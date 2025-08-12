TNTET Notification 2025 Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Check Steps to Apply Online and Exam Date Here

TN TET Notification 2025: Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has issued TNTET 2025 Notification, on August 12, 2025 for conducting Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper - I and Paper-II for the year 2025. All the aspiring teachers are required to appear in TN TET required to apply for teaching posts in schools of Tamil Nadu. Candidates willing to appear in the TN TET Exam will have to register themselves for the TNTET 2025 exam through online mode. Candidates can apply for the Tamil Nadu

Teacher Eligibility Test, Paper - I and Paper - II for the year 2025 through online mode only on or before September 08, 2025. The TN TET 2025 Application Process will commence from August 11, 2025 and the last date for submitting the application will be September 08, 2025. As per the notification released, the TRB conducts the TNTET Exam in two sessions for TNTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The TNTET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers (Class 1 to 5) and TNTET Paper 2 is for Upper Primary Teachers (Class 6 to 8).The date for TNTET – Paper 2 Exam and TNTET – Paper 2 Exam shall be announced later.

TN TET Notification 2025 PDF Candidates are advised to go through the detials of the Notification pdf before applying for TN TET Notification 2025. You can download the TN TET Notification pdf directly through the link given below- TN TET Notification 2025 Download PDF TN TET 2025 Important Dates The TN TET 2025 Application Process will commence from August 11, 2025 and the last date for submitting the application will be September 08, 2025. TNTET Notification Date August 11, 2025 TN TET Online Application Starting Date August 11, 2025 TN TET Online Application Last Date September 08, 2025 Edit Option September 09 to 11, 2025 TNTET Paper 1 Date 01-11-2025 FN (Tentative) TNTET Paper 2 Date 02-11-2025 FN (Tentative) TNTET 2025 Eligibility Criteria TNTET Paper 1 Qualification:

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known, or

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. Or

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). Or

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education). Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper- II (for classes VIVIII).

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Or Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). Or Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. Or Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). Or Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc. Ed or B.A. Ed./B.Sc. Ed. Or Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of B.Ed. (Special Education). Or Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. programme, recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TNTET. Moreover, as per existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11.02.2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TNTET.

TNTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Child Development and Pedagogy

(relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years) 30 30 3 hours Language-I -Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu 30 30 Language II – English 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 TNTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Child Development and Pedagogy

(relevant to the age group of 11 – 14 years) 30 30 3 hours Language-I -Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II - English (Compulsory) 30 30 a) For Mathematics and Science Teacher: Mathematics and Science or b) For Social Science Teacher: Social Science or c) For Any other Subject Teacher either iv (a) or iv (b) 60 (MCQs of one mark each) 60 How to Apply for TNTET 2025 ?