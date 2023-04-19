CBSE Applied Maths Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE’s curriculum for Applied Mathematics is out now on the board’s website. Download the complete curriculum in PDF from this article.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Mathematics, as a discipline, is important to students, irrespective of streams. However, CBSE observed that the curriculum of Maths suitable for the students of Science stream might not be the best suited to students from Commerce and Humanities stream. Therefore, CBSE came up with a new Mathematics elective for the 11th and 12th class students - Applied Mathematics. The 11th class Applied Mathematics paper, subject code 241, has been developed with an aim to provide relevant experience and knowledge to the students of Economics, Commerce, Social Sciences and other allied fields. In this article, we have provided the full syllabus of CBSE Class 11 AppliedMathematics as prescribed by the board. Students can also download the PDF of the syllabus from the direct download link given towards the end.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths 2023-24 Course Structure

No. Units Marks 1 Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications 09 2 Algebra 15 3 Mathematical Reasoning 06 4 Calculus 10 5 Probability 08 6 Descriptive Statistics 12 7 Basics of Financial Mathematics 15 8 Coordinate Geometry 05 TOTAL 80 INTERNAL ASSESSMENT 20

CBSE Applied Mathematics Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24

UNIT-1 NUMBERS, QUANTIFICATION AND NUMERICAL APPLICATIONS

SI No Contents Learning Outcomes Numbers & Quantification 1.2 Binary Numbers ● Express decimal numbers in binary system ● Express binary numbers in decimal system 1.4 Indices, Logarithm and Antilogarithm ● Relate indices and logarithm /antilogarithm ● Find logarithm and antilogarithms of given number 1.5 Laws and properties of logarithms ● Enlist the laws and properties of logarithms ● Apply laws of logarithm 1.6 Simple applications of logarithm and antilogarithm ● Use logarithm in different applications Numerical Applications 1.7 Averages ● Determine average for a given data 1.8 Clock ● Evaluate the angular value of a minute ● Calculate the angle formed between two hands of clock at given time ● Calculate the time for which hands of clock meet 1.9 Calendar ● Determine Odd days in a month/ year/ century ● Decode the day for the given date 1.10 Time, Work and Distance ● Establish the relationship between work and time ● Compare the work done by the individual / group w.r.t. time ● Calculate the time taken/ distance covered/ Work done from the given data 1.11 Mensuration ● Solve problems based on surface area and volume of 2D and 3D shapes ● Calculate the volume/ surface area for solid formed using two or more shapes 1.12 Seating arrangement ● Create suitable seating plan/ draft as per given Conditions (Linear/circular) ● Locate the position of a person in a seating arrangement

UNIT 2 ALGEBRA

SI No Contents Learning Outcomes Sets 2.1 Introduction to sets – definition ● Define set as well-defined collection of objects 2.2 Representation of sets ● Represent a set in Roster form and Set builder form 2.3 Types of sets and their notations ● Identify different types of sets on the basis of number of elements in the set ● Differentiate between equal set and equivalence set 2.4 Subsets ● Enlist all subsets of a set ● Find number of subsets of a given set ● Find number of elements of a power set 2.5 Intervals ● Express subset of real numbers as intervals 2.6 Venn diagrams ● Apply the concept of Venn diagram to understand the relationship between sets ● Solve problems using Venn diagram 2.7 Operations on sets ● Perform operations on sets to solve practical problems Relations 2.8 Ordered pairs Cartesian product of two sets ● Explain the significance of specific arrangement of elements in a pair ● Write Cartesian product of two sets ● Find the number of elements in a Cartesian product of two sets 2.9 Relations ● Express relation as a subset of Cartesian product ● Find domain and range of a relation … … You can download the complete unit-wise syllab us along with other details from the direct link given towards the end.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Practical Syllabus 2023-24

Practical: Use of spreadsheet

Calculating average, interest (simple and compound), creating pictographs, drawing pie chart, bar graphs, calculating central tendency visualising graphs (straight line, circles and parabola using real-time data)

Suggested practical using spreadsheet

Plot the graph of functions on excel study the nature of function at various points, drawing lines of tangents Create a budget of income and spending Create and compare sheet of price & features to buy a product Prepare the best option plan to buy a product by comparing cost, shipping charges, tax and other hidden costs Smart purchasing during sale season Prepare a report card using scores of the last four exams and compare the performance Collect the data on weather, price, inflation, and pollution. Sketch different types of graphs and analyse the results

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the remaining syllabus, visit the link given in the table below and download the PDF of the syllabus.

