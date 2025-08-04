JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Deadline Extended - Check Revised Dates and More Details Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
JEECUP 2025 Counselling: The registration deadline for Round 4 Seat Allotment for JEECUP Counselling 2025 has been extended to August 5, 2025 for candidates to either 'freeze' and accept their seats or 'float' to await further rounds. The detailed JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 schedule can be found here.

Aug 4, 2025, 16:32 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Deadline extended to August 5, 2025.
JEECUP 2025 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Registration deadline. Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in till August 5, 2025

Candidates have until August 5, 2025 to either ‘freeze’ and accept their allotted seats of ‘float’ and wait for Round 5 and 6 of JEECUP Counselling 2025. Applicants who choose to freeze and accept will need to pay the online fee and physically report to their assigned institutions for document verification.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Highlights 

Candidates can find the important points of JEECUP Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 

Board name 

Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeecup.admissions.nic.in

State 

Uttar Pradesh

Round 4 extended deadline 

August 5, 2025

Round 5 start date 

August 6, 2025

JEECUP 2025 Round 4 Updated Counselling Schedule

The following table carries the revised JEECUP Counselling Round 4 schedule:

Events

Dates

Round 4 seat allotment list release date 

July 31, 2025

Round 4 extended deadline 

August 5, 2025

Round 4 fee payment deadline 

August 5, 2025 till 2 PM

Round 4 document verification deadline

August 5, 2025 till 5 PM

How to Register for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4?

Students can follow the mentioned steps to register online for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 online:

  1. Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘Registered Candidate login for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Examination 2025’
  3. In the log in window, enter your Application Number and Password
  4. Solve the case sensitive captcha code
  5. Press on ‘Sign In’
  6. In candidate dashboard, head to link titled ‘JEECUP Counselling 2025 – Round 4 Registration (till August 5)’
  7. Enter your academic and personal details
  8. Pay the online applicable fee
  9. Save and submit the form
  10. Download the form for future reference

Candidates must make sure to input their correct details for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 registrations to avoid last minute discrepancies.

The Round 4 and 5 will fall under the second phase of JEECUP Counselling 2025.

