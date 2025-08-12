Are you ready to put your general knowledge to the test? Here are fun trivia questions with answers to challenge your mind. This 10-question trivia will test your knowledge of the world around you. Each question is designed to see if you know enough general knowledge to be a genius. People who enjoy reading and learning new things are often found to be more intelligent with a good grasp of general knowledge. Answering these trivia questions will test your memory and general awareness about different things across science, geography, history, space, and fun facts. You have to be a genius like Einstein to pass this general knowledge trivia quiz. Today, we have put together some very interesting trivia questions. Solving this quiz will test how good your general knowledge is and how much you know about the world around you. Let us know in the comments how many questions you got right.

Trivia Questions With Answers: Are You An Einstein? Pass This General Knowledge Quiz! Q1. What is the Moon to Earth? A. Galaxy B. Satellite C. Star Answer: B. Satellite Explanation: The Moon is the Earth's only natural satellite. It is an average of 238,855 miles (384,400 kilometers) away. Q2. How many bones are there in a human body? A. 180 B. 206 C. 350 Answer: B. 206 Explanation: An adult body has 206 bones. At the time of birth, a baby has 270 bones but during growth years, they fuse into an adult skeleton. Q3. Which planet is also known as 'The Morning Star'? A. Venus B. Mercury C. Jupiter Answer: A. Venus Explanation: Venus is the planet known as the 'Morning Star'. It is also sometimes called the 'Evening Star' because it can be seen in the eastern sky before sunrise and in the western sky after sunset.

Q4. Which among these food never spoils? A. Milk B. Honey C. Eggs Answer: B. Honey Explanation: Honey is the only food that never expires. Honey has low moisture content. It is naturally acidic which does not give room for bacteria to grow. Enzymes added by bees acts as a natural preservative which further prevents spoilage. Q5. How many years are there in a century? A. 10 B. 100 C. 1000 Answer: B. 100 Explanation: A century is equivalent to 100 years. The word 'Century' comes from the Latin word 'centum' meaning one hundred. Q6. How many planets are there in our solar system? A. 8 B. 10 C. 12 Answer: A. 8 Explanation: There are 8 planets in our solar system: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Q7. What is the length of an olympic swimming pool?