13th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
International News for School Assembly
-
9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan Militant Attack
-
US designates Baloch separatists as a terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan
-
South Korea President to meet Donald Trump on August 25.
-
Two dead, ten injured in U.S. steel plant blast.
-
UN, media condemn Israel strike killing Al Jazeera team.
Also Check:
National News for School Assembly
-
Aadhaar face authentication crosses the 200 crore transaction milestone.
-
India, Kazakhstan discuss boosting defence and military cooperation.
-
Panel warns of China-Pakistan combined naval threat.
-
Air India to suspend Delhi–Washington flights from 1 September due to a reduced Boeing 787 fleet and Pakistan airspace closure.
Sports News for School Assembly
-
South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs in the series.
-
Warner passes Kohli, fifth-highest scorer in T20 cricket.
-
Divya Deshmukh beats China’s Lei in speed chess.
-
Harshit Rana Slapped With Fine After Aggressive Send-Off In Delhi Premier League
-
South Africa keep picking big wickets, Maxwell next to pick out a fielder
Thought of the day:
“Believe in yourself, and you will achieve great things.”
Word of the day:
Gratitude
Meaning: The quality of being thankful; readiness to return kindness
Example: "Expressing gratitude for the support of their teachers and parents, the graduating class showed appreciation for their educational journey".
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation