Egypt is a country located in the northeastern corner of Africa. It is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the north, the Gaza Strip of Palestine and Israel to the northeast, the Red Sea to the east, Sudan to the south, and Libya to the west. The Gulf of Aqaba separated Egypt from Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Egypt is the third-most populous country in Africa and the 15th most populated in the world. Egypt is a developing country with the second-largest economy in Africa.

Trivia Questions With Answers: How Much Do You Know About Egypt? Take This GK Quiz! Q1. What is the capital of Egypt? A. Cairo B. Alexandria C. Memphis Answer: A. Cairo Explanation: The current capital of Egypt is Cairo. It is one of the largest cities in Africa. The capital of ancient Egypt was Memphis. Q2. Which river flows through Egypt? A. Tigris B. Nile C. Amazon Answer: B. Nile Explanation: The Nile flows through Egypt. It is roughly 6,650 km long. It is one of the longest rivers in the world. Q3. What are the pyramids of Giza made of? A. Marble B. Limestone C. Sandstone Answer: B. Limestone Explanation: The pyramids of Giza are made of limestone and granite. Other materials include basalt and mud bricks. Q4. What is Egypt's traditional bread? A. Pita B. Baguette C. Lavash Answer: A. Pita Explanation: The traditional bread of Egypt is Egyptian pita, also known as Aish Baladi. It is a staple food in Egypt.

Q5. What is the national animal of Egypt? A. Camel B. Falcon C. Steppe Eagle Answer: C. Steppe Eagle Explanation: The national animal of Egypt is the Steppe Eagle, also known as the 'Eagle of Saladin'. Q6. What does Egypt export mainly? A. Oil B. Cotton C. Gold Answer: A. Oil Explanation: Egypt's main export is oil and mineral fuels, including petroleum and petroleum products. Q7. What is the traditional Egyptian folk dance called? A. Dabke B. Belly Dance C. Tanoura Answer: C. Tanoura Explanation: The traditional Egyptian folk dance is called Tanoura. It's a Sufi whirling dance. Another prominent folk dance is Raqs Assaya. Q8. What is the currency of Egypt? A. Dinar B. Pound C. Dirham Answer: B. Pound Explanation: The currency in Egypt is the Egyptian Pound. The Egyptian Pound is abbreviated to EGP.