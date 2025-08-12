List of Countries Without an Army

While a standing military is kept by most countries, some countries and territories have opted against keeping an army, depending instead on police forces, paramilitary groups, or international security arrangements for protection. There are historical experiences and constitutional provisions, as well as geographical isolation and diplomatic relations, that account for the absence of military forces.

Why Do Some Nations Have No Military?

Certain nations dissolved their military following civil wars or invasions, opting for peace and development (e.g., Costa Rica, Panama).