JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Deadline Extended - Check Revised Dates and More Details Here

JEECUP 2025 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Registration deadline. Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in till August 5, 2025.
Candidates have until August 5, 2025 to either ‘freeze’ and accept their allotted seats of ‘float’ and wait for Round 5 and 6 of JEECUP Counselling 2025. Applicants who choose to freeze and accept will need to pay the online fee and physically report to their assigned institutions for document verification.
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Highlights
Candidates can find the important points of JEECUP Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling
|
Board name
|
Joint Entrance Examinations Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jeecup.admissions.nic.in
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Round 4 extended deadline
|
August 5, 2025
|
Round 5 start date
|
August 6, 2025
JEECUP 2025 Round 4 Updated Counselling Schedule
The following table carries the revised JEECUP Counselling Round 4 schedule:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Round 4 seat allotment list release date
|
July 31, 2025
|
Round 4 extended deadline
|
August 5, 2025
|
Round 4 fee payment deadline
|
August 5, 2025 till 2 PM
|
Round 4 document verification deadline
|
August 5, 2025 till 5 PM
How to Register for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4?
Students can follow the mentioned steps to register online for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 online:
- Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘Registered Candidate login for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Examination 2025’
- In the log in window, enter your Application Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code
- Press on ‘Sign In’
- In candidate dashboard, head to link titled ‘JEECUP Counselling 2025 – Round 4 Registration (till August 5)’
- Enter your academic and personal details
- Pay the online applicable fee
- Save and submit the form
- Download the form for future reference
Candidates must make sure to input their correct details for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 4 registrations to avoid last minute discrepancies.
The Round 4 and 5 will fall under the second phase of JEECUP Counselling 2025.
