Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at iob.in for 750 Apprentice Posts - Check Steps and Link Here

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB has invited online applications for the recruitment of Apprentice posts. The hiring drive aims to fill a total of 750 Apprentice positions across various branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, iob.in.
The last date to apply for the posts is August 20. Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in a written exam scheduled for August 24.
Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Highlights
Indian Overseas Bank issued the official notification for the recruitment of 750 Apprentice posts. Graduates aged between 20 to 28 years can submit their IOB application forms till August 20.
IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025- Overview
Bank Name
Indian Overseas Bank
Posts
Apprentice
Vacancies
750
Registration Dates
10th to 20th August 2025
Educational Qualification
Graduation
Age Limit
20-28 years
Selection Process
Online Test and Test of Local Language
Salary
Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000
Official Website
iob.in
IOB Apprentice Apply Online 2025: Educational Criteria
Aspirants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university approved by the Government of India.
What is IOB Apprentice Age Limit 2025?
The minimum age limit for IOB Apprentice Recruitment is 20 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 28 years. Age relaxation is permissible for all reserved categories.
Steps to Submit IOB Apprentice Application Form 2025
- Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank, iob.in
- Go to the career section and click on the apply online link.
- Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
- Once done, submit the application form and download it for future references
Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Application Fee
The application fee for all categories differs. Check the category-wise examination fee below:
- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Rs 472
- Female candidates/ ST category: Rs 708
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs 944
IOB Apprentice Vacancy 2025
A total of 750 vacancies have been announced. Check the category and state-wise IOB apprentice vacancy in the table below.
State/UT
SC
ST
OBC
EWS
UR (GEN)
Total
Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
0
0
0
0
1
1
Andhra Pradesh
3
1
10
0
1
15
Arunachal Pradesh
0
0
0
0
1
1
Assam
0
0
1
0
3
4
Bihar
7
0
10
3
15
35
Chandigarh
0
0
1
0
3
4
Chhattisgarh
1
7
0
0
2
10
Daman & Diu
0
0
0
0
1
1
Delhi
8
6
25
2
12
53
Gujarat
1
4
11
0
0
16
Goa
0
1
0
0
0
1
Himachal Pradesh
0
0
0
0
1
1
Haryana
3
0
7
0
6
16
Jammu & Kashmir
0
0
0
0
2
2
Jharkhand
0
2
0
0
6
8
Karnataka
2
2
2
0
0
6
Kerala
5
0
15
1
22
33
Maharashtra
7
12
28
6
32
85
Mizoram
2
2
Madhya Pradesh
2
4
2
0
4
12
Odisha
5
10
3
0
4
22
Punjab
9
0
9
1
5
24
Pondicherry
5
0
7
0
0
12
Rajasthan
6
3
5
0
2
16
Sikkim
0
0
0
0
2
2
Telangana
2
2
2
0
0
6
Tamil Nadu
58
3
86
10
43
200
Tripura
0
0
0
0
2
2
Uttarakhand
2
0
1
0
5
8
Uttar Pradesh
32
0
38
7
33
110
West Bengal
11
3
9
2
10
35
Total
169
61
271
32
216
750
