UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at iob.in for 750 Apprentice Posts - Check Steps and Link Here

Indian Overseas Bank has commenced the registration drive for 750 Apprentice posts. Eligible graduates can apply online at iob.in until August 20. Check the IOB Apprentice Vacancy, Exam Date, Eligibility and more details here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 11, 2025, 13:44 IST
IOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Out, Direct Online Application Form Link for 750 Vacancies
IOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Out, Direct Online Application Form Link for 750 Vacancies

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB has invited online applications for the recruitment of Apprentice posts. The hiring drive aims to fill a total of 750 Apprentice positions across various branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, iob.in.
The last date to apply for the posts is August 20. Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in a written exam scheduled for August 24.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Indian Overseas Bank issued the official notification for the recruitment of 750 Apprentice posts. Graduates aged between 20 to 28 years can submit their IOB application forms till August 20.

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025- Overview

Bank Name

Indian Overseas Bank

Posts

Apprentice

Vacancies

750

Registration Dates

10th to 20th August 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

20-28 years

Selection Process

Online Test and Test of Local Language

Salary

Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000

Official Website

iob.in

IOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025: Educational Criteria

Aspirants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university approved by the Government of India.

What is IOB Apprentice Age Limit 2025?

The minimum age limit for IOB Apprentice Recruitment is 20 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 28 years. Age relaxation is permissible for all reserved categories.

Steps to Submit IOB Apprentice Application Form 2025

  1. Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank, iob.in
  2. Go to the career section and click on the apply online link.
  3. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  4. Once done, submit the application form and download it for future references

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Application Fee

The application fee for all categories differs. Check the category-wise examination fee below:

  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Rs 472
  • Female candidates/ ST category: Rs 708
  • General/OBC/EWS: Rs 944

IOB Apprentice Vacancy 2025

A total of 750 vacancies have been announced. Check the category and state-wise IOB apprentice vacancy in the table below.

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR (GEN)

Total

Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

0

0

0

0

1

1

Andhra Pradesh

3

1

10

0

1

15

Arunachal Pradesh

0

0

0

0

1

1

Assam

0

0

1

0

3

4

Bihar

7

0

10

3

15

35

Chandigarh

0

0

1

0

3

4

Chhattisgarh

1

7

0

0

2

10

Daman & Diu

0

0

0

0

1

1

Delhi

8

6

25

2

12

53

Gujarat

1

4

11

0

0

16

Goa

0

1

0

0

0

1

Himachal Pradesh

0

0

0

0

1

1

Haryana

3

0

7

0

6

16

Jammu & Kashmir

0

0

0

0

2

2

Jharkhand

0

2

0

0

6

8

Karnataka

2

2

2

0

0

6

Kerala

5

0

15

1

22

33

Maharashtra

7

12

28

6

32

85

Mizoram

        

2

2

Madhya Pradesh

2

4

2

0

4

12

Odisha

5

10

3

0

4

22

Punjab

9

0

9

1

5

24

Pondicherry

5

0

7

0

0

12

Rajasthan

6

3

5

0

2

16

Sikkim

0

0

0

0

2

2

Telangana

2

2

2

0

0

6

Tamil Nadu

58

3

86

10

43

200

Tripura

0

0

0

0

2

2

Uttarakhand

2

0

1

0

5

8

Uttar Pradesh

32

0

38

7

33

110

West Bengal

11

3

9

2

10

35

Total

169

61

271

32

216

750



Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News