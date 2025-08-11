UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Which are the 10 Biggest Buildings in India in 2025? Check its Height and Number of Floors

India’s skyline in 2025 showcases record-breaking skyscrapers, led by Mumbai’s towering marvels like Palais Royale and Lokhandwala Minerva. From residential icons to mixed-use giants, these buildings reflect India’s rapid urban growth, architectural brilliance, and luxury living, transforming cityscapes while symbolizing the nation’s progress and global stature in high-rise architecture.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 11, 2025, 14:28 IST

India’s skyline has been rapidly transforming over the past two decades. India's economic capital, Mumbai, is leading the race in constructing some of the biggest and tallest, with the most iconic buildings in the country. The Palais Royale of 320 metres tall, which is located in Worli, Mumbai is on-going construction and on the completion of this tower in 2025, will be the tallest and biggest building in India.

These biggest towers represent how India has grown in the architecture sector, and these engineers make a perfect and marvellous shape of building with unique construction overviews, and also this represents a symbol of India’s urban growth, luxury living, and modern architectural brilliance. 

By 2025, there will be several record-breaking skyscrapers will be built, and each of these buildings will reflect cutting-edge design and world-class amenities. 

In this article, we take a closer look at the 10 biggest buildings in India in 2025, exploring their heights, number of floors, and completion timelines.

List of Biggest Buildings in India

Rank

Building Name

City

Height (m)

Floors

Year of Completion / Expected

1

Palais Royale

Mumbai

320

88

Expected mid-2025

2

Lokhandwala Minerva

Mumbai

301

78

2023

3

Supernova Spira, Noida

Noida

300

80

Expected mid-2025

4

Piramal Aranya Arav

Mumbai

282.2

83

2022

5

World One

Mumbai

280.2

76

2020

6

World View

Mumbai

277.6

73

2020

7

Lodha Trump Tower

Mumbai

268

76

2021

8

Omkar 1973 Tower A

Mumbai

267

73

2020

9

Nathani Heights

Mumbai

262

72

2020

10

Three Sixty West Tower B

Mumbai

260

66

2020

Brief overview of the 5 Tallest Building in India

1. Palais Royale

Source: palaisroyaleworli

About Palais Royale

  • Location: Worli, Mumbai

  • Completion Year: Expected in 2025

  • Tallest Tower in India.

  • Land Area: 4.5 Acres (Freehold).

  • Residential Atrium in the World.

  • Structure: 72 Storeys

  • Total Residences: 152 Exclusive Residences.

2. Lokhandwala Minerva

Source: skyscrapercenter

About Lokhandwala Minerva

  • Location: Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

  • Second Tallest Tower in India (as of 2025).

  • Type: Luxury Residential Skyscraper.

  • Height: 301 metres.

  • Structure: 78 Storeys.

  • Developer: Lokhandwala Kataria Construction.

  • Completion Year: Completed in 2023

  • Special Features: There will be panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Racecourse, premium amenities, and spacious high-end residences.

3. Supernova Spira, Noida

Source: skyscrapercenter

About Supernova Spira

  • Location: Sector 94, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Tallest Tower in North India.

  • Type: Mixed-Use Skyscraper (Residential, Commercial & Hospitality).

  • Height: 300 metres.

  • Structure: 80 Storeys.

  • Developer: Supertech Limited.

  • Completion Year: Expected in 2025

  • Special Features: It will be a sky villas, luxury retail spaces, with a five-star hotel, and panoramic views of the Yamuna River and Delhi skyline.

4. Piramal Aranya Arav

Source: piramalsaranya

About Piramal Aranya Arav

  • Location: Byculla, Mumbai.

  • Piramal Aranya Arav is one of the Tallest Residential Towers in India.

  • Type: Luxury Residential Skyscraper.

  • Height: 282.2 metres.

  • Structure: 83 Storeys.

  • Developer: By Piramal Realty.

  • Completion Year: Completed in 2022

  • Special Features: Overlooks Rani Baug Botanical Gardens and the Arabian Sea, features high-end residences with floor-to-ceiling windows, premium amenities, and world-class architecture.

5. World One

Source: jllhomes

About World One

  • Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai.

  • World One is considered to be the Tallest Residential Tower in the World

  • Type: Luxury Residential Skyscraper.

  • Height: 280.2 metres.

  • Structure: 76 Storeys.

  • Developer: Lodha Group.

  • Completion Year: Completed in 2020.

  • Special Features: Offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai skyline, features ultra-luxury apartments, premium amenities, and exclusive clubhouse facilities.

Conclusion

India’s tallest buildings in 2025 will set a very good example of architectural innovation, engineering excellence, and urban ambition. From Mumbai’s dominating skyline to Noida’s rising marvels, these skyscraper buildings redefine luxury and functionality. These biggest and tallest buildings not only transform cityscapes but also stand as enduring symbols of India’s progress, modern lifestyle, and global presence in high-rise architecture.


