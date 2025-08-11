Which are the 10 Biggest Buildings in India in 2025? Check its Height and Number of Floors

India’s skyline has been rapidly transforming over the past two decades. India's economic capital, Mumbai, is leading the race in constructing some of the biggest and tallest, with the most iconic buildings in the country. The Palais Royale of 320 metres tall, which is located in Worli, Mumbai is on-going construction and on the completion of this tower in 2025, will be the tallest and biggest building in India.
These biggest towers represent how India has grown in the architecture sector, and these engineers make a perfect and marvellous shape of building with unique construction overviews, and also this represents a symbol of India’s urban growth, luxury living, and modern architectural brilliance.
By 2025, there will be several record-breaking skyscrapers will be built, and each of these buildings will reflect cutting-edge design and world-class amenities.
In this article, we take a closer look at the 10 biggest buildings in India in 2025, exploring their heights, number of floors, and completion timelines.
List of Biggest Buildings in India
|
Rank
|
Building Name
|
City
|
Height (m)
|
Floors
|
Year of Completion / Expected
|
1
|
Palais Royale
|
Mumbai
|
320
|
88
|
Expected mid-2025
|
2
|
Lokhandwala Minerva
|
Mumbai
|
301
|
78
|
2023
|
3
|
Supernova Spira, Noida
|
Noida
|
300
|
80
|
Expected mid-2025
|
4
|
Piramal Aranya Arav
|
Mumbai
|
282.2
|
83
|
2022
|
5
|
World One
|
Mumbai
|
280.2
|
76
|
2020
|
6
|
World View
|
Mumbai
|
277.6
|
73
|
2020
|
7
|
Lodha Trump Tower
|
Mumbai
|
268
|
76
|
2021
|
8
|
Omkar 1973 Tower A
|
Mumbai
|
267
|
73
|
2020
|
9
|
Nathani Heights
|
Mumbai
|
262
|
72
|
2020
|
10
|
Three Sixty West Tower B
|
Mumbai
|
260
|
66
|
2020
Brief overview of the 5 Tallest Building in India
1. Palais Royale
Source: palaisroyaleworli
About Palais Royale
-
Location: Worli, Mumbai
-
Completion Year: Expected in 2025
-
Tallest Tower in India.
-
Land Area: 4.5 Acres (Freehold).
-
Residential Atrium in the World.
-
Structure: 72 Storeys
-
Total Residences: 152 Exclusive Residences.
2. Lokhandwala Minerva
Source: skyscrapercenter
About Lokhandwala Minerva
- Location: Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.
-
Second Tallest Tower in India (as of 2025).
-
Type: Luxury Residential Skyscraper.
-
Height: 301 metres.
-
Structure: 78 Storeys.
-
Developer: Lokhandwala Kataria Construction.
-
Completion Year: Completed in 2023
-
Special Features: There will be panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Racecourse, premium amenities, and spacious high-end residences.
3. Supernova Spira, Noida
Source: skyscrapercenter
About Supernova Spira
-
Location: Sector 94, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
-
Tallest Tower in North India.
-
Type: Mixed-Use Skyscraper (Residential, Commercial & Hospitality).
-
Height: 300 metres.
-
Structure: 80 Storeys.
-
Developer: Supertech Limited.
-
Completion Year: Expected in 2025
-
Special Features: It will be a sky villas, luxury retail spaces, with a five-star hotel, and panoramic views of the Yamuna River and Delhi skyline.
4. Piramal Aranya Arav
Source: piramalsaranya
About Piramal Aranya Arav
-
Location: Byculla, Mumbai.
-
Piramal Aranya Arav is one of the Tallest Residential Towers in India.
-
Type: Luxury Residential Skyscraper.
-
Height: 282.2 metres.
-
Structure: 83 Storeys.
-
Developer: By Piramal Realty.
-
Completion Year: Completed in 2022
-
Special Features: Overlooks Rani Baug Botanical Gardens and the Arabian Sea, features high-end residences with floor-to-ceiling windows, premium amenities, and world-class architecture.
5. World One
Source: jllhomes
About World One
-
Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai.
-
World One is considered to be the Tallest Residential Tower in the World
-
Type: Luxury Residential Skyscraper.
-
Height: 280.2 metres.
-
Structure: 76 Storeys.
-
Developer: Lodha Group.
-
Completion Year: Completed in 2020.
-
Special Features: Offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai skyline, features ultra-luxury apartments, premium amenities, and exclusive clubhouse facilities.
Conclusion
India’s tallest buildings in 2025 will set a very good example of architectural innovation, engineering excellence, and urban ambition. From Mumbai’s dominating skyline to Noida’s rising marvels, these skyscraper buildings redefine luxury and functionality. These biggest and tallest buildings not only transform cityscapes but also stand as enduring symbols of India’s progress, modern lifestyle, and global presence in high-rise architecture.
