IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

List of Countries Without an Army

India's Election Commission (ECI) updates electoral rolls through a multi-step process involving Booth Level Officers and public feedback. The 2025 update faces "vote theft" allegations from opposition parties, who claim targeted deletions. The ECI refutes these charges, highlighting the transparency and appeal mechanisms in place to ensure a clean and verifiable voter list for all citizens.

ByKirti Sharma
Aug 12, 2025, 20:19 IST

While a standing military is kept by most countries, some countries and territories have opted against keeping an army, depending instead on police forces, paramilitary groups, or international security arrangements for protection. There are historical experiences and constitutional provisions, as well as geographical isolation and diplomatic relations, that account for the absence of military forces.

Why Do Some Nations Have No Military?

Certain nations dissolved their military following civil wars or invasions, opting for peace and development (e.g., Costa Rica, Panama).

  • Geopolitical Arrangements: Micro-nations or island states tend to depend on strong allies for protection (e.g., Iceland, Palau, Monaco).

  • Economic Reasons: Small nations with few resources prioritize economic and social well-being over the expenditure on military capabilities.

  • Treaties & Neutrality: Neutrality agreements or treaties provide assurance against external forces or neighboring nations.

Countries Without an Army (2025)

According to a report by World Population Review, below is the list of countries without an army and how their security is managed-

Country/Region

How Security Is Managed

Protector/Defense Guarantee

Andorra

Police Forces, treaties

Spain & France

Aruba

Dutch Armed Forces

Netherlands

Costa Rica

Police, paramilitary

No formal protector

Dominica

Police, coast guard

Regional Security System

Grenada

Police, coast guard

Regional Security System

Iceland

Police, coast guard

NATO (esp. U.S.)

Kiribati

Police, small maritime patrol

Australia & New Zealand

Liechtenstein

Police, paramilitary

Switzerland (informal)

Marshall Islands

Police, small defense units

United States

Mauritius

Police, paramilitary

No formal protector

Micronesia (FSM)

Police, small maritime patrol

United States

Monaco

Police, Carabinieri

France

Nauru

Police, small defense units

Australia

Niue

Police

New Zealand

Palau

Police, small defense force

United States

Panama

Police, border forces

No formal protector

Samoa

Police

New Zealand

San Marino

Police, small paramilitary units

Italy (informal)

Solomon Islands

Police, maritime surveillance

Australia & New Zealand (if needed)

St Kitts and Nevis

Police, regional security arrangement

Regional Security System

St Lucia

Police, coast guard

Regional Security System

St Vincent & Grenadines

Police, coast guard

Regional Security System

Tuvalu

Police, coast guard

Australia & New Zealand

Vanuatu

Police, small paramilitary

No formal protector

Vatican City

Swiss Guard (ceremonial protection)

Italy

Key Takeaways

  • Most microstates, islands, and nations with special diplomatic or historical situations do not have armies.

  • These nations tend to have less military spending, which is often invested in education, healthcare, and development.

  • Their security is provided by police, paramilitary, international agreements, or coalition memberships.

  • Their maintenance of sovereignty demonstrates that national security is possible through innovative non-military solutions, peaceful diplomacy, and international cooperation.

Notes on Security Arrangements

  • A few Pacific island nations (Kiribati, Tuvalu, Nauru, Palau, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Samoa, Niue) rely on bigger countries (particularly Australia, New Zealand, or the U.S.) for collective defense, as stipulated in treaties and compacts.

  • European microstates (Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City) depend on agreements with surrounding powers for military protection.

  • The Caribbean states (Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and Nevis) join the Regional Security System, a multinational police and crisis response arrangement.

  • Costa Rica and Panama stand out in disbanding their armies, focusing on police and domestic security without explicit external military assurances.



Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News