Trivia Questions With Answers: Are You An Einstein? Pass This General Knowledge Quiz!

You have to be a genius like Einstein to pass this general knowledge trivia quiz. Today, we have put together some very interesting trivia questions. Solving this quiz will test how good your general knowledge is and how much you know about the world around you. Let us know in the comments how many questions you got right. 

ByRoopashree Sharma
Aug 12, 2025, 19:27 IST
Are you ready to put your general knowledge to the test? Here are fun trivia questions with answers to challenge your mind. This 10-question trivia will test your knowledge of the world around you. Each question is designed to see if you know enough general knowledge to be a genius. 

People who enjoy reading and learning new things are often found to be more intelligent with a good grasp of general knowledge. Answering these trivia questions will test your memory and general awareness about different things across science, geography, history, space, and fun facts.  

Q1. What is the Moon to Earth?

A. Galaxy

B. Satellite

C. Star

Answer: B. Satellite

Explanation: The Moon is the Earth's only natural satellite. It is an average of 238,855 miles (384,400 kilometers) away. 

Q2. How many bones are there in a human body?

A. 180

B. 206

C. 350

Answer: B. 206

Explanation: An adult body has 206 bones. At the time of birth, a baby has 270 bones but during growth years, they fuse into an adult skeleton.

Q3. Which planet is also known as 'The Morning Star'?

A. Venus

B. Mercury

C. Jupiter

Answer: A. Venus

Explanation: Venus is the planet known as the 'Morning Star'. It is also sometimes called the 'Evening Star' because it can be seen in the eastern sky before sunrise and in the western sky after sunset.

Q4. Which among these food never spoils?

A. Milk

B. Honey

C. Eggs

Answer: B. Honey

Explanation: Honey is the only food that never expires. Honey has low moisture content. It is naturally acidic which does not give room for bacteria to grow. Enzymes added by bees acts as a natural preservative which further prevents spoilage.

Q5. How many years are there in a century?

A. 10

B. 100

C. 1000

Answer: B. 100

Explanation: A century is equivalent to 100 years. The word 'Century' comes from the Latin word 'centum' meaning one hundred.

Q6. How many planets are there in our solar system?

A. 8

B. 10

C. 12

Answer: A. 8

Explanation: There are 8 planets in our solar system: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Q7. What is the length of an olympic swimming pool?

A. 35 meters

B. 20 meters

C. 50 meters

Answer: C. 50 meters

Explanation: An Olympic swimming pool is 50 meters ong, which is equivalent to 54.68 yards.

Q8. What is the scientific name for salt?

A. Sodium Chloride

B. Sodium Carbonate

C. Sodium Hydroxide

Answer: A. Sodium Chloride

Explanation: The chemical name of common table salt is sodium chloride (NaCl). 

Q9. What colour is an airplane's black box?

A. Black

B. Red

C. Orange

Answer: C. Orange

Explanation: Despite its name, 'black box' in an airplane is actually bright orange in colour to ensure high visibility.

Q10. What was the name of Elon Musk's first company?

A. Zip2

B. SpaceX

C. Tesla

Answer: A. Zip2

Explanation: Elon Musk's first company was Zip2, which he cofounded in 1995 with his brother Kimbal Musk and Greg Kouri. It was a software company that offered online city guides and business directories for newspapers.

