CBSE Computer Science Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus: CBSE Board’s Computer Science curriculum aims to develop basic computational thinking in candidates, explain and use data types, develop appreciation for the notion of algorithms, develop a basic understanding of computer systems- architecture, operating system, and cloud computing, explain cyber ethics, cyber safety, and cybercrime to candidates and help in understanding the value of technology in societies along with consideration of gender and disability issues. In this article, students can check the complete curriculum of 11th Class Computer Science and download the PDF with details such as distribution of marks and unit-wise syllabus contents.
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science 2023-24 Distribution of Marks
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I
|
Computer Systems and Organisation
|
10
|
II
|
Computational Thinking and Programming -1
|
45
|
III
|
Society, Law, and Ethics
|
15
|
Total
|
70
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Unit-wise Syllabus 2023-24
Unit I: Computer Systems and Organisation
|
● Basic computer organisation: Introduction to Computer System, hardware, software, input device, output device, CPU, memory (primary, cache and secondary), units of memory (bit, byte, KB, MB, GB, TB, PB)
● Types of software: System software ( Operating systems, system utilities, device drivers), programming tools and language translators ( assembler, compiler, and interpreter), application software
● Operating System(OS): functions of the operating system, OS user interface
● Boolean logic: NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR, XOR, NOT, truth tables and De Morgan’s laws, Logic circuits
● Number System: Binary, Octal, Decimal and Hexadecimal number system; conversion between number systems
● Encoding Schemes: ASCII, ISCII, and Unicode (UTF8, UTF32)
Unit II: Computational Thinking and Programming - I
|
● Introduction to Problem-solving: Steps for Problem-solving (Analysing the problem, developing an algorithm, coding, testing, and debugging), representation of algorithms using flowchart and pseudocode, decomposition
● Familiarisation with the basics of Python programming: Introduction to Python, Features of Python, executing a simple “hello world" program, execution modes: interactive mode and script mode, Python character set, Python tokens( keyword, identifier, literal, operator, punctuator), variables, concept of l-value and r-value, use of comments
● Knowledge of data types: Number(integer, floating point,complex), boolean, sequence(string, list, tuple), None, Mapping(dictionary), mutable and immutable data types.
● Operators: arithmetic operators, relational operators, logical operators, assignment operators, augmented assignment operators, identity operators (is, is not), membership operators (in not in)
● Expressions, statement, type conversion, and input/output: precedence of operators, expression, evaluation of an expression, type-conversion (explicit and implicit conversion), accepting data as input from the console and displaying output.
● Errors- syntax errors, logical errors, and run-time errors
● Flow of Control: introduction, use of indentation, sequential flow, conditional and iterative flow
● Conditional statements: if, if-else, if-elif-else, flowcharts, simple programs: e.g.: absolute value, sort 3 numbers and divisibility of a number.
● Iterative Statement: for loop, range(), while loop, flowcharts, break and continue statements, nested loops, suggested programs: generating pattern, summation of series, finding the factorial of a positive number, etc.
● Strings: introduction, string operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing), traversing a string using loops, built-in functions/methods–len(), capitalize(), title(), lower(), upper(), count(), find(), index(), endswith(), startswith(), isalnum(), isalpha(), isdigit(), islower(), isupper(), isspace(),lstrip(), rstrip(), strip(), replace(), join(), partition(), split()
● Lists: introduction, indexing, list operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing), traversing a list using loops, built-in functions/methods–len(), list(), append(), extend(), insert(), count(), index(), remove(), pop(), reverse(), sort(), sorted(), min(), max(), sum(); nested lists, suggested programs: finding the maximum, minimum, mean of numeric values stored in a list; linear search on list of numbers and counting the frequency of elements in a list.
● Tuples: introduction, indexing, tuple operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing); built-in functions/methods – len(), tuple(), count(), index(), sorted(), min(), max(), sum(); tuple assignment, nested tuple; suggested programs: finding the minimum, maximum, mean of values stored in a tuple; linear search on a tuple of numbers, counting the frequency of elements in a tuple.
● Dictionary: introduction, accessing items in a dictionary using keys, mutability of a dictionary (adding a new term, modifying an existing item), traversing a dictionary, built-in functions/methods – len(), dict(), keys(), values(), items(), get(), update(), del(), del, clear(), fromkeys(), copy(), pop(), popitem(), setdefault(), max(), min(), sorted(); Suggested programs: count the number of times a character appears in a given string using a dictionary, create a dictionary with names of employees, their salary and access them.
● Introduction to Python modules: Importing module using ‘import <module>’ and using from statement, importing maths module (pi, e, sqrt(), ceil(), floor(), pow(), fabs(), sin(), cos(), tan()); random module (random(), randint(), randrange()), statistics module (mean(), median(), mode()).
Unit III: Society, Law and Ethics
|
● Digital Footprints
● Digital Society and Netizen: net etiquettes, communication etiquettes, social media étiquettes
● Data Protection: Intellectual property rights (copyright, patent , trademark), violation of IPR(plagiarism, copyright infringement, trademark infringement), open source software and licensing (Creative Commons, GPL and Apache)
● Cyber Crime: definition, hacking, eavesdropping, phishing and fraud emails, ransomware, cyber trolls, cyber bullying
● Cyber safety: safely browsing the web, identity protection, confidentiality
● Malware: viruses, trojans, adware
● E-waste management: proper disposal of used electronic gadgets.
● Information Technology Act (IT Act)
● Technology and society: Gender and disability issues while teaching and using computers
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Practical Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
