV Work, Energy and Power

17 Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power Unit–V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion Unit–VI Gravitation Chapter–8: Gravitation Unit–VII Properties of Bulk Matter 20 Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter Unit–VIII Thermodynamics Chapter–12: Thermodynamics Unit–IX Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory Unit–X Oscillations and Waves 10 Chapter–14: Oscillations Chapter–15: Waves Total 70

CBSE Physics Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.

Unit II: Kinematics

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

Frame of reference, Motion in a straight line, Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and nonuniform motion, and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment).

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

Scalar and vector quantities; position and displacement vectors, general vectors and their notations; equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane, rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors.

Motion in a plane, cases of uniform velocity and uniform accelerationprojectile motion, uniform circular motion.

Unit III: Laws of Motion

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

Intuitive concept of force, Inertia, Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces, Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road).

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, workenergy theorem, power.

Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: non-conservative forces, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and Centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod.

Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications.

Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).

Unit VI: Gravitation

Chapter–8: Gravitation

Kepler's laws of planetary motion, universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape speed, orbital velocity of a satellite.

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Elasticity, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only), Poisson's ratio; elastic energy.

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure.

Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its simple applications.

Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv - calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity.

Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, qualitative ideas of Blackbody radiation, Wein's displacement Law, Stefan's law.

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics,

Second law of thermodynamics: gaseous state of matter, change of condition of gaseous state -isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes.

Unit IX:Behavior of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas.

Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves

Chapter–14: Oscillations

Periodic motion - time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions and their applications.

Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equations of motion; phase; oscillations of a loaded spring- restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum derivation of expression for its time period.

Chapter–15: Waves

Wave motion: Transverse and longitudinal waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats.

Prescribed Books for Class 11 CBSE Physics:

1. Physics Part-I, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT

2. Physics Part-II, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT

3. Laboratory Manual of Physics, Class XI Published by NCERT

4. The list of other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also).

CBSE Class 11 Physics (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate Percentage Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38% Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32% Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30% Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Also check:

