Are you ready to crack a clever puzzle? Here is a rebus puzzle that will challenge your logic, creativity, and wordplay skills. These brain-teasing head-scratchers are packed with fun and learning. Your task is to decode the hidden words and phrases. What are rebus puzzles? These are visual word puzzles that use illustration pictures, letters, or symbols to represent phrases or words. Only intelligent people are able to decipher the hidden meaning and solve these rebus brain teasers. The pictures and words are combined in a tricky manner or to confuse the player. You must be highly skilled at connecting the dots and analysing spatial relationships between the visual clues. Here is a brain-teasing puzzle that will challenge your intelligence. In this puzzle, we have a picture that is conveying a hidden message. Can you get it right? Use your brainpower and critical thinking skills to figure out the answer to this rebus puzzle.

You will get 12 seconds to guess the answer. Save this puzzle for a family trivia game night! If Your IQ Is Above 200, Tell What This Puzzle Is Saying? Test Your Intelligence With This Brain Game in 12 Seconds! Check out this logic puzzle. There is a simple image of the word 'ECONOMY'. The letters appear to be increasing in font size. What is this puzzle trying to say? This is a rebus puzzle, so do not take the image for face value. There is a cryptic message hidden in this image. Isn't this a fun brain teaser challenge? Can you figure out the answer to this puzzle in 12 seconds? Look at the image carefully. Work your brain to establish the spatial relationship between the letters in this image. The image is trying to convey a phrase. Analyse the image, consider the spatial relationships, and think creatively. Rebus puzzles often represent common phrases and words. Each letter is increasing in font size. What is the hidden message here?