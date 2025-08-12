While a standing military is kept by most countries, some countries and territories have opted against keeping an army, depending instead on police forces, paramilitary groups, or international security arrangements for protection. There are historical experiences and constitutional provisions, as well as geographical isolation and diplomatic relations, that account for the absence of military forces.
Why Do Some Nations Have No Military?
Certain nations dissolved their military following civil wars or invasions, opting for peace and development (e.g., Costa Rica, Panama).
-
Geopolitical Arrangements: Micro-nations or island states tend to depend on strong allies for protection (e.g., Iceland, Palau, Monaco).
-
Economic Reasons: Small nations with few resources prioritize economic and social well-being over the expenditure on military capabilities.
-
Treaties & Neutrality: Neutrality agreements or treaties provide assurance against external forces or neighboring nations.
Countries Without an Army (2025)
According to a report by World Population Review, below is the list of countries without an army and how their security is managed-
|
Country/Region
|
How Security Is Managed
|
Protector/Defense Guarantee
|
Andorra
|
Police Forces, treaties
|
Spain & France
|
Aruba
|
Dutch Armed Forces
|
Netherlands
|
Costa Rica
|
Police, paramilitary
|
No formal protector
|
Dominica
|
Police, coast guard
|
Regional Security System
|
Grenada
|
Police, coast guard
|
Regional Security System
|
Iceland
|
Police, coast guard
|
NATO (esp. U.S.)
|
Kiribati
|
Police, small maritime patrol
|
Australia & New Zealand
|
Liechtenstein
|
Police, paramilitary
|
Switzerland (informal)
|
Marshall Islands
|
Police, small defense units
|
United States
|
Mauritius
|
Police, paramilitary
|
No formal protector
|
Micronesia (FSM)
|
Police, small maritime patrol
|
United States
|
Monaco
|
Police, Carabinieri
|
France
|
Nauru
|
Police, small defense units
|
Australia
|
Niue
|
Police
|
New Zealand
|
Palau
|
Police, small defense force
|
United States
|
Panama
|
Police, border forces
|
No formal protector
|
Samoa
|
Police
|
New Zealand
|
San Marino
|
Police, small paramilitary units
|
Italy (informal)
|
Solomon Islands
|
Police, maritime surveillance
|
Australia & New Zealand (if needed)
|
St Kitts and Nevis
|
Police, regional security arrangement
|
Regional Security System
|
St Lucia
|
Police, coast guard
|
Regional Security System
|
St Vincent & Grenadines
|
Police, coast guard
|
Regional Security System
|
Tuvalu
|
Police, coast guard
|
Australia & New Zealand
|
Vanuatu
|
Police, small paramilitary
|
No formal protector
|
Vatican City
|
Swiss Guard (ceremonial protection)
|
Italy
Key Takeaways
-
Most microstates, islands, and nations with special diplomatic or historical situations do not have armies.
-
These nations tend to have less military spending, which is often invested in education, healthcare, and development.
-
Their security is provided by police, paramilitary, international agreements, or coalition memberships.
-
Their maintenance of sovereignty demonstrates that national security is possible through innovative non-military solutions, peaceful diplomacy, and international cooperation.
Notes on Security Arrangements
-
A few Pacific island nations (Kiribati, Tuvalu, Nauru, Palau, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Samoa, Niue) rely on bigger countries (particularly Australia, New Zealand, or the U.S.) for collective defense, as stipulated in treaties and compacts.
-
European microstates (Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City) depend on agreements with surrounding powers for military protection.
-
The Caribbean states (Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and Nevis) join the Regional Security System, a multinational police and crisis response arrangement.
-
Costa Rica and Panama stand out in disbanding their armies, focusing on police and domestic security without explicit external military assurances.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation