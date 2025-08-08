What Does Arachnophobia Mean?

"Phobia" means "fear". Phobias are characterised by intense, irrational fears of specific objects, situations, or animals. The term 'phobia' originates from the Greek word 'phobos', meaning fear.

The formal naming of specific phobias, using Greek or Latin prefixes combined with the 'phobia' suffix, became more prevalent in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Fear of specific objects or situations has been recognised since ancient times. For instance, the fear of water was documented as far back as 600 B.C.E.

Do you know what the word 'arachnophobia' means and which fear it describes? The term emerged in the late 19th century as psychologists began formally studying and naming phobias. The term 'arachnophobia' refers to the fear of spiders.

What is Arachnophobia?

Arachnophobia is the fear of spiders. People with arachnophobia experience an intense, irrational fear of spiders. Even though not all spiders are venemous or deadly, but fear of spiders can be intense.