Which are the 10 Biggest Buildings in India in 2025? Check its Height and Number of Floors

India’s skyline has been rapidly transforming over the past two decades. India's economic capital, Mumbai, is leading the race in constructing some of the biggest and tallest, with the most iconic buildings in the country. The Palais Royale of 320 metres tall, which is located in Worli, Mumbai is on-going construction and on the completion of this tower in 2025, will be the tallest and biggest building in India.

These biggest towers represent how India has grown in the architecture sector, and these engineers make a perfect and marvellous shape of building with unique construction overviews, and also this represents a symbol of India’s urban growth, luxury living, and modern architectural brilliance.

By 2025, there will be several record-breaking skyscrapers will be built, and each of these buildings will reflect cutting-edge design and world-class amenities.