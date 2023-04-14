CBSE Chemistry Practical Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Board allocates 30 marks to the practicals in Chemistry at senior secondary stage. Check here the complete 11th Class Practical for Chemistry in 2023-24.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2024: In this article, students can check the complete practical exam curriculum of CBSE Board’s Chemistry for class 11th. The 100 marks paper is divided into theory of 70 marks and practical of 30 marks. Therefore, doing well in the practicals is of utmost importance. Besides, these 30 marks are also very easy to score. The curriculum consists of activities and experiments which will inculcate interest and knowledge of the students in Chemistry while developing their basic laboratory techniques to help in their upcoming education in class 12th and at college/ university level. Check the CBSE 11th Chemistry practical syllabus 2023-24 here.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Practical 2023-24 Evaluation Scheme

Max Marks: 30

Time: 3 hours

EVALUATION SCHEME MARKS Volumetric Analysis 08 Salt Analysis 08 Content Based Experiment 06 Project Work 04 Class record and viva 04 TOTAL 30

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Practical 2023-24 Syllabus

Note: Micro-chemical methods are available for several of the practical experiments. Wherever possible, such techniques should be used.

A. Basic Laboratory Techniques

Cutting glass tube and glass rod Bending a glass tube Drawing out a glass jet Boring a cork

B. Characterization and Purification of Chemical Substances

Determination of melting point of an organic compound. Determination of boiling point of an organic compound. Crystallization of impure sample of any one of the following: Alum, Copper Sulphate, Benzoic Acid.

C. Experiments based on pH

a) Any one of the following experiments:

Determination of pH of some solutions obtained from fruit juices, solution of known and

varied concentrations of acids, bases and salts using pH paper or universal indicator.

Comparing the pH of solutions of strong and weak acids of same concentration.

Study the pH change in the titration of a strong base using universal indicator.

b) Study the pH change by common-ion in case of weak acids and weak bases. i) Acetanilide ii) Di -benzalAcetone iii) p-Nitroacetanilide iv) Aniline yellow or 2 - Naphthol Anilinedye.

D. Chemical Equilibrium

One of the following experiments:

a) Study the shift in equilibrium between ferric ions and thiocyanate ions by increasing/decreasing the concentration of either of the ions. b) Study the shift in equilibrium between [Co(H2O)6]2+ and chloride ions by changing the concentration of either of the ions.

E. Quantitative Estimation

Using a mechanical balance/electronic balance. Preparation of standard solution of Oxalic acid. Determination of strength of a given solution of Sodium hydroxide by titrating it against standard solution of Oxalic acid. Preparation of standard solution of Sodium carbonate. Determination of strength of a given solution of hydrochloric acid by titrating it against standard Sodium Carbonate solution.

F. Qualitative analysis

Determination of one cation and one anion in a given salt.

Cation : Pb2+, Cu2+ As3+, Aℓ3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Zn2+, Cu2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4+

Anions: (CO3)2-, S2-, (SO3)2-, (NO2)-, (SO4)2-, Cℓ-, Br-, I-, PO3-4, (C2O4)2-, CH3COO-,NO3-

(Note: Insoluble salts excluded)

b) Detection of -Nitrogen, Sulphur, Chlorine in organic compounds.

c) PROJECTS

Scientific investigations involving laboratory testing and collecting information from other sources.

A few suggested Projects

Checking the bacterial contamination in drinking water by testing sulphide ion

Study of the methods of purification of water

Testing the hardness, presence of Iron, Fluoride, Chloride, etc., depending upon the regional variation in drinking water and study of causes of presence of these ions above permissible limit (if any).

Investigation of the foaming capacity of different washing soaps and the effect of addition of Sodium carbonate on it

Study the acidity of different samples of tea leaves.

Determination of the rate of evaporation of different liquids Study the effect of acids and bases on the tensile strength of fibers.

Study of acidity of fruit and vegetable juices.

Note: Any other investigatory project, which involves about 10 periods of work, can be chosen with the approval of the teacher.

