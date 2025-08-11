Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at iob.in for 750 Apprentice Posts - Check Steps and Link Here

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB has invited online applications for the recruitment of Apprentice posts. The hiring drive aims to fill a total of 750 Apprentice positions across various branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, iob.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is August 20. Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in a written exam scheduled for August 24.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Indian Overseas Bank issued the official notification for the recruitment of 750 Apprentice posts. Graduates aged between 20 to 28 years can submit their IOB application forms till August 20.