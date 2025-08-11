Trivia Questions With Answers: How Much Do You Know About Egypt? Take This GK Quiz!

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Put your knowledge of Egypt to the test with this fun and challenging trivia quiz! We have 10 trivia questions covering everything from ancient history and geography to currency and trivia facts about Egypt. This trivia quiz is great for all ages. Learn while having fun. Topics included in this quiz: pyramids, Egyptian culture, currency, geography and landmarks. 

ByRoopashree Sharma
Aug 11, 2025, 19:08 IST
Egypt is a country located in the northeastern corner of Africa. It is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the north, the Gaza Strip of Palestine and Israel to the northeast, the Red Sea to the east, Sudan to the south, and Libya to the west. The Gulf of Aqaba separated Egypt from Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Egypt is the third-most populous country in Africa and the 15th most populated in the world. Egypt is a developing country with the second-largest economy in Africa.  

Put your knowledge of Egypt to the test with this fun and challenging trivia quiz! We have 10 trivia questions covering everything from ancient history and geography to currency and trivia facts about Egypt. This trivia quiz is great for all ages. Learn while having fun. Topics included in this quiz: pyramids, Egyptian culture, currency, geography and landmarks. Let's see how many questions you can get right.

Q1. What is the capital of Egypt?

A. Cairo

B. Alexandria

C. Memphis

Answer: A. Cairo

Explanation: The current capital of Egypt is Cairo. It is one of the largest cities in Africa. The capital of ancient Egypt was Memphis.

Q2. Which river flows through Egypt?

A. Tigris

B. Nile

C. Amazon

Answer: B. Nile

Explanation: The Nile flows through Egypt. It is roughly 6,650 km long. It is one of the longest rivers in the world. 

Q3. What are the pyramids of Giza made of?

A. Marble

B. Limestone

C. Sandstone

Answer: B. Limestone

Explanation: The pyramids of Giza are made of limestone and granite. Other materials include basalt and mud bricks.

Q4. What is Egypt's traditional bread?

A. Pita

B. Baguette

C. Lavash

Answer: A. Pita

Explanation: The traditional bread of Egypt is Egyptian pita, also known as Aish Baladi. It is a staple food in Egypt.

Q5. What is the national animal of Egypt?

A. Camel

B. Falcon

C. Steppe Eagle

Answer: C. Steppe Eagle

Explanation: The national animal of Egypt is the Steppe Eagle, also known as the 'Eagle of Saladin'.  

Q6. What does Egypt export mainly?

A. Oil

B. Cotton

C. Gold

Answer: A. Oil

Explanation: Egypt's main export is oil and mineral fuels, including petroleum and petroleum products.

Q7. What is the traditional Egyptian folk dance called?

A. Dabke

B. Belly Dance

C. Tanoura

Answer: C. Tanoura

Explanation: The traditional Egyptian folk dance is called Tanoura. It's a Sufi whirling dance. Another prominent folk dance is Raqs Assaya.

Q8. What is the currency of Egypt?

A. Dinar

B. Pound

C. Dirham

Answer: B. Pound 

Explanation: The currency in Egypt is the Egyptian Pound. The Egyptian Pound is abbreviated to EGP. 

Q9. Which is the largest lake in Egypt?

A. Lake Nasser 

B. Lake Tana

C. Lake Victoria

Answer: A. Lake Nasser

Explanation: The largest lake in Egypt is Lake Nasser. It is one of the world's largest man-made lakes, stretching over 300 miles long and 10 miles wide.

Q10. Which dynasty ruled Egypt during the reign of Cleopatra?

A. Ptolemaic

B. Ottoman

C. Mamluk

Answer: A. Ptolemaic

Explanation: The Ptolemaic dynasty ruled Egypt during the reign of Cleopatra. The Ptolemaic dynasty ruled Egypt for approximately 300 years, from 305 to 30 BC. Cleopatra was the last of the Ptolemaic rulers.

