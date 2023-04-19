CBSE Applied Maths Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Mathematics, as a discipline, is important to students, irrespective of streams. However, CBSE observed that the curriculum of Maths suitable for the students of Science stream might not be the best suited to students from Commerce and Humanities stream. Therefore, CBSE came up with a new Mathematics elective for the 11th and 12th class students - Applied Mathematics. The 11th class Applied Mathematics paper, subject code 241, has been developed with an aim to provide relevant experience and knowledge to the students of Economics, Commerce, Social Sciences and other allied fields. In this article, we have provided the full syllabus of CBSE Class 11 AppliedMathematics as prescribed by the board. Students can also download the PDF of the syllabus from the direct download link given towards the end.
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths 2023-24 Course Structure
|
No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
1
|
Numbers, Quantification and Numerical
Applications
|
09
|
2
|
Algebra
|
15
|
3
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
06
|
4
|
Calculus
|
10
|
5
|
Probability
|
08
|
6
|
Descriptive Statistics
|
12
|
7
|
Basics of Financial Mathematics
|
15
|
8
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
05
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT
|
20
CBSE Applied Mathematics Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24
UNIT-1 NUMBERS, QUANTIFICATION AND NUMERICAL APPLICATIONS
|
SI No
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Numbers & Quantification
|
1.2
|
Binary Numbers
|
● Express decimal numbers in binary system
● Express binary numbers in decimal system
|
1.4
|
Indices, Logarithm and
Antilogarithm
|
● Relate indices and logarithm /antilogarithm
● Find logarithm and antilogarithms of given
number
|
1.5
|
Laws and properties of logarithms
|
● Enlist the laws and properties of logarithms
● Apply laws of logarithm
|
1.6
|
Simple applications of logarithm and antilogarithm
|
● Use logarithm in different applications
|
Numerical Applications
|
1.7
|
Averages
|
● Determine average for a given data
|
1.8
|
Clock
|
● Evaluate the angular value of a minute
● Calculate the angle formed between two hands of clock at given time
● Calculate the time for which hands of clock meet
|
1.9
|
Calendar
|
● Determine Odd days in a month/ year/ century
● Decode the day for the given date
|
1.10
|
Time, Work and
Distance
|
● Establish the relationship between work and time
● Compare the work done by the individual / group w.r.t. time
● Calculate the time taken/ distance covered/ Work done from the given data
|
1.11
|
Mensuration
|
● Solve problems based on surface area and volume of 2D and 3D shapes
● Calculate the volume/ surface area for solid formed using two or more shapes
|
1.12
|
Seating arrangement
|
● Create suitable seating plan/ draft as per given
Conditions (Linear/circular)
● Locate the position of a person in a seating arrangement
UNIT 2 ALGEBRA
|
SI No
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Sets
|
2.1
|
Introduction to
sets – definition
|
● Define set as well-defined collection of objects
|
2.2
|
Representation of sets
|
● Represent a set in Roster form and Set builder form
|
2.3
|
Types of sets
and their notations
|
● Identify different types of sets on the basis of
number of elements in the set
● Differentiate between equal set and equivalence set
|
2.4
|
Subsets
|
● Enlist all subsets of a set
● Find number of subsets of a given set
● Find number of elements of a power set
|
2.5
|
Intervals
|
● Express subset of real numbers as intervals
|
2.6
|
Venn diagrams
|
● Apply the concept of Venn diagram to
understand the relationship between sets
● Solve problems using Venn diagram
|
2.7
|
Operations on sets
|
● Perform operations on sets to solve practical problems
|
Relations
|
2.8
|
Ordered pairs
Cartesian product of two sets
|
● Explain the significance of specific arrangement of elements in a pair
● Write Cartesian product of two sets
● Find the number of elements in a Cartesian product of two sets
|
2.9
|
Relations
|
● Express relation as a subset of Cartesian
product
● Find domain and range of a relation
|
…
…
You can download the complete unit-wise syllab us along with other details from the direct link given towards the end.
CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Practical Syllabus 2023-24
Practical: Use of spreadsheet
Calculating average, interest (simple and compound), creating pictographs, drawing pie chart, bar graphs, calculating central tendency visualising graphs (straight line, circles and parabola using real-time data)
Suggested practical using spreadsheet
- Plot the graph of functions on excel study the nature of function at various points, drawing lines of tangents
- Create a budget of income and spending
- Create and compare sheet of price & features to buy a product
- Prepare the best option plan to buy a product by comparing cost, shipping charges, tax and other hidden costs
- Smart purchasing during sale season
- Prepare a report card using scores of the last four exams and compare the performance
- Collect the data on weather, price, inflation, and pollution. Sketch different types of graphs and analyse the results
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
To check the remaining syllabus, visit the link given in the table below and download the PDF of the syllabus.
|
Download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus PDF 2023-24
Also check: