CBSE Computer Science Practical Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download the 11th class Computer Science Practical syllabus CBSE in PDF from this article.

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Practical Syllabus: Practical usage forms an important part of CBSE’s pedagogy, especially in a subject like Computer Science. CBSE Board’s Computer Science curriculum is aimed at developing the basic computational thinking in candidates, algorithms, understanding and use of data types, computer systems, operating system, cloud computing, cyber ethics, cyber safety, and so on. 11th Class Computer Science Practical holds a weightage of 30 marks. Hence, it is very important for students to score well here. In this article, we have provided the complete details of all the Practical work included in CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus for 2023-24. students can check the complete curriculum of 11th Class Computer Science Practical and download the PDF with details such as distribution of marks and unit-wise syllabus contents.

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24

S No. Unit Name Marks (Total = 30) 1 Lab Test (12 marks) Python program (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code quality) 12 2 Report File + Viva (10 marks) Report file: Minimum 20 Python programs 7 Viva voce 3 3 Project (that uses most of the concepts that have been learnt) 8

Suggested Practical List CBSE Class 11 Computer Science

Python Programming

Input a welcome message and display it.

Input two numbers and display the larger / smaller number.

Input three numbers and display the largest / smallest number.

Generate the following patterns using nested loops:

Pattern-1 Pattern-2 Pattern-3 * ** *** **** ***** 12345 1234 123 12 1 A AB ABC ABCD ABCDE

Determine whether a number is a perfect number, an Armstrong number or a palindrome.

Input a number and check if the number is a prime or composite number.

Display the terms of a Fibonacci series.

Compute the greatest common divisor and least common multiple of two integers.

Count and display the number of vowels, consonants, uppercase, lowercase characters in string.

Input a string and determine whether it is a palindrome or not; convert the case of characters in a string.

Find the largest/smallest number in a list/tuple

Input a list of numbers and swap elements at the even location with the elements at the odd location.

Input a list/tuple of elements, search for a given element in the list/tuple.

Create a dictionary with the roll number, name and marks of n students in a class and display the names of students who have marks above 75.

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24