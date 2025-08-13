This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 13 August

Every day has a story. What happened on August 13 that changed the course of history? This day holds moments that shaped nations, science, and culture.

On August 13, 1521, the conquistador Hernán Cortés captured Tenochtitlán, thereby ending the Aztec Empire. In 1792, French revolutionaries arrested King Louis XVI.In 1889, William Gray patented the coin-operated telephone. In 1918, Opha May Johnson became the first woman in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1952, Big Mama Thornton first recorded "Hound Dog." In 1961, East Germany sealed the Berlin border—"Barbed-Wire Sunday"—leading to the Berlin Wall. In 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts had a ticker-tape parade in New York City.In 1995, baseball legend Mickey Mantle died.

In this article, we'll explore more events, share stories of people born or lost on this day, and examine how August 13 resonates through time.