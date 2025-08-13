This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 13 August

Every day has a story. What happened on August 13 that changed the course of history? This day holds moments that shaped nations, science, and culture.
On August 13, 1521, the conquistador Hernán Cortés captured Tenochtitlán, thereby ending the Aztec Empire. In 1792, French revolutionaries arrested King Louis XVI.In 1889, William Gray patented the coin-operated telephone. In 1918, Opha May Johnson became the first woman in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 1952, Big Mama Thornton first recorded "Hound Dog." In 1961, East Germany sealed the Berlin border—"Barbed-Wire Sunday"—leading to the Berlin Wall. In 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts had a ticker-tape parade in New York City.In 1995, baseball legend Mickey Mantle died.
In this article, we'll explore more events, share stories of people born or lost on this day, and examine how August 13 resonates through time.
What Happened on This Day—August 13?
Here's what happened in history on August 13:
1521 – Aztec Capital Falls to Cortés
- After a three-month siege, Hernán Cortés and his forces captured Tenochtitlán, capital of the Aztec Empire.
- The city is levelled, and Emperor Cuauhtémoc is taken prisoner.
- This marks the end of the Aztec Empire, and Spanish control begins to take hold.
1878 – First Victim of Memphis Yellow Fever Epidemic Dies
- Kate Bionda, a restaurant owner, dies after contact with an infected steamboat passenger.
- The epidemic spreads rapidly, forcing residents to flee.
- Yellow fever, carried by mosquitoes, had been brought from West Africa.
1889 – "Buckskin" Frank Leslie Murders His Lover
- Gunslinger Frank "Buckskin" Leslie shoots Mollie Edwards ("Blonde Mollie") during a drunken rage.
- He also wounds James Neil, a bystander.
- Leslie is sentenced to 25 years, serves 6, then is pardoned.
1918 – First Woman Joins the U.S. Marine Corps
- Opha May Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the Marines.
Marks a historic moment for women in the U.S. military.
1941 – Henry Ford Shows Off His "Soybean Car"
- Ford unveils a car with a plastic body made partly from soybeans.
- It is lighter and safer than steel, but it never goes into production.
1952 – "Hound Dog" is Recorded by Big Mama Thornton
- Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton records "Hound Dog" in Los Angeles.
- Four years later, Elvis Presley made it a massive hit.
1960 – Central African Republic Gains Independence
- The nation became free from French colonial rule.
1961 – Berlin is Divided
- East Germany seals the border between East and West Berlin.
- Known as "Barbed-Wire Sunday", it led to the Berlin Wall.
1969 – Apollo 11 Astronauts Honoured
- A ticker-tape parade is held in New York City for the moon landing crew.
1981 – Reagan Signs Economic Recovery Tax Act
- At his California ranch, President Ronald Reagan signs ERTA.
- The act introduces significant tax cuts and embraces "supply-side" economics.
1982 – "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" Debuts
- The teen comedy film premieres in U.S. theatres.
1995 – Baseball Legend Mickey Mantle Dies
- Mantle dies of liver cancer at age 63.
- Won 7 World Series championships with the Yankees.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 13?
August 13 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
- 1860 – Annie Oakley – Sharpshooter with Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show.
- 1899 – Alfred Hitchcock – "Master of Suspense" film director (Psycho, Rear Window).
- 1926 – Fidel Castro – Cuban revolutionary and leader for five decades.
- 1946 – Janet Yellen – Economist, first woman to chair the Federal Reserve and serve as U.S. Treasury Secretary.
Died on This Day
- 1910 – Florence Nightingale – Pioneer of modern nursing, dies at age 90.
- 1946 – H. G. Wells – English author of The War of the Worlds and The Time Machine.
- 1995 – Mickey Mantle – New York Yankees baseball legend.
- 2004 – Julia Child – Beloved chef and TV personality, dies just before her 92nd birthday.
