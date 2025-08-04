JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Deadline Extended - Check Revised Dates and More Details Here

JEECUP 2025 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Registration deadline. Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in till August 5, 2025.

Candidates have until August 5, 2025 to either ‘freeze’ and accept their allotted seats of ‘float’ and wait for Round 5 and 6 of JEECUP Counselling 2025. Applicants who choose to freeze and accept will need to pay the online fee and physically report to their assigned institutions for document verification.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Highlights

Candidates can find the important points of JEECUP Counselling 2025 here: