What Does Arachnophobia Mean?

"Phobia" means "fear". Phobias are characterised by intense, irrational fears of specific objects, situations, or animals. The term 'phobia' originates from the Greek word 'phobos', meaning fear.
The formal naming of specific phobias, using Greek or Latin prefixes combined with the 'phobia' suffix, became more prevalent in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Fear of specific objects or situations has been recognised since ancient times. For instance, the fear of water was documented as far back as 600 B.C.E.
Do you know what the word 'arachnophobia' means and which fear it describes? The term 'arachnophobia' refers to the fear of spiders.
What is Arachnophobia?
Arachnophobia is the fear of spiders. People with arachnophobia experience an intense, irrational fear of spiders. Even though not all spiders are venemous or deadly, but fear of spiders can be intense.
An individual with arachnophobia might not even enter the room that they believe could have spiders or a spider web signalling its presence. They may even not like the sight spiders such as toys or pictures.
Arachnophobia origin
The word 'arachnophobia' comes from the Greek words 'arachne' (spider) and 'phobia' (fear).
The term emerged in the late 19th century as psychologists began formally studying and naming phobias.
- Spiders are not insects. They belong to the class of arachnids.
- Spiders have eight limbs, six to eight eyes, and spinnerets that produces silk. Some may have venemous fangs.
- Spider silk is stronger than steel by weight. It has high tensile strength and exceptional stretchines before it breaks.
- Most spiders live for about two years but some like tarantulas can live for decades.
- Spiders have blue blood due to the presence of hemocyannin, which contains copper instead of iron.
- The largest spider is the Goliath birdeater. It belongs to the tarantula family Theraphosidae. It can have a leg span of up to 12 inches and a body length of up to 5.1 inches.
