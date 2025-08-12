AP DSC Results 2025 Declared at apdsc.apcfss.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

AP DSC Results 2025 Merit List: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the Mega DSC recruitment exam result for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. Along with the result, the board has also uploaded the scorecard download link for the candidates who appeared in the exam. Candidates can download their scorecard for Mega DSC examinations after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-apdsc.apcfss.in. As per the short notice released, the Andhra Pradesh Department of School (AP DSC) is preparing to unveil comprehensive details regarding the AP DSC Notification 2025 for the Teacher Recruitment Test. The District Selection Committee (DSC) will administer the AP Teacher Recruitment DSC 2025 to select eligible candidates for various positions.

You can get the AP DSC Results 2025 download link here.

AP DSC Results 2025 Download The written exam for 16,347 teacher jobs was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 across the state. Candidates will have to use their login credentials including user name password to the link. Alternatively you can download the AP DSC Results 2025 directly through the link given below- AP DSC Results 2025 Downlod Link AP DSC Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates appeared in the AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 will have to get the minimum qualifying marks to ensure their selection. As per the notification released earlier for AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025, the qualifying marks for CTET and APTET are 90 for OC and EWS, 75 for BC candidates whereas 60 for SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen category candidates.

apdsc.apcfss.in Result 2025 Overview The Computer Based Test for 16,347 teacher jobs was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025 at the District headquarters, Municipalities, Revenue divisions and Mandals. The details related to recruitment drive are given in the table below: Conducting Body Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh Exam Name AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 Number of posts 16,347 Exam Dates June 6 to July 6, 2025 Result Status Out Official Website www.apdsc.apcfss.in How to Download AP DSC Result 2025? You can download the result after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the website of Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh AP DSC-www.apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download AP DSC Result PDF.

Step 5: Save the same for future reference.

Details Mentioned in AP DSC Results 2025 Scorecard AP DSC Results 2025 Scorecard released on the official website and you can download the same after using your login credentials. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details: Name of a candidate

Category

Exam date

Subject details

Marks obtained

Total Marks AP DSC Results 2025 Cut off The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will soon announce the category wise cut off for the AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025. The AP DSC category wise Cut off will be available to download on the official website based on district wise performances of the candidates. However, officially exact dates have not been announced, it is expected that the Cut off will be released soon by the concerned authority with the final answer key and other details.