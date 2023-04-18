CBSE Computer Science Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

● Introduction to Problem-solving: Steps for Problem-solving (Analysing the problem, developing an algorithm, coding, testing, and debugging), representation of algorithms using flowchart and pseudocode, decomposition

● Familiarisation with the basics of Python programming: Introduction to Python, Features of Python, executing a simple “hello world" program, execution modes: interactive mode and script mode, Python character set, Python tokens( keyword, identifier, literal, operator, punctuator), variables, concept of l-value and r-value, use of comments

● Knowledge of data types: Number(integer, floating point,complex), boolean, sequence(string, list, tuple), None, Mapping(dictionary), mutable and immutable data types.

● Operators: arithmetic operators, relational operators, logical operators, assignment operators, augmented assignment operators, identity operators (is, is not), membership operators (in not in)

● Expressions, statement, type conversion, and input/output: precedence of operators, expression, evaluation of an expression, type-conversion (explicit and implicit conversion), accepting data as input from the console and displaying output.

● Errors- syntax errors, logical errors, and run-time errors

● Flow of Control: introduction, use of indentation, sequential flow, conditional and iterative flow

● Conditional statements: if, if-else, if-elif-else, flowcharts, simple programs: e.g.: absolute value, sort 3 numbers and divisibility of a number.

● Iterative Statement: for loop, range(), while loop, flowcharts, break and continue statements, nested loops, suggested programs: generating pattern, summation of series, finding the factorial of a positive number, etc.

● Strings: introduction, string operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing), traversing a string using loops, built-in functions/methods–len(), capitalize(), title(), lower(), upper(), count(), find(), index(), endswith(), startswith(), isalnum(), isalpha(), isdigit(), islower(), isupper(), isspace(),lstrip(), rstrip(), strip(), replace(), join(), partition(), split()

● Lists: introduction, indexing, list operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing), traversing a list using loops, built-in functions/methods–len(), list(), append(), extend(), insert(), count(), index(), remove(), pop(), reverse(), sort(), sorted(), min(), max(), sum(); nested lists, suggested programs: finding the maximum, minimum, mean of numeric values stored in a list; linear search on list of numbers and counting the frequency of elements in a list.

● Tuples: introduction, indexing, tuple operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing); built-in functions/methods – len(), tuple(), count(), index(), sorted(), min(), max(), sum(); tuple assignment, nested tuple; suggested programs: finding the minimum, maximum, mean of values stored in a tuple; linear search on a tuple of numbers, counting the frequency of elements in a tuple.

● Dictionary: introduction, accessing items in a dictionary using keys, mutability of a dictionary (adding a new term, modifying an existing item), traversing a dictionary, built-in functions/methods – len(), dict(), keys(), values(), items(), get(), update(), del(), del, clear(), fromkeys(), copy(), pop(), popitem(), setdefault(), max(), min(), sorted(); Suggested programs: count the number of times a character appears in a given string using a dictionary, create a dictionary with names of employees, their salary and access them.

● Introduction to Python modules: Importing module using ‘import <module>’ and using from statement, importing maths module (pi, e, sqrt(), ceil(), floor(), pow(), fabs(), sin(), cos(), tan()); random module (random(), randint(), randrange()), statistics module (mean(), median(), mode()).